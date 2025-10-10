School Holiday on 11th October 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

While October 11, 2025, may not be designated as a national public holiday in India, it is anticipated to be a non-working day for a significant number of schools across the country. This is primarily due to its observance as the Second Saturday of the month, which is officially recognized as a bank holiday nationwide. While schools are not legally bound to follow bank holidays, many opt to do so, especially when it aligns with the possibility of creating an extended weekend for students and staff. Students and parents are strongly advised to confirm the schedule directly with their individual school's administration or check local district circulars for the final word.
State-Wise School Holiday on 11th October, 2025
Here is the state-wise breakdown:
|
State / Region
|
Holiday Status (October 11)
|
Reason / Notes
|
Nationwide (General)
|
Closed (Weekend)
|
The closure is primarily due to the day falling on a Saturday, which is a standard weekly holiday for many schools.
|
North India (UP, Delhi, Haryana)
|
Likely Closed
|
October 11 follows Karwa Chauth (October 10, a restricted/regional holiday). Many schools in the North extend this festive observance to include Saturday, creating a long weekend for students.
|
Karnataka, West Bengal
|
Open (Resumed)
|
Schools in these states generally resumed classes earlier in the week (around October 6) after their extended Dasara/Durga Puja holidays. Classes are expected to be in session on Saturday, unless it's a routine weekend off.
|
Eastern States (Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha)
|
Open / Normal Schedule
|
Most extended Durga Puja breaks in these states concluded by October 5. Schools are operating normally, with the next major holiday being Diwali.
|
National Banks
|
Closed
|
October 11, 2025, is the Second Saturday of the month, which is a mandatory bank holiday across India.
Since holiday schedules can vary drastically based on local customs and administrative decisions, students and parents must check their individual school's official academic calendar or contact the school administration for final confirmation of the closure on October 11, 2025.
State-Wise School Holidays 2025
For a state-wise holiday list, please download the respective school holiday calendar 2025 PDF at the links provided below.
