Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit and Qualification

Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates must understand the Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 before applying. Candidates who meet the required conditions can move forward in the recruitment process. The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the official notification for 1799 vacancies. This article provides complete details about the age limit, educational qualifications, and other eligibility requirements needed to apply for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025. Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates must meet the Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 before applying for the Sub Inspector post. The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the official eligibility details in the recruitment notification.

Candidates between 20 and 42 years of age who hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university are considered eligible. Candidates not meeting these conditions will be disqualified from the selection process. Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview Check the key eligibility details for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 in the table below: Criteria Eligibility Age (Male Candidates) Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 37 years Age (Female Candidates) Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 40 years Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualification Nationality Indian Bihar Police SI Age Limit 2025 According to the Bihar Police SI eligibility criteria 2025, candidates must meet the following age requirements based on their category: Category Minimum Age Maximum Age (Female) Maximum Age (Male) General/EWS 20 years 40 years 37 years BC/EBC 20 years 40 years 40 years SC/ST 20 years 42 years 42 years

Bihar Police SI Upper Age Limit Relaxation Candidates belonging to reserved categories can avail age relaxation as per the rules: OBC candidates: 5 years

SC/ST candidates: 5 years

PwD candidates: 10 years

Ex-Servicemen (ECO/SSCO): 5 years

Candidates domiciled in Kashmir (1 Jan 1980 – 31 Dec 1989): 5 years Bihar Police SI Educational Qualification Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification approved by the relevant authorities. Bihar Police SI Nationality Requirement Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025. Candidates who do not meet this criterion will be disqualified. Bihar Police SI Physical Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates applying for the Bihar Police SI 2025 must meet specific physical eligibility standards in addition to age and educational qualifications. The assessment is conducted in three main stages: Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and the Medical Test.

Bihar Police SI Physical Standards Test (PST) The Physical Standards Test measures candidates’ height and weight requirements for the Sub Inspector post: Category Height Weight Chest (Male) Male – General 165 cm Not specified 81 cm (unexpanded) to 86 cm (expanded, minimum 5 cm expansion) Male – SC/ST 160 cm Not specified 79 cm (unexpanded) to 84 cm (expanded) Female – General 155 cm 48 kg Not applicable Bihar Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) The Physical Efficiency Test evaluates the stamina and fitness of candidates. Candidates can check the different standards for male and female candidates in the table below: Test Event Male Candidates Female Candidates Run 1 mile in 6 minutes 30 seconds 1 km in 6 minutes High Jump 4 feet 3 feet Long Jump 12 feet 9 feet Shot Put 16 lb for 16 feet 12 lb for 10 feet