APSC JE Result 2025 Released at apsc.nic.in, Check APSC Junior Engineer Merit List PDF - Link Here

APSC JE Result 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the APSC JE Result 2025 for the Junior Engineer (Civil) under the joint cadre of PWRD & PW (Bldg. & NH) Department [PW(B&NH)D] [Advt. No. 05/2025, dated 22/01/2025] in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who appeared for the screening test and document verification can now check their selection status through the official merit list PDF available on the APSC website.
APSC JE Result 2025: PDF Download
The APSC officially released the Junior Engineer (Civil) result on November 11, 2025. The result includes the roll numbers and names of candidates who have been recommended for appointment based on merit. The recruitment was conducted for 650 vacancies, with category-wise reservations including PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, SC/ST/OBC, and others. Click on the direct link below to download the APSC JE Result 2025.
|
APSC JE Result 2025
APSC JE Result 2025: Overview
The APSC JE Result 2025 has been released on November 11, 2025 on its official website, apsc.nic.in, containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Check the table below for APSC JE Result 20265 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
APSC Junior Engineer (Cvil) Recruitment 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
|
Departments
|
Public Works Roads Department (PWRD) and Public Works (Building & NH)
|
Total Posts
|
650
|
Result Release Date
|
November 11, 2025
|
Official Website
|
apsc.nic.in
|
Result PDF Link
|
Download Merit List PDF
How to download the APSC JE Result 2025?
Candidates can download the APSC JE Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
Visit the official APSC website: apsc.nic.in
Now on the homepage, click on the result section.
Now click on the Final Civil JE Result 2025
Download the PDF and search your roll number using Ctrl+F.
