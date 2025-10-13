What is the Name of the India–Pakistan Border?

India–Pakistan border: The India–Pakistan border is officially called the Radcliffe Line, named after Sir Cyril Radcliffe, the British lawyer who demarcated it in 1947 during the partition of British India. This historic boundary separates the two nations and has witnessed significant political, social, and military events over the decades. The Radcliffe Line not only marks a physical division but also represents a defining moment in South Asian history when two independent countries, India and Pakistan, emerged. Today, it serves as a reminder of the struggles, sacrifices, and resilience of millions affected by the partition.

Origin and Naming of the Radcliffe Line

The Radcliffe Line was named after Sir Cyril Radcliffe, who was tasked with the challenging responsibility of drawing the boundary between India and Pakistan. Surprisingly, Radcliffe had never visited India before being appointed and had limited knowledge of the complex social, religious, and cultural fabric of the region. Despite the immense pressure, he completed the task in just five weeks, dividing the provinces of Punjab and Bengal based on religious demographics while attempting to minimise conflict. The name “Radcliffe Line” has since become synonymous with one of the most significant and controversial borders in modern history.