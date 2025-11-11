One Liners Current Affairs 11 Nov 2025: Key Highlights on National Education Day, Mitra Shakti-2025 & INS Savitri

Current Affairs One Liners 11 November 2025: Stay updated with the latest one-liner current affairs presented in a concise format. These updates are essential for competitive exams and will significantly enhance your preparation. Key highlights for today include:
India is conducting the joint military exercise “Mitra Shakti-2025” with – Sri Lanka
The India International Science Festival 2025 will be held in – Chandigarh
Indian Navy Ship INS Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), is on a visit to – Mozambique
National Education Day is celebrated every year on – 11 November
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day (11–12 November) state visit to – Bhutan
Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the ‘Watershed Festival’ in – Andhra Pradesh
The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, inaugurated the third batch of the certification program for senior defence officers.
