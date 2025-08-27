UP PET 2025 Exam City Intimation 2025 has been released on 27th August 2025. Candidates can check their exam city from the link shared here. The exam shall be held on two days in September 2025. UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025 will be released soon at the official website www.upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC PET City Intimation Slip 2025
The candidates who have applied for the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test-2025, the UPSSSC PET exam city slip has been released on 27th August 2025. The candidates can check the exam city name through the city slip. The admit card for the same shall be released sometime later. Candidates can download the UP PET city slip online from upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC PET City Slip 2025 Download Link
A direct link to download the UPSSSC PET city slip 2025 has been specified below. Candidates can click on the link below to download the exam city slip.
Click here to download UPSSSC PET City Slip 2025
UPSSSC PET City Intimation Slip 2025 Release Date
Candidates can download the UPSSSC PET city intimation slip 2025 online from 27th August onwards. The exam is going to be held on two days, i.e. 6th and 7th August 2025. The following table has all the details related to the PET exam.
|UPSSSC PET Hall Ticket 2025
|Conducting Body
|Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
|Exam Name
|UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025
|Mode of Exam
|Offline
|UPSSSC PET Exam City 2025
|27th August 2025
|Admit Card Release Date
|end of August 2025
|UPSSSC PET Exam Date 2025
|6th and 7th September 2025
|Shift Timings
|Shift 1- 10 am to 12 noon
Shift 2- 3 pm to 5 pm
|Negative Marking
|1/4th mark will be deducted for each wrong answer
|Official Website
|www.upsssc.gov.in
How to download UP PET Exam City Slip 2025?
Candidates can download the UP PET city slio from the official website by using these simple steps
- Visit the official website of the UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the Important Announcements
- Then, click on the link that says “CITY SLIP FOR PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET) – Exam/2025”
- Enter your registration number and password.
- The city slip for the exam shall be displayed on your screen.
UPSSSC PET 2025 Exam Timings
The UPSSSC PET exam is held for 2 hours duration in 2 shifts. The morning shift and evening shift timings are as mentioned below. Candidates must report to their respective exam centres around 1 hour before their shift timing.
|Shifts
|Session
|Exam Starts
|Exam Ends
|Shift 1
|Morning Session
|10 am
|12 noon
|Shift 2
|Evening Session
|3 pm
|5 pm
