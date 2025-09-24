Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers, Download PDF with Solutions

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 24, 2025, 15:43 IST

Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers are essential for Sub-Inspector exam preparation. Practising them helps candidates understand the exam pattern, question trends, and difficulty level. Download PDF links for past papers from 2012 to 2023 and use them effectively to enhance Bihar Police SI exam preparation.

Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers
Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers

Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) exam is one of the most competitive exams for Bihar Police vacancies. Candidates must understand the exam pattern and practice using previous year question papers to succeed in the Bihar Police SI Exam. 

A smart preparation strategy and familiarity with commonly asked questions can significantly improve a candidate’s chances of clearing the exam. Candidates can download the Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Paper PDF from this article.

Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers

Bihar Police SI Previous Year Papers are an important resource for aspirants preparing for the Sub-Inspector exam. They give a clear understanding of the exam pattern, difficulty level, and commonly asked questions. 

Regular practice helps improve speed, accuracy, and confidence. It also highlights strong and weak areas for focused preparation. Using these papers effectively can significantly boost the chances of success in the Bihar Police SI Exam.

Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers PDF

Aspirants can download the Bihar Police SI previous year question paper PDF from the link given in the table below. Practising past papers helps candidates understand the trends and types of questions that frequently appear in the exam. 

Bihar Police SI Previous Year Paper

PDF Link

17 Dec 2023 – Memory-Based Paper Shift 1

Download PDF

17 Dec 2023 – Memory-Based Paper Shift 2

Download PDF

24 April 2022 – Mains Paper Shift 1

Download PDF

26 Dec 2021 – Prelims Paper Shift 1

Download PDF

2018 – Mains Prohibition Paper

Download PDF

2017 – Mains Prohibition Paper

Download PDF

2012 – General Studies

Download PDF

2012 – Mathematics

Download PDF

2012 – Mains Paper

Download PDF

Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2025

Understanding the Bihar Police SI exam pattern is essential for effective preparation. Check the exam pattern details of the Prelims and Mains exams in the table below:

Stage

Subjects / Papers

Number of Questions

Marks

Duration

Prelims

General (Objective)

100

200

2 hours

Mains Paper 1

General Hindi

100

200

2 hours

Mains Paper 2

GS, History, Geography, Math, Reasoning, etc.

100

200

2 hours

How to Solve Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers?

The following are the effective tips to get the most out of Bihar Police SI previous year question papers:

  • Practice the papers in a timed setting, just like the actual exam, to improve time management and exam stamina.

  • Carefully check the errors and learn the correct solutions after each attempt to avoid repeating them.

  • Identify weak topics from the papers and revisit those concepts to strengthen your preparation.

  • Include at least one previous year paper in your weekly study routine for consistent improvement.

  • If any question seems challenging, ask teachers, mentors, or use online forums to clarify doubts.

Also Check: 

Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025
Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025

Benefits of Solving Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers

Solving Bihar Police SI previous year question papers offers several advantages that can help candidates secure the coveted Sub-Inspector position. The following are the benefits of solving Bihar Police SI Previous Year Question Papers:

  • Previous year papers reveal frequently asked topics. This helps candidates focus on areas that carry more weight. They also provide insights into question formats, topic distribution, and difficulty levels.

  • The Bihar Police SI exam lasts 120 minutes. Practicing past papers trains candidates to complete questions accurately within the time limit. Regular practice enhances speed, accuracy, and efficiency, while reducing errors and avoiding negative marking.

  • Analyzing past papers highlights recurring patterns and expected questions. Familiarity with these trends reduces exam anxiety and builds confidence. It also strengthens logical thinking and analytical skills.

  • Reviewing mistakes and focusing on weak areas helps track improvement over time. Maintaining a score record allows candidates to measure progress. Practising real exam questions boosts confidence and reduces stress.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

