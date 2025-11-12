Did you know that many nations boast evocative and descriptive nicknames? Japan is famously called the "Land of the Rising Sun", while Iceland is known as the "Land of Fire and Ice". These names often reflect a country's unique geography, history, or culture. They instantly conjure a vivid image in our minds. But here's a challenge for you: Do you know Which Country Is Known As The Land Of White Elephants? This nation holds a fascinating place in global history and is a major tourist destination. It's home to some of the world's most spectacular and historically significant Buddhist temples and ruins. Furthermore, this country has the distinction of being the only Southeast Asian country never to have been formally colonised by a European power. In this article, we'll take a look at the country which is known as the land of the white elephants.