Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Live

JEE Main 2026 LIVE: Registration Link Active Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Steps to Check Apply Online, Documents Required, Fee Details

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 19, 2025, 18:57 IST

JEE Main 2026 Registration: NTA will soon begin the JEE Main 2026 registrations on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Based on past trends, registrations are expected to begin in October 2025. 


Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JEE Main 2026 Registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS

  • JEE Main 2026 Registrations to begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam from January 21 to 30, 2026
  • JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam from April 1 to 10, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Registration:  The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 registration soon. Candidates will be able to register on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to past year trends, the registrations are expected to start from October 2025. Candidates will be able to register online soon and check the schedule in the official notification. The entire registration process is online, and candidates will need to check their eligibility before applying for the exam.

The JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates have been announced. According to the tentative schedule, JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026. JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be conducted between April 1 to 10, 2026. The detailed subject and paper-wise schedule will be available in the official notification for JEE Main 2026 soon. 

Also Read: JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Registrations Begin Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Registration Overview

Candidates can follow the following table to learn the JEE Main 2026 registration details: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

JEE Main 2026 Registration date

Exam name 

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main

Board name 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jeemain.nta.nic.in

Board website 

nta.nic.in

Stream 

Engineering 

Architecture 

Programmes 

Bachelor of Technology (BTech)

Bachelor of Engineering (BE) 

Bachelor of Architecture (BArch)

Bachelor of Planning (BPlanning)

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Sessions 

First: January 2026 

Second: April 2026

How to Register for JEE Main 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for JEE Main 2026 exams for the 2026-27 academic year admissions: 

  1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  2. On the home page, click on  the JEE Main 2026 registration link

  3. Register using your details 

  4. Log in to the account using a system-generated application number and password

  5. Complete the application process by providing your personal and academic details 

  6. Pay the online application fee and submit the form

  7. Download the confirmation page for future reference

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Oct 19, 2025, 18:57 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Where and How to Apply

    The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application form will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Engineering aspirants interested in applying must visit the official website to register. To apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1 candidates are required to visit the official website and complete the new registration details through the link given. After completing the registration students can fill out the application form and submit the application fee. 

  • Oct 19, 2025, 18:38 IST

    NTA JEE Main 2026 Registrations

    The JEE Main 2026 session 1 application link will be live at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exams will be held in two sessions. Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, 2026. 

  • Oct 19, 2025, 18:13 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Application Window Opens Soon

    The JEE Main 2026 application link will be live on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates preparing to appear for the JEE Main exams need to apply for the entrance test through the link given. Students must also note that the applications will be available online until a month for students to apply. 

  • Oct 19, 2025, 17:59 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Aadhar Cards For Applications

    According to the official notification shared, aspirants need to have their Aadhar cards with them. Details like Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph and Address will be picked from UIDAI through Aadhaar Authentication. However, since Father/Mother/Guardian's name etc,. is not recorded in Aadhaar, candidates would have to fill such details separately in the online application form.

  • Oct 19, 2025, 17:42 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates Out

    The National Testing Agency has finally announced the tentative schedule for JEE Main 2026 exams. The JEE Main 2026 exams will be held in the CBT mode in two sessions. Session 1 will be held between 21 - 30 January 2026 and Session 2 Exam will be held between 01 - 10 April 2026.

  • Oct 19, 2025, 17:25 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Official Website: Where to Apply

    The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link is yet to be made live. According to the official notification issued by NTA, the applications will be available from October 2025 onwards. Candidates can visit the official website nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in to apply. 

  • Oct 19, 2025, 17:08 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Application Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application link will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Eligible candidates interested in applying for the exams can visit the official website of JEE Main to apply. The link for candidates to apply for the exams will be open for over a month. Candidates are advised to update their UIDAI Aadhar Cards before the application process commence. 

  • Oct 19, 2025, 16:59 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Session 1, Session 2 Exam Dates

    EVENTS  Dates
    Session 1 (January 2026)
    Online Submission of Application Form October 2025 onwards
    Dates of Examination Between 21 - 30 January 2026
    Session 2 (April 2026)
    Online Submission of Application Form Last week of January 2026 onwards
    Dates of Examination Between 01 - 10 April 2026
  • Oct 19, 2025, 16:45 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Live: Registrations Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registrations will begin at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Session 1 exams are scheduled to be held between January 21 to 30, 2026. 

  • Oct 19, 2025, 16:33 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Application Form at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    The JEE Main 2026 application link will be available on the official website soon. As per the official notification issued, the JEE Main session 1 applications will be live on the official website from October 2025 onwards

  • Oct 19, 2025, 16:19 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Official Notification Soon

    The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link will be made live on the official website soon. Candidates will be provided with the direct link at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • Oct 19, 2025, 16:06 IST

    How to Apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1

    The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link will be live on the official website soon. Follow the steps provided below to download

    Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026

    Step 2: Click on the Session 1 registration link

    Step 3: Click on new registration and enter all required details

    Step 4: Enter all the required details

    Step 5: Fill out the application form

    Step 6: Upload all required documents

    Step 7: Submit the application fee

    Step 8: Save and click on submit

  • Oct 19, 2025, 15:54 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration link will be live on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in soon. Students can register for the engineering entrance exams through the direct link given here. 

  • Oct 19, 2025, 15:52 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Date and Time Out

    JEE Main 2026 session 1 and session 2 examination dates have been announced. This year, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams will be held between 21 - 30 January 2026, and Session 2 exams will be held between 01 - 10 April 2026

  • Oct 19, 2025, 15:50 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Begin Soon

    The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registrations will begin soon. Students preparing to appear for the JEE Main 2026 exams can visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in to register

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!


Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News