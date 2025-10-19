MPESB Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 454 Graduate Posts, Apply Online Begins October 29 at esb.mp.gov.in

Assam TET Result 2025
By Mohd Salman
Oct 19, 2025, 14:10 IST

MPESB Group 2 Recruitment 2025: MPESB has released the notification for the recruitment of 454 graduate level candidates under Subgroup 3. Eligible candidates can apply online between October 29 and November 12, 2025. Direct link to download pdf provided here.

MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Notification 2025 for 454 vacancies under Subgroup 3. Candidates will be able to apply online for the MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Vacancy 2025 between October 29 and November 11, 2025. Interested candidates must have completed the bachelor’s degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering, Science, etc.) from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 18 and 40 years.

The MPESB Group Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released at esb.mp.gov.in for various posts such as Junior Supply Officer, Junior Silk Inspector, Assistant Engineer, Data Entry Operator, Chemist, etc. Check here for the apply-online procedure, application fees, etc.

MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Recruitment 2025: Overview

MPESB has released the Group 2 notification pdf for the recruitment of eligible candidates to fill 454 graduate-level vacancies under Subgroup 3. The apply online procedure is set to start from October 29, 2025. Check the table below for MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Notification 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Notification Release Date

19 October 2025

Conducting Body

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)

Exam Name

Group 2 Subgroup 3 Combined Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies

454 Posts

Eligibility

Graduation in relevant discipline

Age Limit

18 to 40 years (Relaxation as per MP Govt norms)

Application Mode

Online via esb.mp.gov.in

Application Dates

October 19 - November 12, 2025

Selection Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT) + Document Verification

MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Notification 2025 PDF Download Link

Interested candidates must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed information about the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Notification 2025 PDF.

MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Vacancy 2025

MPESB has released the Group 2 Subgroup 3 vacancies for various posts such as Junior Supply Officer, Junior Silk Inspector, Assistant Engineer, Data Entry Operator, Chemist, etc. Check the table below for MPESB Vacancy 2025

Post Name

Total Vacancies

Junior Supply Officer

65

Inspector (Weights and Measures)

29

Junior Silk Inspector

28

Fisheries Inspector

27

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

15+

Data Entry Operator

16

Chemist

12

Sanitation Inspector

5+

Total

454

MPESB Group 2 Subgroup 3 Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for announced vacancies must meet all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit, check the details below
Educational Qualification
A Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant discipline (Engineering, Science, etc.) from a recognised university.
Post-specific qualifications are detailed in the official notification; candidates must verify before applying.
Age Limit
Minimum: 18 years
Maximum: 40 years

