Indian States That Start with the Letter “B”

India is a vast and diverse country made up of 28 states and 8 union territories, each with its own history, culture, and identity. Among these, only one Indian state officially starts with the letter “B” Bihar. While many regions and cities like Bhopal, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar begin with the same letter, Bihar is the only state that holds this distinction officially. Known for its ancient universities, historical landmarks, and fertile plains, Bihar has contributed immensely to India’s history and spirituality. Although West Bengal is commonly referred to as “Bengal”, it begins with a “W” in official records. Let’s explore why Bihar stands out as one of India’s most culturally and historically rich states. Bihar – The Land of Ancient Learning Bihar, located in eastern India, is one of the most historically significant states in the country. It has been the centre of learning, religion, and political power since ancient times. The region served as the cradle of major empires such as the Maurya, Gupta, and Magadha dynasties, which played a defining role in shaping the course of Indian civilisation.

Name of Bihar The name “Bihar” comes from the Sanskrit word “Vihara”, meaning monastery, as the region was once filled with Buddhist monasteries and centres of education. The River Ganga flows through the state, enriching its fertile plains and sustaining millions of people dependent on agriculture. Land of Enlightenment Bihar is often known as the “Land of Enlightenment” because it was here, under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya, that Lord Buddha attained enlightenment. This makes Bihar one of the most important pilgrimage destinations in the world for Buddhists. The state also nurtured scholars like Chanakya and Aryabhata, who made lasting contributions to governance and science. Bihar is Famous For? Bihar is famous for its rich history, spiritual significance, cultural heritage, and vibrant festivals. The state is home to several ancient sites, holy places, and globally recognized educational centers that have shaped its identity for centuries.

•Bodh Gaya: One of the holiest Buddhist sites in the world, Bodh Gaya is where Siddhartha Gautama became Lord Buddha. The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracts millions of pilgrims and tourists each year. It is also a hub of meditation and peace studies. •Nalanda: Known for the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University, one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious centres of learning. Scholars from China, Korea, and Central Asia once studied here. Today, the Nalanda University revival project symbolises India’s ongoing commitment to global education. •Rajgir: Surrounded by scenic hills, Rajgir is an important Buddhist and Jain pilgrimage site. It is believed that Lord Buddha gave many of his sermons here. The place is also known for its hot springs and the Vishwa Shanti Stupa, which represents peace and harmony.

•Vaishali: Recognised as one of the world’s first republics, Vaishali is another historically significant site in Bihar. It is associated with both Lord Buddha and Lord Mahavira, making it sacred to Buddhists and Jains alike. Archaeological remains, stupas, and monasteries showcase the region’s glorious past. •Sonepur Mela: Often called Asia’s largest cattle fair, the Sonepur Mela is held every year on the banks of the Ganga and Gandak rivers. It’s a fascinating blend of culture, trade, and tradition, drawing people from across India and abroad. Bihar’s cultural life is equally colourful, reflected in its Madhubani paintings, folk music, literature, and festivals like Chhath Puja, which celebrates the worship of the Sun God. These traditions highlight the deep connection between nature, spirituality, and community life in the state.

Other Indian Regions Referred to with “B” While Bihar is the only Indian state that starts with the letter “B”, some regions and states are commonly associated with the letter "B" in their informal names. One such region is West Bengal, often referred to simply as “Bengal”. West Bengal lies in eastern India and shares cultural ties with Bihar. It is known for its literature, art, festivals, and intellectual heritage. The capital city, Kolkata, is called the Cultural Capital of India and is famous for Durga Puja, colonial architecture, and its legacy of freedom movements. However, officially, it starts with a “W”, not “B”. Interesting Facts About Bihar 1.Nalanda University was a global centre of learning long before Oxford or Cambridge were founded. Its revival is one of modern India’s proudest educational initiatives.