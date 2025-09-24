Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers, Download PDF with Solutions

Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) exam is one of the most competitive exams for Bihar Police vacancies. Candidates must understand the exam pattern and practice using previous year question papers to succeed in the Bihar Police SI Exam.
A smart preparation strategy and familiarity with commonly asked questions can significantly improve a candidate’s chances of clearing the exam. Candidates can download the Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Paper PDF from this article.
Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers
Bihar Police SI Previous Year Papers are an important resource for aspirants preparing for the Sub-Inspector exam. They give a clear understanding of the exam pattern, difficulty level, and commonly asked questions.
Regular practice helps improve speed, accuracy, and confidence. It also highlights strong and weak areas for focused preparation. Using these papers effectively can significantly boost the chances of success in the Bihar Police SI Exam.
Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers PDF
Aspirants can download the Bihar Police SI previous year question paper PDF from the link given in the table below. Practising past papers helps candidates understand the trends and types of questions that frequently appear in the exam.
|
Bihar Police SI Previous Year Paper
|
PDF Link
|
17 Dec 2023 – Memory-Based Paper Shift 1
|
17 Dec 2023 – Memory-Based Paper Shift 2
|
24 April 2022 – Mains Paper Shift 1
|
26 Dec 2021 – Prelims Paper Shift 1
|
2018 – Mains Prohibition Paper
|
2017 – Mains Prohibition Paper
|
2012 – General Studies
|
2012 – Mathematics
|
2012 – Mains Paper
Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2025
Understanding the Bihar Police SI exam pattern is essential for effective preparation. Check the exam pattern details of the Prelims and Mains exams in the table below:
|
Stage
|
Subjects / Papers
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Prelims
|
General (Objective)
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Mains Paper 1
|
General Hindi
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
|
Mains Paper 2
|
GS, History, Geography, Math, Reasoning, etc.
|
100
|
200
|
2 hours
How to Solve Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers?
The following are the effective tips to get the most out of Bihar Police SI previous year question papers:
-
Practice the papers in a timed setting, just like the actual exam, to improve time management and exam stamina.
-
Carefully check the errors and learn the correct solutions after each attempt to avoid repeating them.
-
Identify weak topics from the papers and revisit those concepts to strengthen your preparation.
-
Include at least one previous year paper in your weekly study routine for consistent improvement.
-
If any question seems challenging, ask teachers, mentors, or use online forums to clarify doubts.
Benefits of Solving Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers
Solving Bihar Police SI previous year question papers offers several advantages that can help candidates secure the coveted Sub-Inspector position. The following are the benefits of solving Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers:
-
Previous year papers reveal frequently asked topics. This helps candidates focus on areas that carry more weight. They also provide insights into question formats, topic distribution, and difficulty levels.
-
The Bihar Police SI exam lasts 120 minutes. Practicing past papers trains candidates to complete questions accurately within the time limit. Regular practice enhances speed, accuracy, and efficiency, while reducing errors and avoiding negative marking.
-
Analyzing past papers highlights recurring patterns and expected questions. Familiarity with these trends reduces exam anxiety and builds confidence. It also strengthens logical thinking and analytical skills.
-
Reviewing mistakes and focusing on weak areas helps track improvement over time. Maintaining a score record allows candidates to measure progress. Practising real exam questions boosts confidence and reduces stress.
