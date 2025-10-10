BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 379 Posts - Apply Online Begins at onlinebssc.com

BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Bihar BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 on its official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in for the recruitment of eligible candidates on 379 vacancies. Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must have completed a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university along with a Diploma or Postgraduate Diploma in Sports Coaching from NSNIS, LNIPE Gwalior, Central Sports University (UGC recognized), or any recognized university including Bihar University.
Candidates interested in applying for the Bihar BSSC Sport Trainer Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification pdf which contains the detailed eligibility criteria such as educational qualification, age limit, application fees, selection procedure, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the BSSC Sports Trainer Notification 2025 PDF.
BSSSC Sports Trainer Notification 2025
BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025: Overview
BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply online between October 9 and November 11, 2025. Check the table below for BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Sports Trainer (Khel Prashikshak)
|
Total Vacancies
|
379
|
Notification Number
|
Adv No. 08/25
|
Application Start Date
|
9th October 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
11th November 2025
|
Age Limit
|
21 to 37 years (Relaxation for reserved categories)
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation + Diploma/PG in Sports Coaching + National/International Sports Participation
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Interview
What is the Eligibility Criteria for BSSC Sports Trainer Recruitment 2025?
Candidates interested in applying for announced vacancies must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.
A Diploma or Postgraduate qualification in Sports Coaching from a recognized institute.
Participation in National or International level sports championships is mandatory.
Age Limit: The age of candidates must be between 21 and 37 years. However, relaxation in age will be given to reserved category candidates.
