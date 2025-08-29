National Sports Day 2025: Government Key Initiatives and Sports Transformation for Viksit Bharat 2047

National Sports Day 2025 is not just a celebration day, it is a countrywide push towards changing the culture of sports in India, looking towards creating a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) by 2047.

With nearly 65% of the Indian population being under the age of 35, the government identifies youth empowerment and sports as strategic drivers in determining the future of the nation. Historic structural changes, game-changing policies, and record investments are fueling India's rise as an international sporting superpower.

Fit India Mission and National Movement

Under the leadership of the Fit India Mission, National Sports Day 2025 is held as a three-day sports and fitness movement (August 29–31), with the theme 'Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main', encouraging every citizen to spend a minimum of 60 minutes every day in physical activity.