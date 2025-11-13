Current Affairs Quiz 13 Nov 2025: Which author was awarded the Booker Prize 2025?

Current Affairs Quiz: 13 November 2025 For students preparing for competitive exams and informed readers, Jagran Josh presents a quiz based on this week's important current affairs. It includes questions related to topics such as the Booker Prize 2025 and the ISSF World Championship 2025. 1. Which author was awarded the Booker Prize 2025? A) Salman Rushdie B) David Szalay C) Margaret Atwood D) Julian Barnes Correct Answer: B) David Szalay Description: The Booker Prize 2025 was awarded to Hungarian-British author David Szalay for his sixth novel "Flesh". The ceremony was held in London on November 10, 2025. Szalay received this honor for the artistic audacity and unique narrative style of his novel, and he became the first British-Hungarian author to win the Booker Prize. 2. Who won the gold medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol event at the 2025 ISSF World Championship?

A) Saurabh Chaudhary B) Samrat Rana C) Hu Kai D) Abhishek Verma Correct Answer: B) Samrat Rana Description: India's Samrat Rana made history by winning the gold medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol event at the 2025 ISSF World Championship held in Cairo, Egypt. He became the first Indian shooter to win a world title in this event. Rana scored 243.7 points, while China's Hu Kai won the silver medal with 243.3 points. 3. Banas Dairy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with whom to strengthen the potato value chain? A) IRCTC B) Reliance Fresh C) BBSSL D) None of these Correct Answer: C) BBSSL (Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited) Description: Banas Dairy and Bharatiya Beej Sahkari Samiti Limited (BBSSL) signed an MoU in New Delhi on November 10, 2025, to strengthen the potato value chain. Under this initiative, Banas Dairy will use its advanced tissue culture and aeroponic technology to produce disease-free and high-quality seed potatoes for farmers. This agreement will primarily benefit farmers in the Banaskantha region, which is called the "Potato Bowl of India".