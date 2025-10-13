School Holiday on 14 October 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 14 October 2025: Schools across several states in India, including Andhra Pradesh, are expected to be closed on 14 October 2025 in celebration of regional and cultural festivals. Many state governments have announced holidays so that students and teachers can take part in these joyous occasions with their families. Major festivals such as Diwali and Chhath Puja are approaching, and preparations have already begun in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Schools will remain closed during this festive period to allow everyone to celebrate these important traditions with enthusiasm and devotion. Similarly, states like Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir have also updated their holiday schedules for local celebrations. School Holiday on 14 October in India 2025

Several states in India have declared a school holiday on 14 October 2025 due to regional festivals. Students across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir will get a short mid-month break from regular classes. Karnataka School Holiday 2025 According to the latest news, schools in Karnataka will stay closed for 10 days. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that from October 8 to October 18, 2025, all government and aided schools in the state will remain closed. The reason behind this sudden break is the Caste-Based Socio-Educational Survey being conducted across Karnataka. Teachers are helping with this important survey, which started on September 22. Since the work got delayed in some districts, the Chief Minister decided to extend the survey period. During this time, schools will not have any regular classes or academic work.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday 2025 The Uttar Pradesh Education Department has announced Diwali holidays for all schools in the state. As per the official schedule, schools will remain closed from October 20 to October 23, 2025. Since October 19 is already a Sunday, students will enjoy five consecutive holidays. These holidays give students and teachers a happy and relaxing break to celebrate Diwali with family and friends. Rajasthan Diwali School Holidays 2025 According to the Rajasthan Education Department, schools in Rajasthan will enjoy long Diwali holidays this year. The holidays will begin on October 13 and continue till October 24, 2025. That means students will get 12 days of festive holidays to celebrate and enjoy. As October 12 is a Sunday, schools will officially close from October 13 onwards. These holidays bring a time of joy and celebration for both students and teachers across the state.

Bihar School Diwali Holidays 2025 In Bihar, the Diwali holidays will start from October 18, 2025, and continue for several days. Soon after Diwali, Chhath Puja preparations will begin across the state. During this time, schools will also remain closed so that students, teachers, and families can take part in the Chhath Puja celebrations. This festive season brings lots of happiness and joy to everyone in Bihar. Jammu Division (Jammu & Kashmir) School Holiday 2025 In Jammu and Kashmir, school holidays will depend on the weather conditions. Some areas are still facing irregular rainfall, and authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation. If the weather becomes worse, the government will announce local school holidays for safety. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with the latest school holiday notices from the local authorities.