National Sports Day 2025: Government Key Initiatives and Sports Transformation for Viksit Bharat 2047

National Sports Day 2025 is not just a celebration day, it is a countrywide push towards changing the culture of sports in India, looking towards creating a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047.
With nearly 65% of the Indian population being under the age of 35, the government identifies youth empowerment and sports as strategic drivers in determining the future of the nation. Historic structural changes, game-changing policies, and record investments are fueling India's rise as an international sporting superpower.
Fit India Mission and National Movement
Under the leadership of the Fit India Mission, National Sports Day 2025 is held as a three-day sports and fitness movement (August 29–31), with the theme 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main', encouraging every citizen to spend a minimum of 60 minutes every day in physical activity.
The focus is to mainstream fitness, prevent lifestyle diseases and popularize Olympic and Paralympic among the whole age group. The renowned sportspeople are participating throughout the nation with a mass invitation and creation of awareness.
National Sports Governance Act, 2025
This Act, passed August 18, 2025, brings about a modernisation of sports administration in India by providing:
-
Transparency and Accountability: every sporting organization will comply with the codes of ethics, enforce Safe Sports Policies, and protect vulnerable cohorts (women and children).
-
Governance Reforms: Age and tenure limit to office holders, redress of grievances internally and ability to appoint professional Sports Administrators in times of crisis.
-
Global Alignment: The Correspondence with Olympic and Paralympics Charters and global sports best practices enhances fairness and credibility of the organization.
Khelo Bharat Niti 2025
Khelo Bharat Niti is an extension of Khelo India and is shelved in July 2025 and incorporates sports into a national movement and a profession. The policy, which is implemented in relation to NEP 2020, is:
-
Enhanced infrastructure at grass-root and elite.
-
Makes use of early talent identification with KIRTI (Khelo India Rising Talent Identification) which is a standardized protocol and a AI-driven evaluation in 174 Talent Assessment Centres.
-
An objective of being ranked as the top 10 sports nations by 2036, top 5 by 2047.
Khelo India: Excellence for All
Mass engagement and sporting excellence has increased in Khelo India since 2016-17; this has been enabled by historic government investment ( every 5 years: 3790.50 crore). Over 2,845 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) receive coaching, equipment, medical services and financial support that have guaranteed a robust international competition pipeline.
Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)
TOPS improves athlete readiness for Olympics and Paralympics with:
-
Customized training and assistance from National Sports Development Fund (NSDF).
-
Monthly stipend: ₹50,000 for foundational athletes, ₹25,000 for juniors.
Special Development Group to develop young talents.
This scheme has directly helped India's enhanced Olympic medal count in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.
National Sports University and Education Reforms
Set up in Imphal, Manipur, the National Sports University and inclusion of sports in NEP 2020 encourage sport sciences, technology, and coaching and place athletics as a career choice. MoUs with international universities enhance the standard of sports education and training.
Athlete Welfare and Institutional Support
-
Pension Schemes: Monthly pensions for life (₹12,000–₹20,000) support retired sportspersons.
-
National Welfare Programme: Financial aid of up to ₹10 lakh aids sportspersons in distress.
-
NSDF and NCSSR: Grants and cutting-edge research in sports science, injury prevention, and performance enhancement sustain India's competitiveness.
India's Global Sporting Rise
India's Olympic journey mirrors this metamorphosis:
-
Medals won: 2 (Rio 2016), 7 (Tokyo 2020), 6 (Paris 2024), with increasing contingents and new sporting heroes Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu.
-
Grassroots to podium: Government initiatives motivate young sportspersons and avail of scientific assistance for success.
-
Piloted by flagship reforms like the National Sports Governance Act, Khelo Bharat Niti, enhanced athlete welfare, and the Fit India Mission. India is constructing a first-world sports ecosystem. This change aligns with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where sport is both a route to individual excellence and a force for national development, unity, and world achievement.
