Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025: The result for the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Recruitment Exam 2025 can be released anytime soon today i.e. on August 29 by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Jail Warder or Jail Prahari under advertisement number 17/2024 will be able to download the result pdf after using their login credentials, once released. All the candidates appearing in the examination will be able to check their result by logging on to the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 968 Jail Warder or Jail Prahari posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 Earlier Board Chairman Alok Raj has informed on Twitter (formerly Twitter) that Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 along with cut-off marks can be released by 29 August 2025 (Friday). Once the result PDF link is activated, candidates will be able to download it directly from the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 Download Link Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 Overview Organisation Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Post Name Jail Prahari or Jail Warder Number of Posts 968 Advertisement number 17/2024 Exam Date 12 April 2025 Result Date 29 August 2025 Official website https://rssb.rajasthan.gov.in rajasthan jail prahari result 2025 kab aayega: Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 Now it has become a common query for all the aspirants related to Jail Warder or Jail Prahari under advertisement number 17/2024 that the rajasthan jail prahari result 2025 kab aayega. Certainly the queries are genuine and it is expected that the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 will be uploaded any time soon today i.e. on August 29 on the official website. It has already been confirmed by the RSSB that the result will be uploaded today and once released, candidates will be able to download their result after using their login credentials.

Steps to Download the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 Candidates can download the result the official website following the steps listed below. Visit the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the "Jail Prahari Result 2025" link.

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Click on "Submit" and view your Result.

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference. RSSB Jail Prahari Result 2025: Know Details About PET/PST? As per the selection process, candidates shortlisted in the written exam will have to appear for the next Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) round. Under the test, candidates will have to undergo the endurance and standard test. To check the details about the exam by going through the listed points. Physical Standard Test (PST): Candidates must meet minimum physical measurements.

Male: Height: 168 cm (minimum)

Chest: 81 cm (unexpanded), 86 cm (expanded)

Weight: As per medical standards Female: Height: 152 cm (minimum)

Weight: 47.5 kg (minimum) Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Those candidates qualifying for PST will be able to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Below are the events under the PET round- Male: Race (Running): 5 km in 25 minutes

Other activities: Long Jump and High Jump (sometimes included, depending on board guidelines) Female: Race (Running): 5 km in 35 minutes

Other activities: Long Jump and High Jump (if notified) Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) updates. Know the Details Mentioned on RSSB Jail Prahari Result 2025? Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025 will be released in PDF format on the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. It will contain the roll number and other important information of the candidates who have passed the written examination. You are advised to check all the entries carefully and informed the authority in case of any discrepancies-