Name of Indian states that starts with A

India, a land of cultural diversity and natural beauty, consists of 28 states and 8 union territories. Among them, only a few states have names that begin with the letter ‘A’. These states are unique in terms of geography, history, culture, and economic importance.

Andhra Pradesh – The Land of Culture, Coastlines, and Economy

Andhra Pradesh, located in southeastern India, is known for its long coastline along the Bay of Bengal, rich history, and vibrant culture. The state is famous for Tirupati Temple, Kuchipudi dance, classical music traditions, and historic forts. Andhra Pradesh is also a major hub for agriculture, IT, and renewable energy projects, making it economically significant.

Geography and Climate of Andhra Pradesh

The state has diverse landscapes ranging from coastal plains to Eastern Ghats hills. The climate is mostly tropical, with hot summers, moderate winters, and heavy monsoon rains, supporting agriculture like rice, sugarcane, and various fruits.