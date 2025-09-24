List of Oldest Roads in the World that Still Exist

Many of the roads we use today have some of the ancient origins, whether a path that has been tread earlier, or a pathway used by traders. Some of the earliest roads were built so people, trade, armies, and pilgrims could travel long distances. Over time, some of these roads have changed, been rebuilt, or preserved in parts, but they still tell stories of human movement, culture, and engineering from hundreds to thousands of years ago. Here’s a list of some of the oldest roads in the world, where they are, how they were used in the past, and what remains of them today. 1. The Road to Giza, Egypt This road is considered one of the oldest known paved roads in world history. It has been in use for more than 4,000 years. Stretching about 7.5 miles (around 12 km), it connects the southwest of Cairo to Lake Moeris, which links to the Nile. Builders of the ancient days used this road to transport huge limestone blocks to build the pyramids of Giza. Nowadays, only parts of the old route remain, but its history is still strong.

2. The Nakasendo Highway, Japan The Nakasendo Highway, built in Japan, dates back to the 17th century, although it is considered to be built on even older paths. It runs between Kyoto and Edo (modern Tokyo), about 310 miles long. The road was originally used for travel by foot and horse, because wagons were rare back then. In the present day, hikers can still walk some parts of this path, passing old inns and countryside that feel very similar to how they might have looked centuries ago. 3. The Silk Road, Rome to China One of the most famous and most busy old trade routes, the Silk Road used to connect Rome in the west to Chang’an (present-day Xi’an, China) in the east. It started around 200 BC and was critical for trade for centuries, carrying silk, goods, ideas, religions, and technology. Parts of this network of paths and roads are still visible, especially in Central Asia and along borders between countries.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Countries with Most Active Volcanoes in the World; You Can Never Guess the Third One 4. The Ridgeway, UK The Ridgeway is one of Britain’s oldest roads. It’s part of the Icknield Way, with sections used for over 5,000 years. Originally used by traders, travelers, and druids, it runs across the uplands from southern to eastern England. However, now this route is protected and used more for hiking and exploring ancient landmarks, rather than as a major travel route. 5. The Yuen Tsuen Ancient Trail, Hong Kong This trail has linked Yuen Long and Tsuen Wan in Hong Kong for centuries. It was once a difficult path used by villagers and traders. Even now, amid the busy city, parts of the trail remain green and calm—giving walkers a chance to feel history under their feet. 6. The Old Great North Road, Australia

This road is a masterpiece of 19th-century engineering. Built by convict laborers between Sydney and Newcastle in New South Wales, it follows some older Aboriginal paths. The route shows old road techniques, including stone formations and culverts. Parts are preserved as heritage sites, while others have been replaced by modern roads. ALSO READ: How did the First Telephone Look Like? Check how Much Different it is from Modern Telephone 7. The Old North Trail, North America This was an important path used long ago by the Blackfeet tribe. Stretching from Canada into Montana and down toward Mexico, it was used for trade, travel, hunting, and cultural journeys. Some parts of this road are preserved in places like Glacier National Park. 8. The Khmer Highway, Cambodia / Thailand The Khmer Highway, once built to connect Angkor (Cambodia) with Phimai (Thailand), is around 225 km long. It was part of the Khmer Empire’s road network. Although nature has reclaimed many portions of the road, the ruins of temples and road fragments can still be found on the route.

9. The Persian Royal Road, Turkey to Iran Commissioned by Darius the Great around the first half of the 5th century BC, this grand road connected Sardis (Turkey) to Susa (Iran) in ancient times. It allowed fast communication across the Persian Empire and was used by couriers. Traces remain along its old path. 10. The King’s Highway, Egypt to Syria This ancient route had been important in both biblical and classical times. Running from Egypt, across Sinai, to Syria, the Highway linked many pilgrimage sites, trading points, and cultural centers. Parts of the road are still used today in modern countries. 11. Via Augusta, Spain Named after Emperor Augustus, this Roman road connected Cádiz (in Andalusia) north through Catalonia up toward the Pyrenees, and toward Rome. It played a major role in moving soldiers, goods, and culture in Roman Hispania.