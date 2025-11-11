MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
One Liners Current Affairs 11 Nov 2025: Key Highlights on National Education Day, Mitra Shakti-2025 & INS Savitri

By Bagesh Yadav
Nov 11, 2025, 13:22 IST

One Liners Current Affairs 11 Nov 2025: One-liner current affairs are presented in a fresh style. These updates are extremely important from the exam point of view and will help boost your preparation. Today's highlights include National Education Day 2025, Joint Military Exercise "Mitra Shakti-2025," INS Savitri, and more.

Current Affairs One Liners 11 November 2025: Stay updated with the latest one-liner current affairs presented in a concise format. These updates are essential for competitive exams and will significantly enhance your preparation. Key highlights for today include:

  • National Education Day 2025

  • Joint Military Exercise "Mitra Shakti-2025"

  • INS Savitri

  • And more.

India is conducting the joint military exercise “Mitra Shakti-2025” with – Sri Lanka

The India International Science Festival 2025 will be held in – Chandigarh

Indian Navy Ship INS Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), is on a visit to – Mozambique

National Education Day is celebrated every year on – 11 November

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day (11–12 November) state visit to – Bhutan

Union Minister for Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the ‘Watershed Festival’ in – Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence, inaugurated the third batch of the certification program for senior defence officers.

