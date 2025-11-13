Which Are the Two Seas Surrounding India?

India is surrounded by two major seas, which are the Arabian Sea on the west and the Bay of Bengal on the east. These two water bodies play an important role in shaping India’s geography, climate, trade, and culture. Together, they form part of the long Indian coastline that stretches for more than 7,500 kilometres. The Arabian Sea The Arabian Sea lies to the west of India and touches the coasts of states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala. It is a part of the northern Indian Ocean. The Arabian Sea has been a major trade route for centuries, connecting India with Africa and the Middle East. Ancient Indian ports like Lothal and Calicut flourished because of trade through this sea. Today, important ports such as Mumbai and Kochi continue to serve as gateways for India’s international trade.

The Bay of Bengal The Bay of Bengal lies to the east of India and touches the shores of West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. It is the largest bay in the world and is known for its wide coastline and active monsoon winds. Many major rivers like the Ganga, Brahmaputra, and Mahanadi flow into this bay, forming fertile deltas such as the Sundarbans. The Bay of Bengal also plays a key role in India’s fishing, shipping, and coastal tourism. How the Two Seas Shape India’s Life and Climate The Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal both influence India’s climate and rainfall patterns. They help bring the Southwest and Northeast monsoons, which are essential for farming and agriculture. Coastal areas around these seas enjoy a humid, tropical climate and have developed rich cultures based on fishing, trade, and tourism. These seas also boost India’s naval strength and international maritime connections.