MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

APSC JE Result 2025 Released at apsc.nic.in, Check APSC Junior Engineer Merit List PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Nov 11, 2025, 19:38 IST

APSC JE Result 2025: APSC has released the APSC JE Result 2025 for Junior Engineer (Civil) under Advt. No. 05/2025. The merit list PDF, released on November 11, 2025, contains roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Download the result from the official website: apsc.nic.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
APSC JE Result 2025
APSC JE Result 2025

APSC JE Result 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the APSC JE Result 2025 for the Junior Engineer (Civil) under the joint cadre of PWRD & PW (Bldg. & NH) Department [PW(B&NH)D] [Advt. No. 05/2025, dated 22/01/2025] in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared for the screening test and document verification can now check their selection status through the official merit list PDF available on the APSC website.

APSC JE Result 2025: PDF Download

The APSC officially released the Junior Engineer (Civil) result on November 11, 2025. The result includes the roll numbers and names of candidates who have been recommended for appointment based on merit. The recruitment was conducted for 650 vacancies, with category-wise reservations including PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, SC/ST/OBC, and others. Click on the direct link below to download the APSC JE Result 2025.

APSC JE Result 2025

PDF Download

APSC JE Result 2025: Overview

The APSC JE Result 2025 has been released on November 11, 2025 on its official website, apsc.nic.in, containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Check the table below for APSC JE Result 20265 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

APSC Junior Engineer (Cvil) Recruitment 2025

Conducting Body

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Departments

Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & NH)

Total Posts

650

Result Release Date

November 11, 2025

Official Website

apsc.nic.in

Result PDF Link

Download Merit List PDF

How to download the APSC JE Result 2025?

Candidates can download the APSC JE Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
Visit the official APSC website: apsc.nic.in
Now on the homepage, click on the result section.
Now click on the Final Civil JE Result 2025
Download the PDF and search your roll number using Ctrl+F.

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News