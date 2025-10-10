NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Tomorrow, Download Seat Allotment PDF at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result tomorrow, October 11, 2025. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can check the round 3 seat allotment result PDF through the link on the official website.

Earlier, the NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result was scheduled to be released on October 8, 2025. The seat allotment date has been postponed by the counselling body due to the inclusion of new seats in the seat matrix for the third round of counselling. Candidates were given the opportunity to include the new seats in their choices for the third round of counselling.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link which will be provided on this page to check the round 3 allotment result and download the allotment letter