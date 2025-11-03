Bihar School Holidays in November 2025: Schools Closed for Elections and Guru Nanak Jayanti

Bihar School Holidays November 2025: November 2025 will be a busy academic month for Bihar students, packed with internal assessments, pre-board exams, and preparations for the upcoming board tests. Though not many long holidays are lined up, students will still get a few important one-day breaks, including closures for Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 5) and the Bihar Assembly Elections (November 6). After these early November holidays, schools will focus on the BSEB Sent-Up Exams for Class 10 and 12, followed by the winter vacations scheduled in December. Check this article for the complete list of Bihar school holidays in November 2025, district-wise election closures, and BSEB sent-up exam updates. Schools Closed on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti Schools in Patna and several districts of Bihar with a significant Sikh population will remain closed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, to mark Guru Nanak Jayanti, also celebrated as Kartik Purnima.

The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikhism. Devotees participate in prayers, Nagar Kirtans, and community langars across Bihar. Prominent Gurudwaras in Patna Sahib, one of Sikhism’s holiest sites, attract thousands of devotees on this occasion. Most schools in Patna and nearby regions will remain shut for the day, while others may operate with limited staff depending on local administration orders. Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Schools Closed on November 6 A day after the festival, schools in several districts will remain closed on Thursday, November 6, 2025, due to the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The state government has directed that all schools located in poll-bound districts stay shut for both students and staff, as educational premises will be used as polling stations. Voting will be held between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, covering 121 Assembly constituencies across 17 districts.

Districts Going to Polls in Phase 1 Patna

Darbhanga

Madhepura

Saharsa

Muzaffarpur

Gopalganj

Siwan

Saran

Vaishali

Samastipur

Begusarai

Lakhisarai

Munger

Sheikhpura

Nalanda

Buxar

Bhojpur This one-day closure is meant to ensure the smooth conduct of elections, enable polling booth setups, and facilitate adequate security arrangements. BSEB Sent-Up Exams 2025-26 Announced Following these early November holidays, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the sent-up exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students. These exams are mandatory for all regular students — qualifying them is essential to be eligible for the final Bihar Board Exams 2026. Students are advised to focus on revision, mock tests, and previous years’ papers, as schools will soon start conducting pre-board evaluations after the sent-up exams conclude.

Check BSEB Class 10, 12 Sent-Up Exam Dates 2025-2026 Bihar School Winter Vacation 2025: Dates and Duration As per the official Bihar school holiday calendar 2025, all government and private schools will observe the annual winter vacation at the end of December. The break provides students a much-needed rest period after exams and academic activities in November and early December. Winter Vacation Schedule Schools across Bihar will remain closed from December 25 to December 31, 2025, and will reopen in January 2026, marking the start of the new academic term. Summary: Bihar School Holidays & Key Dates (Nov–Dec 2025) Date Event Description November 5, 2025 Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima Schools closed in Patna and other districts November 6, 2025 Bihar Assembly Election – Phase 1 Schools closed in 17 districts used as polling stations November 19–26, 2025 BSEB Sent-Up Exams Mandatory for Class 10 and 12 students November 24–29, 2025 Practical Exams Conducted as per school timetable December 25–31, 2025 Winter Vacation Statewide week-long holiday for all schools