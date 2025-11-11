APSC JE Result 2025 Released at apsc.nic.in, Check APSC Junior Engineer Merit List PDF - Link Here

APSC JE Result 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the APSC JE Result 2025 for the Junior Engineer (Civil) under the joint cadre of PWRD & PW (Bldg. & NH) Department [PW(B&NH)D] [Advt. No. 05/2025, dated 22/01/2025] in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared for the screening test and document verification can now check their selection status through the official merit list PDF available on the APSC website.

APSC JE Result 2025: PDF Download

The APSC officially released the Junior Engineer (Civil) result on November 11, 2025. The result includes the roll numbers and names of candidates who have been recommended for appointment based on merit. The recruitment was conducted for 650 vacancies, with category-wise reservations including PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, SC/ST/OBC, and others. Click on the direct link below to download the APSC JE Result 2025.