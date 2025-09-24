Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025: Prelims and Mains Exam Syllabus PDF with Important Topics

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially released the Bihar Police SI Notification PDF, detailing the latest syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates interested in applying for the Bihar Sub Inspector (SI) posts must be familiar with the syllabus before starting their preparation. Candidates must understand the exam pattern and syllabus for effective preparation. This article provides the complete Bihar Police SI Syllabus and Exam Pattern. Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 The Bihar Police SI selection process includes two stages: Prelims and Mains written examination. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be eligible for the Mains exam. The department typically shortlists 20 times the number of vacancies for the Mains stage, although this ratio can vary depending on the number of candidates. The minimum qualifying marks for the Prelims exam are 30%.

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 Overview Candidates must have a clear understanding of the Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 and the Exam Pattern to excel in the exam. Candidates must know the syllabus to plan preparation efficiently and cover all important topics. Check the key details of the syllabus and exam pattern in the table below. Organization Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) Post Name Sub Inspector Vacancies 1,799 Category Syllabus Exam Level State Level Type of Questions Objective Type Negative Marking 0.2 mark Official Website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in Bihar Police SI Prelims Syllabus 2025 The Bihar Police SI Prelims exam focuses on General Knowledge and Current Affairs. The following are the main topics of the Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 for the prelims exam:

Awards and Authors

Famous Personalities of Bihar and India

Current Affairs (Special emphasis on Bihar)

Capitals and Currencies

Discoveries and Inventions

Diseases and Nutrition

Eminent Personalities

Indian Freedom Movement

International Organizations

Full Forms and Abbreviations

Indian Heritage, Arts, and Dance Forms

History of India

Geography of India

Indian Polity

Economy of India

Important National Facts

Ports and Inland Harbours

Rivers and Mountains

Sports Bihar Police SI Mains Syllabus 2025 The BPSSC Bihar Police SI Mains Exam comprises two papers: Paper I: General Hindi

Paper II: Mathematics, Mental Ability, General Science, Civics, History, and Geography Candidates must cover all topics carefully to score well in the Mains examination. Check the table below for the Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 for the mains exam:

Paper Subject Topics Paper I General Hindi Reading Comprehension

Fill in the Blanks

Sentence Correction

Cloze Test

Sentence Error

Synonyms and Antonyms

Grammar: Indeclinables, Particles, Compounds, Gender, Number, Case, Pronouns, Verbs, Sound, Words, Nouns, Adjectives, Adverbs, Sandhi Paper II Mathematics & Mental Ability Blood Relations

Syllogism

Analogies

Figure Series

Alphanumeric Series

Odd One Out

Number System

Symmetry

Construction

Measurement

Fractions & Exponents

Cube Root

Profit & Loss

Puzzles

Introduction to Algebra

Whole Numbers

Negative Numbers & Integers

Ratio & Proportion

Data Interpretation

SI & CI

Discount

Basic Geometrical Ideas

Understanding Elementary Shapes

Quadrilateral General Science Acids, Bases & Salts

The Universe

Motion

Force

Work & Energy

Atomic Structure

Molecules

Metals & Nonmetals

Carbon

Soil

Sound

Light

Natural Phenomena

Natural Resources

Electric Current & Circuits

Magnets & Magnetism

Environmental Concerns

Pollution

Change of Matter Civics Understanding Media

Gender Issues

Social Justice & Marginalized Communities

Central Government

State Government

Local Government

Diversity

Indian Constitution

Parliamentary System

Judiciary

Democracy Indian History Revolt of 1857-58

Women & Reform

Nationalist Movement

Post-Independence India

New Kings & Kingdoms

Culture & Science

Sultans of Delhi

Social Change

Regional Cultures

Establishment of Company Power

Rural Life & Society

Colonialism & Tribal Societies

Architecture

First Empire

Creation of an Empire

Contacts with Distant Lands Indian Geography Geography as Social Study

Planet Earth in the Solar System

Human Environment

Natural & Human Resources

Agriculture

Globe

Political Map of India

Air

Water

Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2025 The Bihar Police SI Exam 2025 is conducted in two stages: Prelims and Mains. Both exams are of the objective type (MCQ), and incorrect answers carry negative marking. Candiates must understant the exam pattern for effective preparation. Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 The Prelims exam tests candidates on General Knowledge and Current Affairs. The exam duration is 2 hours, with a maximum of 200 marks. For every wrong answer, 0.2 marks are deducted. Candidates must score at least 30% to qualify for the Mains exam. The detailed Prelims pattern is given in the table below. Paper Subject / Section No. of Questions Marks Duration 1 General Knowledge & Current Affairs 100 200 2 Hours Candidates who achieve the minimum qualifying marks in Prelims are eligible for the Mains examination.

Bihar Police SI Mains Exam Pattern 2025 The Mains exam consists of two papers. Paper 1 is General Hindi, which carries 200 marks with a total of 100 questions and a duration of 2 hours. This paper is qualifying in nature, meaning the marks will not count for final selection, but candidates must score at least 30% to qualify. Paper 2 covers General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics, and Mental Ability. This paper also carries 200 marks with 100 questions and a duration of 2 hours. Check the details in the table below: Paper Subject / Section No. of Questions Marks Duration Paper 1 General Hindi 100 200 2 Hours Paper 2 General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics, Mental Ability 100 200 2 Hours