Karnataka School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Aayesha Sharma
Nov 6, 2025, 12:24 IST

Karnataka School Holidays in November 2025 include important cultural and religious observances like Rajyotsava Day and Kanakadasa Jayanti. These holidays celebrate Karnataka’s rich heritage, unity, and spirituality, allowing students to enjoy festive breaks while participating in cultural programs and learning about the state’s traditions and history.

Karnataka School Holidays in November 2025

Karnataka School Holidays in November 2025: Karnataka School Holidays in November 2025 bring a mix of cultural, religious, and state celebrations that allow students to enjoy well-deserved breaks while connecting with the state’s heritage. November marks two major holidays, Karnataka Rajyotsava Day and Kanakadasa Jayanti, both of which hold great historical and cultural importance. 

During these holidays, schools remain closed, and various programs are organized to honor Karnataka’s unity, language, and spiritual legacy. Students can take this time to participate in community events, and learn more about the state’s rich traditions. Check the complete list of Karnataka school holidays in November 2025 below to plan your academic schedule and festive breaks effectively.

Karnataka School Holidays List 2025

Students can check the complete list of Karnataka school holidays for 2025 to plan their studies and vacations accordingly. The following table highlights the key holidays observed in schools across the state:

Rajyotsava Day

1st November, 2025

Saturday

Kanakadasa Jayanti

8th November25

Saturday

Christmas

25th Dec-25

Thursday

Rajyotsava Day 2025

Rajyotsava Day, also known as Karnataka Formation Day, is celebrated on 1st November 2025 (Saturday). This day marks the formation of the state of Karnataka in 1956 when all Kannada-speaking regions were merged to create one state. Schools across Karnataka celebrate the occasion with cultural programs, flag hoisting, and patriotic performances. It’s a proud day that instills a sense of unity, heritage, and love for the Kannada language among students.

Kanakadasa Jayanti 2025

Kanakadasa Jayanti will be observed on 8th November 2025 (Saturday). This day honors the birth anniversary of Sri Kanakadasa, a revered poet, philosopher, and saint known for his devotional songs and social messages. Schools and educational institutions pay tribute through special assemblies, devotional singing, and discussions on his contributions to literature and spirituality. The celebration inspires students to embrace equality, humility, and devotion in their lives.

Karnataka School Holidays in November 2025 provide students with a meaningful blend of celebration and relaxation. These holidays honor the state’s rich culture and traditions while giving students time to recharge. Planning ahead ensures a perfect balance between study and festive enjoyment.

State-Wise School Holidays List 2025

