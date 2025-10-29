RRB JE Notification 2025 Releases for 2569 Posts - Apply Online Link Opens on October 31

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE). The notification for the Junior Engineer (Safety & Non-Safety), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical Supervisor & Metallurgical Supervisor has been released on the official website of the regional RRB, rrbbilaspur.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between October 31, 2025 and November 30, 2025.

RRB has released RRB JE Notification 2025 to fill 2569 vacancies for posts such as Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant. RRB JE Recruitment 2025 The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB JE 2025 Recruitment on the regional website of RRB. Candidates who have completed a three-year diploma in the respective discipline from the recognised university and are between the age group of 18 and 33 years are eligible to apply online.

RRB JE Notification 2025 PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for RRB JE Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as required educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB JE Notification 2025 PDF. RRB JE Notification 2025 PDF Download RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Overview RRB JE Vacancy 2025 has been released on the official website of RRBs on October 28, 2025 for 2569 posts. Check the table below for RRB JE Notification 2025 Key Highlights. Particular Details Post Name RRB JE Organisation Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Total Vacancies 2569 Application Mode Online Selection Process - Computer-Based Test (CBT) - Document Verification - Medical Examination Salary Pay Level 6 Official Website rrbbilaspur.gov.in