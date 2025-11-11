School Holiday on 12 November 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed Today in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 12 November 2025: Schools in several states, including Bihar and Telangana, will remain closed on 12 November 2025 (Wednesday) due to local bye-elections and regional festivals. In Bihar, many schools are serving as polling centres, while in Telangana, schools are closed in connection with the Jubilee Hills bye-election. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR schools continue to operate in hybrid mode under GRAP-III restrictions due to rising air pollution levels. Students up to Class 5 may attend online or alternate-day classes to ensure safety. Parents and students are advised to check official school notifications for updates on holiday schedules and class arrangements. Delhi School Holiday 2025 Schools in the Delhi‑NCR region will switch to a hybrid mode of instruction starting November 11, 2025, as the air quality has entered the “very poor” to “near severe” category. Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III restrictions, students up to Class 5 may be asked to study partly from home until conditions improve.

The government has urged parents and school authorities to stay alert for any updates on full holiday declarations or extended online classes. This move aims to safeguard students’ health while ensuring continuity of education amid rising pollution levels. Parents should keep in touch with their schools for the latest timetable and any changes. Delhi Schools Status After Red Fort Blast Following the explosion near the Red Fort metro station on 10 November 2025, the Delhi Government has not issued any formal order to close schools in the city.While enhanced security measures are in place, some private schools have independently shifted to online or hybrid classes as a precaution. Students and parents are advised to stay updated with their individual institutions for any changes. Bihar School Holiday for Bye-Elections