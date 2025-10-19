RBI Grade B Cut Off 2025 Expected: Category Wise Phase 1 Qualifying Marks

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2025: The Reserve Bank of India releases the RBI Grade B cut-off marks along with the result. The Phase 1 exam was conducted on October 18 and 19 to fill 120 vacancies. RBI publishes the Grade B cut off marks on its official website in PDF format. The cut-off represents the minimum qualifying marks that candidates must secure to clear the exam. It is determined based on various factors such as the number of applicants, difficulty level of the exam, total vacancies available, and previous year trends. Since the RBI Grade B 2025 cut-off is yet to be released, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks to gauge their chances of success. You can also review the RBI Grade B Previous Year Cut Off Marks for both Prelims and Mains exams here. RBI Grade B Cut Off 2025 RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam has been conducted from October 18 to 19 for thousands of aspirants. The cut off marks for the same will be released along with the Prelims result and final answer key. It will be prepared on the number of candidates who appeared in the exam, exam difficulty, and vacancies available.

RBI Grade B Expected Cut Off 2025 Based on aspirants’ feedback who appeared for RBI Grade B Prelims exam, the experts have shared the expected cut off marks for all categories. This will enable you to predict your qualifying chances. Here is the category-wise RBI Grade B Expected Cut Off marks shared below: Category Name Expected Cut-Off Marks UR (General) 65 to 70 EWS 65 to 70 OBC 63 to 68 ST 51 to 56 SC 56 to 61 PWBD 52 to 57 RBI Grade B Previous Year Cut Off Analyzing the RBI Grade B Previous Year Cut Off helps candidates understand the exam’s difficulty level and competition trends. It provides valuable insights into how the cut-off has varied across categories, helping aspirants set realistic targets for their preparation. RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2024

RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2024 was moderate, with the highest cut-off recorded for the General and EWS categories at 67.25 marks. Category Name Cut-Off Marks UR (General) 67.25 EWS 67.25 OBC 65.00 ST 54.00 SC 58.00 PWBD 53.25 RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2024 (Sectional) Name of Test General EWS OBC SC ST PwBD General Awareness 20 20 16 14.25 14.25 14.25 English Language 7.50 7.50 6 5.25 5.25 5.25 Quantitative Aptitude 7.50 7.50 6 5.25 5.25 5.25 Reasoning 15 15 12 10.75 10.75 10.75 Total Score/Aggregrate 67.25 67.25 65 58 54 53.25 RBI Grade B Mains Cut Off 2024 BI Grade B Mains Cut Off represent the minimum aggregate score in Paper I, II, and III (out of 300 marks) required to qualify for the interview round. The highest cut-off was recorded for the General and EWS categories at 173.50 marks, followed by OBC at 169 marks. The category-wise RBI Grade B Previous Year Cut Off for Mains are provided below.

RECRUITMENT STAGE GENERAL OBC SC ST EWS PwBD AGGREGATE CUT – OFF MARKS IN PAPER- I, PAPER-II AND PAPER- III TAKEN TOGETHER IN WRITTEN EXAMINATION FOR SHORTLISTING THE CANDIDATES FOR INTERVIEW (OUT OF TOTAL 300 MARKS) 173.50 169 165 161 173.50 152.50 RBI Grade B Final Cut Off 2024 After clearing all the stages, the officials release final cut off marks which are as follows: RECRUITMENT STAGE GENERAL OBC SC ST EWS PwBD AGGREGATE MARKS IN WRITTEN EXAMINATION (PAPER- I, II AND III) AND INTERVIEW TAKEN TOGETHER (OUT OF TOTAL 375 MARKS) OBTAINED BY THE LAST RECOMMENDED CANDIDATE WITH REFERENCE TO THE NO. OF VACANCIES NOTIFIED IN THE ADVERTISEMENT. 226.75 218 212.25 214.50 206 200.50(GEN) 191.75(OBC) 186 (SC) How to check RBI Grade B Cut-off Marks?