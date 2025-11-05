Jharkhand School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Jharkhand School Holidays in November 2025: The Jharkhand School Holidays List 2025 highlights the major festivals and special occasions observed across the state. These holidays not only offer students a well-deserved break from their academic routine but also allow them to celebrate important cultural and religious events with family and friends.

In November 2025, schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on significant occasions such as Guru Nanak’s Birthday and Kartik Purnima, both of which hold deep spiritual and cultural importance. Additionally, December brings the joy of Christmas, celebrated with enthusiasm across the state. These holidays foster cultural harmony and give students the opportunity to reconnect with their traditions and community.

Jharkhand School Holidays List 2025

