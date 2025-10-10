CSVTU Result 2025 OUT at csvtu.ac.in, Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

As per the latest update, Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University released annual results for various UG programs. The students can check their CSVTU results on the official website of the University- csvtu.ac.in.

CSVTU Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University (CSVTU) has recently declared the 1st year results for various UG courses like BE, B.Voc, Polytechnic, M.Tech, MBA, MCA, B.Pharm, D.Pharm, M.Pharm, B.Arch, PhD and other exams. Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- csvtu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their csvtu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the CSVTU result 2025 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

Steps to Check CSVTU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, BHSc and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CSVTU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - csvtu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 5: The Result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Highlights of Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University

Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University is located in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It is a state university established in 2005.