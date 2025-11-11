MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
RBI Grade B Result 2025 Released at rbi.org.in, Download Prelims Scorecard PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Nov 11, 2025, 19:52 IST

RBI Grade B Result 2025: The RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2025 was released on November 11 at rbi.org.in, shortlisting candidates for the Phase II exam. The RBI Grade B exam was conducted on October 18; Phase I results include roll numbers of qualified candidates. Admit cards for Phase II will be available soon.

RBI Grade B Result 2025
RBI Grade B Result 2025

RBI Grade B Result 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2025 on November 11, 2025 on its official website, rbi.org.in, shortlisting candidates for the RBI Grade B mains examination. The RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam was conducted on October 18, 2025 and the shortlisted candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B Phase II exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2025.

The RBI Grade B Pre result 2025 has been declared after completing all the normalisation processes and contains the roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can check their result after clicking on the direct link below by providing their registration number and password.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025

The RBI Grade B Result 2025 has been released at rbi.org.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their roll number in the pdf released by RBI. Candidates who have cleared the phase 1 exam are now eligible to appear for the RBI Grade B Phase II Exam 2025, scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2025.

RBI Grade B Result 2025 OUT

RBI has released the RBI Grade Prelims Result 2025 for 120 vacancies. Shortlisted candidates will be able to download their RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card 2025 soon from the official website. The RBI Grade B Ressult contains the roll number of shortliested candidates. Click on the direct link below to downlaod the RBI Grade B Result 2025

RBI Grade B Result 2025 PDF Download

Click Here

RBI Grade B Result 2025: Overview

The RBI Grade B Result 2025 has been released for 120 Assistant Manager vacancies. The result was released on November 11, 2025, after completing the normalisation process to ensure fairness across multiple exam shifts and difficulty levels. Check the table below for RBI Grade B Result 2025 Key Highlights

Aspect

Details

Result Status

Released November 11, 2025

Official Website

rbi.org.in

Result Format

PDF Format

Total Vacancies

120

Next Stage

Phase II (December 6, 2025)

Selection Process

Phase 1

Phase 2

Interview

How to Check the RBI Grade Result 2025?

Candidates can check RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, website,.rbi.org.in
  • On the homepage click on the Careers button, then on RBI Grade B Recruitment
  • Now click on the RBI Grade Prelims Result 2025 and download the pdf
  • RBI Grade B Result will be displayed on the screen; press ctrl + F to search your roll number
  • Verify the details and download it for future reference

RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2025 PDF (Merit List) vs. Scorecard

The RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2025 PDF contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, while the scorecard provides detailed marks, cut-offs, and qualifying status.
The RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2025 PDF (Merit List) is released publicly containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Phase II exam. It does not include individual scores or category-wise cut-offs.
In contrast, the RBI Grade B Scorecard 2025 is a personalised document available through candidate login at rbi.org.in. It contains the sectional and overall marks, cut-off scores, and the qualifying status of the candidate.

What Next After the RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2025?

Candidates who cleared the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam 2025 should immediately start preparing for the RBI Grade B Mains Exam 2025. The Phase II exam will test candidates on Economic and Social Issues, English (Writing Skills), and Finance and Management.
The RBI Grade B Phase II exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2025 and the admit card for the shortlisted candidates will get released 7-10 days before the exam. Only those whose roll numbers appear in the RBI Grade B Prelims Merit List 2025 PDF are eligible to download the admit card.

 

