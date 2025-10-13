Who is IAS Srushti Deshmukh whose Marksheet went Viral: Meet the Woman who Cleared UPSC in 1st Attempt

IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh: Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is a well known name among the UPSC circles and across social media platforms among the aspirants. Her marksheet also went viral after the results were declared that year. She cleared the UPSC CSE exam in her first attempt by grabbing the All India Rank 5 in the year 2018. She became one of the top-ranking women officers of her batch.
Her journey is an inspiration to many aspirants because she started preparing for UPSC while pursuing her engineering degree which was also a time demanding course. Let us take you through her journey which will help you understand that sustained effort, self-discipline, and smart strategy can make you overcome the pressures of any competition and help you perform well.
Srushti Deshmukh Family Background
Srushti was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on 28 March 1995 in Kasturba Nagar. Her father, Jayant Deshmukh, is an engineer, and her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, worked as a teacher.
Srushti Deshmukh Education
Srushti went to Carmel Convent School, Bhopal where she excelled. She secured 8 CGPA in her 10th standard and 93.4% marks in her 12th standard. After that she took admission into Chemical Engineering from Lakshmi Narain College of Technology, Bhopal.
Srushti’s UPSC Journey
Srushti cleared the India’s toughest exam, UPSC, in her first attempt itself by securing an absolutely amazing AIR 05. She was the female topper of her batch. She secured a total of 1068 marks (895 Mains and 173 Interview). She started preparing for UPSC CSE during her last year of college.
IAS Srushti Deshmukh Marksheet
Srushti’s marksheet went viral with the notable marks in certain papers. The marksheet is all the more surprising and attention grabbing because it was her first attempt and she cleared in the first attempt with such an impressive rank and marks. Her marks are mentioned below:
Essay (Paper I): 113
GS-I: 120
GS-II: 111
GS-III: 115
GS-IV: 124
Optional (Sociology) Paper I: 162
Optional (Sociology) Paper II: 150
Srushti Jayant Deshmukh Optional Subject
Being from a science background and that too an engineering student, Srushti selected her optional subject very strategically. She went for Sociology as her optional subject.
Srushti Jayant Deshmukh Personal Life
Srushti got married to Dr. Nagarjun B. Gowda, also an IAS officer. He also cleared the UPSC CSE in 2018 by securing 418th Rank.
