MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon at mpsc.gov.in, Steps to Download PDF Here

MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Answer Key 2025 : The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is expected to release soon the MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Answer Key 2025 on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to check their performance in the Rajyaseva Prelims exam with the provisional answer key. Along with the provisional answer key, the Commission will upload the process to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key.

The Commission had conducted successfully the MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims exam on 9th November 2025 across the state. MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Answer Key 2025 Download Link The state service exam was held in an objective-type test format comprising two papers – General Studies and CSAT.Along with the provisional answer key, the Commission will upload the steps to raise objections, if any in online mode. You can download the provisional answer key directly through the link given below-

MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Answer Key 2025 Overview Name of the Exam Body Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Post Name MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Answer Key 2025 Exam Date 9th November 2025 Answer Key status Soon Raise Objection Link Soon Official Website https://mpsc.gov.in/home How to Download MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Answer Key 2025? Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page. Click on the link ‘MPSC State Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2025- Announcement regarding First Answer Key’ available on the home page. You will get the PDF of the MPSCServices Answer Key 2025. Download and save the same for future reference. Steps to Raise Objections Against MPSC Answer Key 2025

Candidates can download the MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Answer Key 2025 and raise their objections, if any, after following the guidelines released. The provisional answer key will be available with a detailed process to raise objections for the same. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. Candidates can upload the facts and evidence in support of their answers, if demanded. The last date for raising objections through online mode will be released by the Commission soon. MPSC Rajyaseva 2025: Selection Process Under the MPSC Rajyaseva exam, the selection process consists of three stages. Those selected in the prelims exam round will be able to appear in the mains exam. Candidates selected in the mains exam will have to appear for the interview round.

Preliminary Examination

Mains Examination

Personality Test (Interview) MPSC Answer Key 2025 PDF Download Link – Subject Wise The MPSC had conducted the state service exam in an objective-type test format comprising two papers – General Studies and CSAT. Now the answer key will be released with the process to raise objections for both the papers. Candidates can get the subject wise download link for both the papers. You can follow the steps given below to get the subject wise answer key download link- Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in.

