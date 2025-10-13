Check the Complete Historical Timeline of Pay Commission in India

Since India gained its independence in 1947, the government has set up a number of Pay Commissions to analyse the salaries of its employees and recommend the structures. All commissions have been critical in influencing the compensation structure, according to the changing economic environment and the administrative requirements.

The government has just recently passed a resolution by PM Narendra Modi to constitute the 8th Pay Commission to review the salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of 65 lakh pensioners. This is a summary of the last seven Pay Commissions.

Historical Timeline of Pay Commission in India