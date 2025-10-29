Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
RRB JE Notification 2025 Releases for 2569 Posts - Apply Online Link Opens on October 31

By Mohd Salman
Oct 29, 2025, 12:48 IST

The RRB JE Recruitment 2025 Notification released 2569 vacancies for Junior Engineer, DMS, and CMA posts. Candidates between 18 and 33 years old with relevant diplomas or degrees can apply online from October 31 to November 30, 2025. Selection involves CBT, document verification, and a medical exam. Direct link to download official notification pdf provided here. 

RRB JE Notofication 2025 PDF Download

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (JE). The notification for the Junior Engineer (Safety & Non-Safety), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical Supervisor & Metallurgical Supervisor has been released on the official website of the regional RRB, rrbbilaspur.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between October 31, 2025 and November 30, 2025.
RRB has released RRB JE Notification 2025 to fill 2569 vacancies for posts such as Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant.

RRB JE Recruitment 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB JE 2025 Recruitment on the regional website of RRB. Candidates who have completed a three-year diploma in the respective discipline from the recognised university and are between the age group of 18 and 33 years are eligible to apply online.

RRB JE Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for RRB JE Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as required educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB JE Notification 2025 PDF.

RRB JE Notification 2025

PDF Download

RRB JE Recruitment 2025: Overview

RRB JE Vacancy 2025 has been released on the official website of RRBs on October 28, 2025 for 2569 posts. Check the table below for RRB JE Notification 2025 Key Highlights.

Particular 

Details

Post Name

RRB JE

Organisation

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Total Vacancies

2569

Application Mode

Online

Selection Process

- Computer-Based Test (CBT)

- Document Verification

- Medical Examination

Salary

Pay Level 6

Official Website

rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB JE Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates interested in RRB JE Jobs should complete a three-year diploma in different engineering disciplines as follows:
Junior Engineer – Diploma/Degree in a relevant engineering Stream from a recognised university.
Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant - B.Sc. degree in Physics and Chemistry
Note: Higher educational qualifications, such as a BE/BTech degree is also acceptable in lieu of three-year diploma

RRB JE Age Limit

The age of the candidate must be between 8 and 33 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates. The cutoff date to measure age is January 1, 2026.
18 to 36 years

RRB JE Recruitment 2024 Selection Process

Selection for Junior Engineer (JE) posts will be done through the three-stage recruitment process, including Computer-Based Examination (CBT) as a screening test in two phases, followed by verification of documents and medical examination.

