NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Choice-Filling Window Extended till Today; Check List of Over 200 Seats in Round 3

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling window till today, October 13, 2025 by 11:59 PM. Candidates will be able to check their Seat Allotment result soon on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The official MCC website reads, “In view of the addition of new seats, the competent authority has decided to extend the choice filling for Round-3 up to 11:59 PM of 13.10.2025.” The extended deadline allows candidates to revise or submit their preferences for NEET UG Round 3 counselling.

How to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their choices and preferences for the courses online for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: