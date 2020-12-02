NCERT Books for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle and A Pact With The Sun (for 2020-2021)

Get the latest NCERT Books for Class 6 English that are published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for the current academic session 2020-2021. NCERT Books - Honeysuckle and A Pact With The Sun are available here for download as PDF. Students should refer to these latest NCERT Books only as they prepare for their academic examinations.

NCERT Book for Class 6 English - Honeysuckle (Chapter-Wise PDF )

Chapter 1: Who Did Patrick’s Homework? (Poem - A House, A Home)

Chapter 2: How the Dog Found Himself a New Master! (Poem - The Kite)

Chapter 3: Taro’s Reward (Poem - The Quarrel)

Chapter 4: An Indian – American Woman in Space: Kalpana Chawla (Poem - Beauty)

Chapter 5: A Different Kind of School (Poem - Where Do All the Teachers Go?)

Chapter 6: Who I Am (Poem - The Wonderful Words)

Chapter 7: Fair Play

Chapter 8: A Game of Chance (Poem - Vocation)

Chapter 9: Desert Animals (Poem - What if)

Chapter 10: The Banyan Tree

NCERT Book for Class 6 English - A Pact With The Sun (Chapter-Wise PDF )

Chapter 1: A Tale of Two Birds

Chapter 2: The Friendly Mongoose

Chapter 3: The Shepherd’s Treasure

Chapter 4: The Old-Clock Shop

Chapter 5: Tansen

Chapter 6: The Monkey and the Crocodile

Chapter 7: The Wonder Called Sleep

Chapter 8: A Pact with the Sun

Chapter 9: What Happened to the Reptiles

Chapter 10: A Strange Wrestling Match

Students can also access the chapter-wise NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English Books that have been prepared by the subject matter experts. These exclusive NCERT Solutions form the best study material to clearly understand the concepts and themes used in the book and prepare for all your class tests and examinations.

NCERT Solutions for Class 6 English can be downloaded in chapter-wise PDF by clicking on the following links:

