Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025: Prelims and Mains Exam Syllabus PDF with Important Topics

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially released the Bihar Police SI Notification PDF, detailing the latest syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates interested in applying for the Bihar Sub Inspector (SI) posts must be familiar with the syllabus before starting their preparation.
Candidates must understand the exam pattern and syllabus for effective preparation. This article provides the complete Bihar Police SI Syllabus and Exam Pattern.
Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025
The Bihar Police SI selection process includes two stages: Prelims and Mains written examination. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be eligible for the Mains exam. The department typically shortlists 20 times the number of vacancies for the Mains stage, although this ratio can vary depending on the number of candidates. The minimum qualifying marks for the Prelims exam are 30%.
Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 Overview
Candidates must have a clear understanding of the Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 and the Exam Pattern to excel in the exam. Candidates must know the syllabus to plan preparation efficiently and cover all important topics. Check the key details of the syllabus and exam pattern in the table below.
|
Organization
|
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Sub Inspector
|
Vacancies
|
1,799
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Exam Level
|
State Level
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective Type
|
Negative Marking
|
0.2 mark
|
Official Website
|
www.bpssc.bih.nic.in
Bihar Police SI Prelims Syllabus 2025
The Bihar Police SI Prelims exam focuses on General Knowledge and Current Affairs. The following are the main topics of the Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 for the prelims exam:
-
Awards and Authors
-
Famous Personalities of Bihar and India
-
Current Affairs (Special emphasis on Bihar)
-
Capitals and Currencies
-
Discoveries and Inventions
-
Diseases and Nutrition
-
Eminent Personalities
-
Indian Freedom Movement
-
International Organizations
-
Full Forms and Abbreviations
-
Indian Heritage, Arts, and Dance Forms
-
History of India
-
Geography of India
-
Indian Polity
-
Economy of India
-
Important National Facts
-
Ports and Inland Harbours
-
Rivers and Mountains
-
Sports
Bihar Police SI Mains Syllabus 2025
The BPSSC Bihar Police SI Mains Exam comprises two papers:
-
Paper I: General Hindi
-
Paper II: Mathematics, Mental Ability, General Science, Civics, History, and Geography
Candidates must cover all topics carefully to score well in the Mains examination. Check the table below for the Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 for the mains exam:
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Paper I
|
General Hindi
|
|
Paper II
|
Mathematics & Mental Ability
|
|
General Science
|
|
Civics
|
|
Indian History
|
|
Indian Geography
|
Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2025
The Bihar Police SI Exam 2025 is conducted in two stages: Prelims and Mains. Both exams are of the objective type (MCQ), and incorrect answers carry negative marking. Candiates must understant the exam pattern for effective preparation.
Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam Pattern 2025
The Prelims exam tests candidates on General Knowledge and Current Affairs. The exam duration is 2 hours, with a maximum of 200 marks. For every wrong answer, 0.2 marks are deducted. Candidates must score at least 30% to qualify for the Mains exam. The detailed Prelims pattern is given in the table below.
|
Paper
|
Subject / Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
1
|
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
Candidates who achieve the minimum qualifying marks in Prelims are eligible for the Mains examination.
Bihar Police SI Mains Exam Pattern 2025
The Mains exam consists of two papers. Paper 1 is General Hindi, which carries 200 marks with a total of 100 questions and a duration of 2 hours. This paper is qualifying in nature, meaning the marks will not count for final selection, but candidates must score at least 30% to qualify.
Paper 2 covers General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics, and Mental Ability. This paper also carries 200 marks with 100 questions and a duration of 2 hours. Check the details in the table below:
|
Paper
|
Subject / Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper 1
|
General Hindi
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Paper 2
|
General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics, Mental Ability
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 PDF
Candidates preparing for the Bihar Police SI Exam 2025 can now access the complete Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 PDF from the link below. This PDF contains a detailed breakdown of both the Prelims and Mains syllabus. Downloading the syllabus PDF allows candidates to plan their preparation efficiently, focus on important topics, and track their progress.
|
Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025
Also Check: Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025
Bihar Police SI Selection Process 2025
The selection process for Bihar Police SI 2025 involves five stages. Candidates must successfully clear each stage to be appointed as a Sub-Inspector. The stages are:
-
Prelims Examination
-
Mains Examination
-
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST)
-
Document Verification (DV)
-
Medical Test
