JEE Main 2026 LIVE: Registration Link Active Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Steps to Check Apply Online, Documents Required, Fee Details

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 registration soon. Candidates will be able to register on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to past year trends, the registrations are expected to start from October 2025. Candidates will be able to register online soon and check the schedule in the official notification. The entire registration process is online, and candidates will need to check their eligibility before applying for the exam.

The JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates have been announced. According to the tentative schedule, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be conducted between April 1 to 10, 2026. The detailed subject and paper-wise schedule will be available in the official notification for JEE Main 2026 soon.

JEE Main 2026 Registration Overview

Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 registration details:

Overview Details Event name JEE Main 2026 Registration date Exam name Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Board name National Testing Agency (NTA) Academic year 2025-26 Official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Board website nta.nic.in Stream Engineering Architecture Programmes Bachelor of Technology (BTech) Bachelor of Engineering (BE) Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning) Level Undergraduate (UG) Sessions First: January 2026 Second: April 2026

How to Register for JEE Main 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for JEE Main 2026 exams for the 2026-27 academic year admissions: