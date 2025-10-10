NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment Result Tomorrow, Download Seat Allotment PDF at mcc.nic.in

Key Points
- Round 3 seat allotment result PDF to be released on October 11
- Download allotment letter for admissions at mcc.nic.in
- Reporting to allotted colleges from October 12 to 21, 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Allotment: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result tomorrow, October 11, 2025. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can check the round 3 seat allotment result PDF through the link on the official website.
Earlier, the NEET UG round 3 seat allotment result was scheduled to be released on October 8, 2025. The seat allotment date has been postponed by the counselling body due to the inclusion of new seats in the seat matrix for the third round of counselling. Candidates were given the opportunity to include the new seats in their choices for the third round of counselling.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link which will be provided on this page to check the round 3 allotment result and download the allotment letter
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Date and Time
According to the revised schedule released, the NEET UG 2025 counselling round 3 seat allotment result will be declared tomorrow, October 11, 2025. Although the time o release of the seat allotment has not been specified, it is expected that the allotment PDF will be available for download on the official website by evening. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment: Steps to Download
The NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment PDF will be available online. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Click on UG counselling
Step 3: Click on the round 3 allotment result link
Step 4: The allotment result PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Scroll through the details provided
Step 6: Save for further reference
