MPESB Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 454 Graduate Posts, Apply Online Begins October 29 at esb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Notification 2025 for 454 vacancies under Subgroup 3. Candidates will be able to apply online for the MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Vacancy 2025 between October 29 and November 11, 2025. Interested candidates must have completed the bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering, Science, etc.) from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 40 years.
MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Recruitment 2025
The MPESB Group Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released at esb.mp.gov.in for various posts such as Junior Supply Officer, Junior Silk Inspector, Assistant Engineer, Data Entry Operator, Chemist, etc. Check here for the apply-online procedure, application fees, etc.
MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Recruitment 2025: Overview
MPESB has released the Group 2 notification pdf for the recruitment of eligible candidates to fill 454 graduate-level vacancies under Subgroup 3. The apply online procedure is set to start from October 29, 2025. Check the table below for MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Notification 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Notification Release Date
|
19 October 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
|
Exam Name
|
Group 2 Subgroup 3 Combined Recruitment 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
454 Posts
|
Eligibility
|
Graduation in relevant discipline
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 40 years (Relaxation as per MP Govt norms)
|
Application Mode
|
Online via esb.mp.gov.in
|
Application Dates
|
October 19 - November 12, 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT) + Document Verification
MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Notification 2025 PDF Download Link
Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Notification 2025 PDF.
|
MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Notification 2025
MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Vacancy 2025
MPESB has released the Group 2 Subgroup 3 vacancies for various posts such as Junior Supply Officer, Junior Silk Inspector, Assistant Engineer, Data Entry Operator, Chemist, etc. Check the table below for MPESB Vacancy 2025
|
Post Name
|
Total Vacancies
|
Junior Supply Officer
|
65
|
Inspector (Weights and Measures)
|
29
|
Junior Silk Inspector
|
28
|
Fisheries Inspector
|
27
|
Assistant Engineer (Civil)
|
15+
|
Data Entry Operator
|
16
|
Chemist
|
12
|
Sanitation Inspector
|
5+
|
Total
|
454
MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for announced vacancies must meet all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit, check the details below
Educational Qualification
A Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering, Science, etc.) from a recognised university.
Post-specific qualifications are detailed in the official notification; candidates must verify before applying.
Age Limit
Minimum: 18 years
Maximum: 40 years
