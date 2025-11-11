Manav Rachna Hosts MediaVerse 2025: Exploring Clicks, Content, and Credibility in Today’s Hyperlinked Media

Faridabad, November 11, 2025: An impressive line-up of communication leaders, PR strategists, journalists, educators, and students will be converging at the Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS), today and tomorrow to take part in MediaVerse 2025, being organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication.





This year, the two-day conclave themed “Clicks, Content, and Credibility: Strategic Communication in a Hyperlinked World” aims to explore how credibility, creativity, and communication ethics intersect in today’s fragmented media landscape.





The event will open with an address by Sh. Bhubaneswar Kalita, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), as Chief Guest, and Sh. K. Satish Nambudiripad, Director General, Doordarshan, as Guest of Honour.





“Our flagship annual event Mediaverse brings together a host of thought leaders, media professionals, scholars, and students to engage in critical dialogues on the ever-evolving communications field every year. This year it will feature panel discussions and flash talks, and focus on issues like strategic messaging, AI in media, and digital credibility,” said Dr Shilpi Jha, Dean, School of Media Studies and Humanities (SMeH).