Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit and Qualification

Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates must understand the Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 before applying. Candidates who meet the required conditions can move forward in the recruitment process. The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the official notification for 1799 vacancies.
This article provides complete details about the age limit, educational qualifications, and other eligibility requirements needed to apply for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025.
Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates must meet the Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 before applying for the Sub Inspector post. The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the official eligibility details in the recruitment notification.
Candidates between 20 and 42 years of age who hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university are considered eligible. Candidates not meeting these conditions will be disqualified from the selection process.
Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview
Check the key eligibility details for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 in the table below:
|
Criteria
|
Eligibility
|
Age (Male Candidates)
|
Minimum: 20 years
Maximum: 37 years
|
Age (Female Candidates)
|
Minimum: 20 years
Maximum: 40 years
|
Educational Qualification
|
Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualification
|
Nationality
|
Indian
Bihar Police SI Age Limit 2025
According to the Bihar Police SI eligibility criteria 2025, candidates must meet the following age requirements based on their category:
|
Category
|
Minimum Age
|
Maximum Age (Female)
|
Maximum Age (Male)
|
General/EWS
|
20 years
|
40 years
|
37 years
|
BC/EBC
|
20 years
|
40 years
|
40 years
|
SC/ST
|
20 years
|
42 years
|
42 years
Bihar Police SI Upper Age Limit Relaxation
Candidates belonging to reserved categories can avail age relaxation as per the rules:
-
OBC candidates: 5 years
-
SC/ST candidates: 5 years
-
PwD candidates: 10 years
-
Ex-Servicemen (ECO/SSCO): 5 years
-
Candidates domiciled in Kashmir (1 Jan 1980 – 31 Dec 1989): 5 years
Bihar Police SI Educational Qualification
Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification approved by the relevant authorities.
Bihar Police SI Nationality Requirement
Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025. Candidates who do not meet this criterion will be disqualified.
Bihar Police SI Physical Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates applying for the Bihar Police SI 2025 must meet specific physical eligibility standards in addition to age and educational qualifications. The assessment is conducted in three main stages: Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and the Medical Test.
Bihar Police SI Physical Standards Test (PST)
The Physical Standards Test measures candidates’ height and weight requirements for the Sub Inspector post:
|
Category
|
Height
|
Weight
|
Chest (Male)
|
Male – General
|
165 cm
|
Not specified
|
81 cm (unexpanded) to 86 cm (expanded, minimum 5 cm expansion)
|
Male – SC/ST
|
160 cm
|
Not specified
|
79 cm (unexpanded) to 84 cm (expanded)
|
Female – General
|
155 cm
|
48 kg
|
Not applicable
Bihar Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
The Physical Efficiency Test evaluates the stamina and fitness of candidates. Candidates can check the different standards for male and female candidates in the table below:
|
Test Event
|
Male Candidates
|
Female Candidates
|
Run
|
1 mile in 6 minutes 30 seconds
|
1 km in 6 minutes
|
High Jump
|
4 feet
|
3 feet
|
Long Jump
|
12 feet
|
9 feet
|
Shot Put
|
16 lb for 16 feet
|
12 lb for 10 feet
Bihar Police SI Medical Test
The Medical Test is the final stage of selection and ensures candidates are physically fit for the Sub Inspector role. The following are medical checks:
-
Eye vision
-
Physical disabilities
-
Knock knees
-
Flat feet
-
Varicose veins
-
Fractured limbs
Candidates must clear all these stages to be considered for appointment as Bihar Police SI 2025.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation