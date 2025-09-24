Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit and Qualification

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025
By Mridula Sharma
Sep 24, 2025, 11:09 IST

Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates applying for Bihar Police SI 2025 must meet eligibility criteria covering age, educational qualifications, nationality, and physical fitness. This article provides complete details on the Bihar Police SI Eligibility 2025, including age, educational qualifications, physical standards, medical requirements, and category-wise relaxations.

Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates must understand the Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 before applying. Candidates who meet the required conditions can move forward in the recruitment process. The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the official notification for 1799 vacancies. 

This article provides complete details about the age limit, educational qualifications, and other eligibility requirements needed to apply for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025.

Candidates must meet the Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 before applying for the Sub Inspector post. The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the official eligibility details in the recruitment notification. 

Candidates between 20 and 42 years of age who hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university are considered eligible. Candidates not meeting these conditions will be disqualified from the selection process.

Bihar Police SI Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

Check the key eligibility details for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025 in the table below:

Criteria

Eligibility

Age (Male Candidates)

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 37 years

Age (Female Candidates)

Minimum: 20 years

Maximum: 40 years

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent qualification

Nationality

Indian

Bihar Police SI Age Limit 2025

According to the Bihar Police SI eligibility criteria 2025, candidates must meet the following age requirements based on their category:

Category

Minimum Age

Maximum Age (Female)

Maximum Age (Male)

General/EWS

20 years

40 years

37 years

BC/EBC

20 years

40 years

40 years

SC/ST

20 years

42 years

42 years

Bihar Police SI Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Candidates belonging to reserved categories can avail age relaxation as per the rules:

  • OBC candidates: 5 years

  • SC/ST candidates: 5 years

  • PwD candidates: 10 years

  • Ex-Servicemen (ECO/SSCO): 5 years

  • Candidates domiciled in Kashmir (1 Jan 1980 – 31 Dec 1989): 5 years

Bihar Police SI Educational Qualification

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in any stream from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification approved by the relevant authorities.

Bihar Police SI Nationality Requirement

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2025. Candidates who do not meet this criterion will be disqualified.

Bihar Police SI Physical Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates applying for the Bihar Police SI 2025 must meet specific physical eligibility standards in addition to age and educational qualifications. The assessment is conducted in three main stages: Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and the Medical Test.

Bihar Police SI Physical Standards Test (PST)

The Physical Standards Test measures candidates’ height and weight requirements for the Sub Inspector post:

Category

Height

Weight

Chest (Male)

Male – General

165 cm

Not specified

81 cm (unexpanded) to 86 cm (expanded, minimum 5 cm expansion)

Male – SC/ST

160 cm

Not specified

79 cm (unexpanded) to 84 cm (expanded)

Female – General

155 cm

48 kg

Not applicable

Bihar Police SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The Physical Efficiency Test evaluates the stamina and fitness of candidates. Candidates can check the different standards for male and female candidates in the table below:

Test Event

Male Candidates

Female Candidates

Run

1 mile in 6 minutes 30 seconds

1 km in 6 minutes

High Jump

4 feet

3 feet

Long Jump

12 feet

9 feet

Shot Put

16 lb for 16 feet

12 lb for 10 feet

Bihar Police SI Medical Test

The Medical Test is the final stage of selection and ensures candidates are physically fit for the Sub Inspector role. The following are medical checks:

  • Eye vision

  • Physical disabilities

  • Knock knees

  • Flat feet

  • Varicose veins

  • Fractured limbs

Candidates must clear all these stages to be considered for appointment as Bihar Police SI 2025.

