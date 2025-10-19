MPESB Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 454 Graduate Posts, Apply Online Begins October 29 at esb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Notification 2025 for 454 vacancies under Subgroup 3. Candidates will be able to apply online for the MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Vacancy 2025 between October 29 and November 11, 2025. Interested candidates must have completed the bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering, Science, etc.) from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 40 years.

MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Recruitment 2025

The MPESB Group Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released at esb.mp.gov.in for various posts such as Junior Supply Officer, Junior Silk Inspector, Assistant Engineer, Data Entry Operator, Chemist, etc. Check here for the apply-online procedure, application fees, etc.