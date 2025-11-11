RBI Grade B Result 2025 Released at rbi.org.in, Download Prelims Scorecard PDF - Link Here

RBI Grade B Result 2025: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the RBI Grade B Prelims Result 2025 on November 11, 2025 on its official website, rbi.org.in, shortlisting candidates for the RBI Grade B mains examination. The RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam was conducted on October 18, 2025 and the shortlisted candidates will be called for the RBI Grade B Phase II exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2025.

The RBI Grade B Pre result 2025 has been declared after completing all the normalisation processes and contains the roll number of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can check their result after clicking on the direct link below by providing their registration number and password.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025

