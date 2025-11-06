Karnataka School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Karnataka School Holidays in November 2025: Karnataka School Holidays in November 2025 bring a mix of cultural, religious, and state celebrations that allow students to enjoy well-deserved breaks while connecting with the state’s heritage. November marks two major holidays, Karnataka Rajyotsava Day and Kanakadasa Jayanti, both of which hold great historical and cultural importance. During these holidays, schools remain closed, and various programs are organized to honor Karnataka’s unity, language, and spiritual legacy. Students can take this time to participate in community events, and learn more about the state’s rich traditions. Check the complete list of Karnataka school holidays in November 2025 below to plan your academic schedule and festive breaks effectively. Karnataka School Holidays List 2025

Students can check the complete list of Karnataka school holidays for 2025 to plan their studies and vacations accordingly. The following table highlights the key holidays observed in schools across the state: Rajyotsava Day 1st November, 2025 Saturday Kanakadasa Jayanti 8th November25 Saturday Christmas 25th Dec-25 Thursday Rajyotsava Day 2025 Rajyotsava Day, also known as Karnataka Formation Day, is celebrated on 1st November 2025 (Saturday). This day marks the formation of the state of Karnataka in 1956 when all Kannada-speaking regions were merged to create one state. Schools across Karnataka celebrate the occasion with cultural programs, flag hoisting, and patriotic performances. It’s a proud day that instills a sense of unity, heritage, and love for the Kannada language among students.