CSVTU Result 2025 OUT at csvtu.ac.in, Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
By Sunil Sharma
Oct 10, 2025, 17:51 IST

CSVTU Result 2025 OUT: Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University (CSVTU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- csvtu.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the csvtu.ac.in result.

CSVTU Result 2025
CSVTU Result 2025: Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University (CSVTU) has recently declared the 1st year results for various UG courses like BE, B.Voc, Polytechnic, M.Tech, MBA, MCA, B.Pharm, D.Pharm, M.Pharm, B.Arch, PhD and other exams. Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- csvtu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their csvtu.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the CSVTU result 2025 PDF, the students need to enter their roll number.

Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University released annual results for various UG programs. The students can check their CSVTU results on the official website of the University- csvtu.ac.in.

Steps to Check CSVTU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, BHSc and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the CSVTU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - csvtu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ link available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 5: The Result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Highlights of Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University

Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University is located in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It is a state university established in 2005. 

Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University offers UG and PG courses in various departments like Engineering & Technology, Applied Science, Management & Entrepreneurship, Pharmacy, Architecture, Humanities and Ecology & Environment.

Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University: Highlights

University Name

Chhattisgarh Swami Vivekanand Technical University 

Established

2024

Location

Bhilai, Chhattisgarh

CSVTU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

