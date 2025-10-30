Rajasthan School Holidays in November 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Rajasthan is known for its vibrant culture and numerous festivals. In November 2025, students and faculty in Rajasthan can anticipate a couple of significant holidays. These breaks provide an opportunity for celebrations, family gatherings, or simply a well-deserved rest from academic routines.

The primary gazetted holiday in November is Guru Nanak Jayanti, observed nationwide. Additionally, Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is recognized as a restricted holiday, meaning the decision to close schools may vary by local administration or individual school management. It's always advisable to consult official school calendars for definitive information.

Rajasthan School Holidays November 2025