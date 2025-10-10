BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 379 Posts - Apply Online Begins at onlinebssc.com

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
By Mohd Salman
Oct 10, 2025, 13:14 IST

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: BSSC has released the Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 notification for 379 vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online from October 9 to November 11, 2025. Check here eligibility, application steps, and PDF download link.

Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025
Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 on its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in for the recruitment of eligible candidates on 379 vacancies. Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must have completed a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university along with a Diploma or Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Coaching from NSNIS, LNIPE Gwalior, Central Sports University (UGC recognized), or any recognized university including Bihar University.

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the Bihar BSSC Sport Trainer Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection procedure, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BSSC Sports Trainer Notification 2025 PDF.

BSSSC Sports Trainer Notification 2025

PDF Download

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Overview

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online between October 9 and November 11, 2025. Check the table below for BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Post Name

Sports Trainer (Khel Prashikshak)

Total Vacancies

379

Notification Number

Adv No. 08/25

Application Start Date

9th October 2025

Last Date to Apply

11th November 2025

Age Limit

21 to 37 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)

Educational Qualification

Graduation + Diploma/PG in Sports Coaching + National/International Sports Participation

Selection Process

Written Exam

Interview

What is the Eligibility Criteria for BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025?

Candidates interested in applying for announced vacancies must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.
A Diploma or Postgraduate qualification in Sports Coaching from a recognized institute.
Participation in National or International level sports championships is mandatory.
Age Limit: The age of candidates must be between 21 and 37 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.

