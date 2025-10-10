BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 379 Posts - Apply Online Begins at onlinebssc.com

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 on its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in for the recruitment of eligible candidates on 379 vacancies. Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must have completed a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university along with a Diploma or Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Coaching from NSNIS, LNIPE Gwalior, Central Sports University (UGC recognized), or any recognized university including Bihar University.

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the Bihar BSSC Sport Trainer Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection procedure, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BSSC Sports Trainer Notification 2025 PDF.