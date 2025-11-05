Jharkhand School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Jharkhand School Holidays in November 2025: The Jharkhand School Holidays List 2025 highlights the major festivals and special occasions observed across the state. These holidays not only offer students a well-deserved break from their academic routine but also allow them to celebrate important cultural and religious events with family and friends.
In November 2025, schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on significant occasions such as Guru Nanak’s Birthday and Kartik Purnima, both of which hold deep spiritual and cultural importance. Additionally, December brings the joy of Christmas, celebrated with enthusiasm across the state. These holidays foster cultural harmony and give students the opportunity to reconnect with their traditions and community.
Jharkhand School Holidays List 2025
Jharkhand School Holidays List 2025 includes important festival holidays celebrated across the state. These holidays give students time to relax, enjoy with family, and take part in cultural and religious events.
|
Guru Nanak's Birthday
|
5 November, 2025
|
Kartik Purnima
|
15 November, 2025
|
Christmas
|
25 December, 2025
Guru Nanak’s Birthday
Guru Nanak’s Birthday, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab, is one of the most important festivals for the Sikh community. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. On this day, people visit gurdwaras, offer prayers, and take part in Nagar Kirtans (religious processions). Schools in Jharkhand remain closed to allow students and families to celebrate this holy occasion.
Kartik Purnima
Kartik Purnima is a significant festival celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs across India. It falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik and marks the victory of Lord Vishnu in his Matsya avatar. Devotees take holy dips in rivers, light diyas, and offer prayers. In Jharkhand, schools remain closed on this day, allowing students to participate in cultural and religious observances.
Jharkhand School Holidays in November 2025 bring moments of joy, devotion, and togetherness. These breaks help students connect with their cultural roots and rejuvenate before resuming studies. Festivals like Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima promote unity and spiritual harmony across the state.
