NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Choice-Filling Window Extended till Today; Check List of Over 200 Seats in Round 3

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 13, 2025, 18:49 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC has extended the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling deadline to October 13, 2025 till 11:59 PM. The seat allotment results will be available soon at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling deadline extended to October 13, 2025 till 11:59 PM.
Key Points

  • NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling deadline extended to October 13, 2025 till 1159 PM.
  • The seat allotment results will be published soon at mcc.nic.in.
  • The extension will allow candidates to revise or submit preferences.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Choice Filling window till today, October 13, 2025 by 11:59 PM. Candidates will be able to check their Seat Allotment result soon on the official website at mcc.nic.in. The official MCC website reads, “In view of the addition of new seats, the competent authority has decided to extend the choice filling for Round-3 up to 11:59 PM of 13.10.2025.” The extended deadline allows candidates to revise or submit their preferences for NEET UG Round 3 counselling. 

How to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Choice Filling?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill their choices and preferences for the courses online for NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3:

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. Log in using your NEET ROll number and password
  3. Choose your preferred colleges and courses
  4. Select from the list of participating colleges
  5. Carefully place your choices 
  6. Finalise and lock your  choices and submit the form 
  7. Download the confirmation page for future references

How to check NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download their NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter online:

  1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘UG Medical’ from the ribbon
  3. Under ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’
  4. Log in using your NEET roll number and password
  5. In the candidate dashboard, click on the link for Round 3 Seat Allotment Result
  6. Check your institution and course details
  7. Download the seat allotment letter for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - NEET UG Counselling 2025 Log In window

MCC Adds Over 200 Seats in NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3

The MCC added the following seats following the information received from various institutes regarding the addition of several seats to the NEET UG counselling 2025 Round 3 seat matrix on October 10, 2025. The following seats have been duly added: 

Institute Name

Institute Code

Course

Quota

Category / Details

No. of Seats to be Added

Remarks

Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

904548

MBBS

AIQ

UR-05, OBC-02, SC-01

08 All India Quota seats

Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025 (Category wise details enclosed below)

Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

904548

MBBS

ESIC Insured Person Quota

UR-07, OBC-05, SC-02, SC PH-01, EWS PH-01, ST PH-01

17 Wards of Insured Persons seats

Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025 (Category wise details enclosed below)

Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan

904549

MBBS

AIQ

UR-03, OBC-02, SC-01, ST-01, EWS-01

08 All India Quota seats

Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025 (Category wise details enclosed below)

Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College, Jaipur, Rajasthan

904549

MBBS

ESIC Insured Person Quota

UR-06, UR PH-01, OBC-05, SC-02, ST-01, EWS-02

17 Wards of Insured Persons seats

Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025 (Category wise details enclosed below)

Bhaarath Medical College and Hospital, 173, Agaram Main Road, Selaiyur, Tambaram, Chennai-600073

200532

MBBS

Deemed University

Deemed / Paid Seats – 50

Deemed / Paid Seats – 50

Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025

Institute of Medical Sciences & SUM Hospital, Campus II, At-Nakhara, Po-Phulnakhara, Bhubaneswar, Khorda, Odisha-754001

902806

MBBS

Deemed University

Deemed / Paid Seats – 50

Deemed / Paid Seats – 50

Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025

Datta Meghe Medical College, Wanadongri Hingna, Nagpur, Maharashtra-441110

200525

MBBS

Deemed University

Deemed / Paid Seats – 43, NRI Seats – 07

Deemed / Paid Seats – 43, NRI Seats – 07

Intimated by College vide Email dated 10.10.2025

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Addition of over 200 seats Official Notice 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

