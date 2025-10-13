Who is IAS Srushti Deshmukh whose Marksheet went Viral: Meet the Woman who Cleared UPSC in 1st Attempt

IAS Srushti Jayant Deshmukh: Srushti Jayant Deshmukh is a well known name among the UPSC circles and across social media platforms among the aspirants. Her marksheet also went viral after the results were declared that year. She cleared the UPSC CSE exam in her first attempt by grabbing the All India Rank 5 in the year 2018. She became one of the top-ranking women officers of her batch.

Her journey is an inspiration to many aspirants because she started preparing for UPSC while pursuing her engineering degree which was also a time demanding course. Let us take you through her journey which will help you understand that sustained effort, self-discipline, and smart strategy can make you overcome the pressures of any competition and help you perform well.

Srushti Deshmukh Family Background

Srushti was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on 28 March 1995 in Kasturba Nagar. Her father, Jayant Deshmukh, is an engineer, and her mother, Sunita Deshmukh, worked as a teacher.