Manav Rachna Hosts MediaVerse 2025: Exploring Clicks, Content, and Credibility in Today’s Hyperlinked Media

Faridabad, November 11, 2025: An impressive line-up of communication leaders, PR strategists, journalists, educators, and students will be converging at the Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), today and tomorrow to take part in MediaVerse 2025, being organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication.
This year, the two-day conclave themed “Clicks, Content, and Credibility: Strategic Communication in a Hyperlinked World” aims to explore how credibility, creativity, and communication ethics intersect in today’s fragmented media landscape.
The event will open with an address by Sh. Bhubaneswar Kalita, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), as Chief Guest, and Sh. K. Satish Nambudiripad, Director General, Doordarshan, as Guest of Honour.
“Our flagship annual event Mediaverse brings together a host of thought leaders, media professionals, scholars, and students to engage in critical dialogues on the ever-evolving communications field every year. This year it will feature panel discussions and flash talks, and focus on issues like strategic messaging, AI in media, and digital credibility,” said Dr Shilpi Jha, Dean, School of Media Studies and Humanities (SMeH).
The event will showcase panel discussions and flash talks on some of the most pressing issues shaping the corporate and strategic communication industry and will feature industry stalwarts like Dr. Samir Kapur (Director, AdfactorsPR), Mr. Anuj Dayal (Principal Executive Director - Corporate Communications, DMRC), Mr. Anoop Joshi (GM, Corporate Affairs & Brand Communications, SAIL), Mr. Bhaskar Majumdar (Head - Corporate Affairs, Communication and Digital Media, EGIS South Asia), Ms. Krithika Saxena (Head- Corporate Communications & Public Affairs, TCS), Mr. Sandipan Suklabaidya (Senior Director at Dentsu Creative PR), Mr. Santosh Tiwari (Director, APCO Worldwide), Mr. Saurabh Gupta (Communique Brand Communications) and Mr. Anup Sharma (Strategic Communication Advisor, CEDS India – World Economic Forum) to name a few.
Also featuring in the event will be Mr. Aman Dhall (Founder, CommsCredible), Mr Malaynil, Chief Manager Samsung India, Ms. Jyoti Rai (Communication Specialist, Rotary International), Ms. Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO, Clarity Communications, Dr. Swadeep Srivastava, Founder & Chairman, HEAL Foundation, Ms. Neha Mathur Rastogi, Founder, Words Work Communications and Mr. Aman Singh Madaan, Founder Director, PRable Global among others.
Apart from the various sessions, MediaVerse 2025 will also host a series of exciting team and solo competitionsdesigned to test creativity, strategy, and storytelling prowesslike the PR Shark Tank: Sell Your Strategy, Not Just Your Story, Behind the Buzz: The PR Story, Crisis Clicks: The Real-Time PR Challenge, Canvas of Credibility and the Slogan Shastra.
Prof. (Dr) Anubhuti Yadav, Head, Department of New Media at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi and Prof Sonali N Das will flag off the activities on Day One of the conclave.
MediaVerse 2025 is being powered by the Indian Railways Finance Corporation as its presenting partner and ADG Craft as PR partners and RED FM 93.5, Dainik Jagran, and Hindustan Times as media partners.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation