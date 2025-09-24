Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025: Prelims and Mains Exam Syllabus PDF with Important Topics

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 24, 2025, 14:52 IST

The Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 is released by BPSSC, covering Prelims and Mains exams with General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Civics, History, and Geography. This article explains the complete syllabus, exam pattern, and selection process, and provides a PDF to help candidates plan their preparation efficiently.

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern
Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has officially released the Bihar Police SI Notification PDF, detailing the latest syllabus and exam pattern. Candidates interested in applying for the Bihar Sub Inspector (SI) posts must be familiar with the syllabus before starting their preparation. 

Candidates must understand the exam pattern and syllabus for effective preparation. This article provides the complete Bihar Police SI Syllabus and Exam Pattern.

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025

The Bihar Police SI selection process includes two stages: Prelims and Mains written examination. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be eligible for the Mains exam. The department typically shortlists 20 times the number of vacancies for the Mains stage, although this ratio can vary depending on the number of candidates. The minimum qualifying marks for the Prelims exam are 30%.

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates must have a clear understanding of the Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 and the Exam Pattern to excel in the exam. Candidates must know the syllabus to plan preparation efficiently and cover all important topics. Check the key details of the syllabus and exam pattern in the table below.

Organization

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)

Post Name

Sub Inspector

Vacancies

1,799

Category

Syllabus

Exam Level

State Level

Type of Questions

Objective Type

Negative Marking

0.2 mark

Official Website

www.bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Prelims Syllabus 2025

The Bihar Police SI Prelims exam focuses on General Knowledge and Current Affairs. The following are the main topics of the Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 for the prelims exam:

  • Awards and Authors

  • Famous Personalities of Bihar and India

  • Current Affairs (Special emphasis on Bihar)

  • Capitals and Currencies

  • Discoveries and Inventions

  • Diseases and Nutrition

  • Eminent Personalities

  • Indian Freedom Movement

  • International Organizations

  • Full Forms and Abbreviations

  • Indian Heritage, Arts, and Dance Forms

  • History of India

  • Geography of India

  • Indian Polity

  • Economy of India

  • Important National Facts

  • Ports and Inland Harbours

  • Rivers and Mountains

  • Sports

Bihar Police SI Mains Syllabus 2025

The BPSSC Bihar Police SI Mains Exam comprises two papers:

  • Paper I: General Hindi

  • Paper II: Mathematics, Mental Ability, General Science, Civics, History, and Geography

Candidates must cover all topics carefully to score well in the Mains examination. Check the table below for the Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 for the mains exam:

Paper

Subject

Topics

Paper I

General Hindi

  • Reading Comprehension

  • Fill in the Blanks

  • Sentence Correction

  • Cloze Test

  • Sentence Error

  • Synonyms and Antonyms

  • Grammar: Indeclinables, Particles, Compounds, Gender, Number, Case, Pronouns, Verbs, Sound, Words, Nouns, Adjectives, Adverbs, Sandhi

Paper II

Mathematics & Mental Ability

  • Blood Relations

  • Syllogism

  • Analogies

  • Figure Series

  • Alphanumeric Series

  • Odd One Out

  • Number System

  • Symmetry

  • Construction

  • Measurement

  • Fractions & Exponents

  • Cube Root

  • Profit & Loss

  • Puzzles

  • Introduction to Algebra

  • Whole Numbers

  • Negative Numbers & Integers

  • Ratio & Proportion

  • Data Interpretation

  • SI & CI

  • Discount

  • Basic Geometrical Ideas

  • Understanding Elementary Shapes

  • Quadrilateral

General Science

  • Acids, Bases & Salts

  • The Universe

  • Motion

  • Force

  • Work & Energy

  • Atomic Structure

  • Molecules

  • Metals & Nonmetals

  • Carbon

  • Soil

  • Sound

  • Light

  • Natural Phenomena

  • Natural Resources

  • Electric Current & Circuits

  • Magnets & Magnetism

  • Environmental Concerns

  • Pollution

  • Change of Matter

Civics

  • Understanding Media

  • Gender Issues

  • Social Justice & Marginalized Communities

  • Central Government

  • State Government

  • Local Government

  • Diversity

  • Indian Constitution

  • Parliamentary System

  • Judiciary

  • Democracy

Indian History

  • Revolt of 1857-58

  • Women & Reform

  • Nationalist Movement

  • Post-Independence India

  • New Kings & Kingdoms

  • Culture & Science

  • Sultans of Delhi

  • Social Change

  • Regional Cultures

  • Establishment of Company Power

  • Rural Life & Society

  • Colonialism & Tribal Societies

  • Architecture

  • First Empire

  • Creation of an Empire

  • Contacts with Distant Lands

Indian Geography

  • Geography as Social Study

  • Planet Earth in the Solar System

  • Human Environment

  • Natural & Human Resources

  • Agriculture

  • Globe

  • Political Map of India

  • Air

  • Water

Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2025

The Bihar Police SI Exam 2025 is conducted in two stages: Prelims and Mains. Both exams are of the objective type (MCQ), and incorrect answers carry negative marking. Candiates must understant the exam pattern for effective preparation.

Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The Prelims exam tests candidates on General Knowledge and Current Affairs. The exam duration is 2 hours, with a maximum of 200 marks. For every wrong answer, 0.2 marks are deducted. Candidates must score at least 30% to qualify for the Mains exam. The detailed Prelims pattern is given in the table below.

Paper

Subject / Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

1

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

100

200

2 Hours

Candidates who achieve the minimum qualifying marks in Prelims are eligible for the Mains examination.

Bihar Police SI Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The Mains exam consists of two papers. Paper 1 is General Hindi, which carries 200 marks with a total of 100 questions and a duration of 2 hours. This paper is qualifying in nature, meaning the marks will not count for final selection, but candidates must score at least 30% to qualify. 

Paper 2 covers General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics, and Mental Ability. This paper also carries 200 marks with 100 questions and a duration of 2 hours. Check the details in the table below:

Paper

Subject / Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Paper 1

General Hindi

100

200

2 Hours

Paper 2

General Studies, General Science, Civics, Indian History, Indian Geography, Mathematics, Mental Ability

100

200

2 Hours

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 PDF 

Candidates preparing for the Bihar Police SI Exam 2025 can now access the complete Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025 PDF from the link below. This PDF contains a detailed breakdown of both the Prelims and Mains syllabus. Downloading the syllabus PDF allows candidates to plan their preparation efficiently, focus on important topics, and track their progress.

Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2025

Download PDF

Also Check: Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025

Bihar Police SI Selection Process 2025

The selection process for Bihar Police SI 2025 involves five stages. Candidates must successfully clear each stage to be appointed as a Sub-Inspector. The stages are:

  1. Prelims Examination

  2. Mains Examination

  3. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Physical Standard Test (PST)

  4. Document Verification (DV) 

  5. Medical Test 

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

