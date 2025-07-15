The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is conducts the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (CCSE-II) to select candidates for recruitment to TNPSC Group 2 & Group 2A services vacancies in Tamil Nadu. The TNPSC Group 2 application form has been released for a total of 645 vacancies for Group 2 & Group 2A posts. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their application forms through the official website of TNPSC or the direct link is also shared here from 15th July to 13th August 2025. Get more details here on this page.
TNPSC Group 2 Apply Online 2025
TNPSC Group 2 application form 2025 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). Candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can fill out the Group 2 online form from 15th July onwards. The TNPSC Group 2 form can be filled up online up to 13th August 2025.
In order to fill out the online form, candidates need to have their registration number. With the registration number, the form can be filled up online by completing the required details.
TNPSC Group 2 Apply Online 2025 Date
The TNPSC Group 2 2025 application form 2025 has been activated by the officials at tnpsc.gov.in. The Group 2 online form can be filled up online from 15th July to 13th August 2025. Candidates also have the option to make corrections in the online form from 18th to 20th August 2025. Check the table below to know complete details regarding the TNPSC Group 2 application form.
|
TNPSC Group 2 Apply Online 2025- Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
TNPSC Group 2 Notification 2025
|
15th July 2025
|
Group 2 Application Form 2025
|
15th July 2025
|
TNPSC Group 2 Apply last date 2025
|
13th August 2025
|
Last Date to Pay Fee
|
13th August 2025
|
Form correction date
|
18th to 20th August 2025
TNPSC Group 2 Online Application Form 2025 Link
TNPSC Group 2 2025 Online Application link has been activated from 15th July 2025 onwards. Candidates need to fill out the online form on the official website which is tnpsc.gov.in up to 13th August 2025. The direct link to fill the form is given below here.
Click here to Apply Online for TNPSC Group 2 2025 Exam
Steps to Fill TNPSC Group 2 Application Form
The TNPSC Group 2 2025 application form link will has been activated on 15th July 2025. Given below are the steps to fill out the online form.
Step 1: Visit the Official Website
Step 2: One Time Registration (OTR)
- Click on “One Time Registration (OTR)”.
- OTR using Aadhaar is mandatory for all applicants.
- Complete registration to generate your User ID and Password.
Step 3: Go to Apply Online
- On the homepage, click on “Online Services” > “Apply Online” on the left sidebar.
- You will be redirected to the TNPSC Online Application Portal
Step 4: Find the Notification
- Look for the notification titled:
“Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Group II and IIA Services)”
- Click on "Apply Now" next to it.
Step 5: Login with Credentials
- Sign in using your OTR ID (User ID) and Password.
Step 6: Fill the Application Form
- The TNPSC Group 2 online form will appear.
- Enter all required details such as:
- Personal Information
- Educational Qualifications
- Reservation Details
- Communication Details, etc.
Step 7: Review and Submit
- Double-check all the filled information.
- Click on the “Submit” button to proceed.
Step 8: Pay the Application Fee
- Pay the prescribed application fee using: Net Banking / Credit / Debit Card / UPI / Offline Challan (as applicable).
Step 9: Final Confirmation
- After successful submission and payment, download and print the completed application form.
- Keep it safe for the future selection process.
TNPSC Group 2 Application Fee 2025
The candidates who apply online for TNPSC Group 2 2025 exam need to pay the required amount of application fee as per their category. The fee can be paid via online mode. The fee for Group 2 exam is given in the table below.
|
Exam Stage
|
Fee
|
One-time registration
|
Rs. 150/-
|
For Preliminary Examination
|
Rs. 100/-
|
For Main Written Examination
|
Rs. 150/-
TNPSC Group 2 Registration 2025: Things to Keep in Mind
- The one time registration is valid for a period of five years from the date of registration
- A candidate cannot create more than one registration ID.
- With the help of the registration number, a candidate can apply online for a particular recruitment.
- Payment of the fee using the offline mode through a demand draft/ postal order is not accepted.
