A deficiency disease is a medical condition caused by insufficient intake of essential nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals, that the body needs to function properly. These nutrients are normally received through diet, and deficiency can result in a variety of health disorders and symptoms, depending on the nutrient in question. This quiz will be immensely beneficial for school and college students preparing for science papers, competitive exams, and, in general, for those readers who want to be aware of the various kinds of deficiency diseases. Let’s start! GK Questions with Answers on Deficiency Diseases 1. Deficiency of which vitamin can lead to bleeding disorders due to impaired blood clotting? a) Vitamin A

b) Vitamin C

c) Vitamin D

d) Vitamin K Correct Answer: d) Vitamin K Explanation: Vitamin K is essential for the synthesis of proteins required for blood clotting, and its deficiency can lead to bleeding disorders.

2. Which vitamin deficiency causes scurvy? a) Vitamin E

b) Vitamin D

c) Vitamin C

d) Vitamin A Correct Answer: c) Vitamin C Explanation: Scurvy is caused by a deficiency of vitamin C, which is essential for immune function and the synthesis of collagen in connective tissues. 3. Pellagra is associated with a deficiency of which nutrient? a) Vitamin B1

b) Vitamin B6

c) Vitamin B3

d) Vitamin B12 Correct Answer: c) Vitamin B3 Explanation: Pellagra is caused by a deficiency of niacin (vitamin B3) and is characterized by dermatitis, diarrhea, and dementia. 4. Deficiency of which vitamin leads to night blindness? a) Vitamin B12

b) Vitamin A

c) Vitamin C

d) Vitamin D Correct Answer: b) Vitamin A Explanation: Night blindness is often a result of vitamin A deficiency, which is vital for maintaining normal vision and the health of the retina.

5. Deficiency of iron in the diet causes which disease? a) Osteoporosis

b) Anemia

c) Scurvy

d) Rickets Correct Answer: b) Anemia Explanation: Iron-deficiency anemia occurs due to lack of iron in the body, which causes a decline in hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen. 6. Which vitamin deficiency is often associated with neural tube defects in developing embryos? a) Vitamin B2

b) Vitamin B6

c) Vitamin B9

d) Vitamin B12 Correct Answer: c) Vitamin B9 Explanation: Deficiency of folate (vitamin B9) in pregnant women can lead to neural tube defects in the developing fetus, which can affect the brain and spinal cord of the baby. 7. Which condition results from a deficiency of vitamin B12? a) Pellagra

b) Scurvy

c) Night blindness

d) Pernicious anemia Correct Answer: c) Pernicious anemia Explanation: Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause pernicious anemia, characterized by the production of large, abnormal red blood cells and neurological issues.