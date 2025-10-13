NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Choice-Filling Window Extended till Today; Check List of Over 200 Seats in Round 3

Key Points
- NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling deadline extended to October 13, 2025 till 1159 PM.
- The seat allotment results will be published soon at mcc.nic.in.
- The extension will allow candidates to revise or submit preferences.
NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling window till today, October 13, 2025 by 11:59 PM. Candidates will be able to check their Seat Allotment result soon on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The official MCC website reads, “In view of the addition of new seats, the competent authority has decided to extend the choice filling for Round-3 up to 11:59 PM of 13.10.2025.” The extended deadline allows candidates to revise or submit their preferences for NEET UG Round 3 counselling.
How to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their choices and preferences for the courses online for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- Log in using your NEET ROll number and password
- Choose your preferred colleges and courses
- Select from the list of participating colleges
- Carefully place your choices
- Finalise and lock your choices and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future references
How to check NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download their NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter online:
- Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in
- Click on ‘UG Medical’ from the ribbon
- Under ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’
- Log in using your NEET roll number and password
- In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
- Check your institution and course details
- Download the seat allotment letter for future reference
The MCC added the following seats following the information received from various institutes regarding the addition of several seats to the NEET UG counselling 2025 Round 3 seat matrix on October 10, 2025. The following seats have been duly added:
|
Institute Name
|
Institute Code
|
Course
|
Quota
|
Category / Details
|
No. of Seats to be Added
|
Remarks
|
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|
904548
|
MBBS
|
AIQ
|
UR-05, OBC-02, SC-01
|
08 All India Quota seats
|
Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025 (Category wise details enclosed below)
|
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|
904548
|
MBBS
|
ESIC Insured Person Quota
|
UR-07, OBC-05, SC-02, SC PH-01, EWS PH-01, ST PH-01
|
17 Wards of Insured Persons seats
|
Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025 (Category wise details enclosed below)
|
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan
|
904549
|
MBBS
|
AIQ
|
UR-03, OBC-02, SC-01, ST-01, EWS-01
|
08 All India Quota seats
|
Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025 (Category wise details enclosed below)
|
Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan
|
904549
|
MBBS
|
ESIC Insured Person Quota
|
UR-06, UR PH-01, OBC-05, SC-02, ST-01, EWS-02
|
17 Wards of Insured Persons seats
|
Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025 (Category wise details enclosed below)
|
Bhaarath Medical College and Hospital, 173, Agaram Main Road, Selaiyur, Tambaram, Chennai-600073
|
200532
|
MBBS
|
Deemed University
|
Deemed / Paid Seats – 50
|
Deemed / Paid Seats – 50
|
Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025
|
Institute of Medical Sciences & SUM Hospital, Campus II, At-Nakhara, Po-Phulnakhara, Bhubaneswar, Khorda, Odisha-754001
|
902806
|
MBBS
|
Deemed University
|
Deemed / Paid Seats – 50
|
Deemed / Paid Seats – 50
|
Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025
|
Datta Meghe Medical College, Wanadongri Hingna, Nagpur, Maharashtra-441110
|
200525
|
MBBS
|
Deemed University
|
Deemed / Paid Seats – 43, NRI Seats – 07
|
Deemed / Paid Seats – 43, NRI Seats – 07
|
Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Addition of over 200 seats Official Notice
