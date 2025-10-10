School Holiday on 11th October 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

While October 11, 2025, may not be designated as a national public holiday in India, it is anticipated to be a non-working day for a significant number of schools across the country. This is primarily due to its observance as the Second Saturday of the month, which is officially recognized as a bank holiday nationwide. While schools are not legally bound to follow bank holidays, many opt to do so, especially when it aligns with the possibility of creating an extended weekend for students and staff. Students and parents are strongly advised to confirm the schedule directly with their individual school's administration or check local district circulars for the final word.

State-Wise School Holiday on 11th October, 2025

Here is the state-wise breakdown: