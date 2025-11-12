India Ranks 9th in Global Climate Risk Index 2025, Shows Improved Resilience

India has made notable progress in climate resilience, as reflected in the 2025 Global Climate Risk Index published by Germanwatch. Despite being recurrently afflicted by extreme weather events, India improved its ranking, reflecting the country's enhanced disaster preparedness and climate adaptation capabilities. This development marks India's growing emphasis on proactive management of climate risks while raising the need for continued investment in sustainable infrastructure and policies.

What is the Global Climate Risk Index?

This annual report by Germanwatch assesses which countries have been affected by weather-related loss events such as storms, floods, and heatwaves the most. The index measures impacts in terms of fatalities and economic losses over both short-term (annual) and long-term (decades) periods. A lower numerical rank indicates lesser risk or better management of the climate challenges.