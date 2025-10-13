UPPSC 2025: PCS Answer Key Soon, Cutoff, Result, Syllabus, Pattern

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducts the State PCS exam for the recruitment of dynamic candidates through the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2024. The candidates are selected through three stages of exam, i.e. Prelims, Mains and Interview. The UPPSC PCS notification 2025 is expected to be released on 20th February 2025 for 200 vacancies. Check here the latest updates on the UPPSC exam 2025. 

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Latest Updates 

The UPPSC PCS exam 2025 for Prelims was concluded on 12th October 2025 in offline mode in various exam centres across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the official answer key. Once the UPPSC PCS answer key for GS Paper 1 and CSAT is released, candiates will be able to download it and estimate their scores. A direct link to access the answer key shall also be updated here. 

UPPSC will conduct the UPPSC PCS 2025 recruitment for 200 vacancies. Last year this number was 220, but this year it has been reduced. The number of vacancies might change as per the requirement. Candidates can apply for government posts like Sub Registrar, Prosecuting Officer in the Transport Department, District Basic Education Officer, District Accounts Officer, Senior Spokesperson, Chemist and Management Officer. Further details shall be updated here once the official notification PDF is released. 

UPPSC 2025 Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission released the UPPSC PCS 2025 notification on its website uppsc.up.nic.in on 1st January 2025. A total of 200 UP PCS vacancies have been notified by the Commission. Candidates can download the latest UPPSC notification 2025 in English as well as in Hindi. The UPPSC PCS exam is one of the most sought after PCS exams. The selection of the candidates is similar to that of UPSC IAS exam. The UPPSC also conducts the following exams other than the UP PCS exam. 

  • Combined State/Upper Subordinate Exam (UPPCS)
  • Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO)
  • Uttar Pradesh State Engineering Exam (Assistant Engineering Exam)
  • Judicial Service Exam {PCS(J)}
  • Exam to recruit Principals in the Government Senior Secondary Colleges/Medical Colleges
  • Exam to recruit Readers in different Educational and Training Institutes

UPPSC Exam 2025 Highlights 

UPPSC 2025- Exam Summary
Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission(UPPSC)
Exam Level Govt Jobs
Vacancy 200
Online Application Mode Online Only
Registration Dates 1st January to 2nd February 2025
Selection Process
  • Prelims
  • Mains
  • Interview
Exam Cities Across the Uttar Pradesh
Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in/

UPPSC 2025 Exam Date for Prelims 

UPPSC released the important dates for the UPPSC PCS exam 2025 along with the notification. The Prelims exam date was scheduled for 12th October 2025 as per the notice released by the authorities. Candidates can check the UPPSC PCS exam date, admit card release date and other important dates in the table below. 

UPPSC 2025 Exam Important Dates
UPPSC Events UPPSC Dates 2025
UPPSC notification 2025 20th February 2025 
UPPSC PCS 2025 exam Date   12th October 2025
UPPSC PCS 2025 answer key (Provisional) To be announced
The last date to object to the UPPSC PCS answer key is 2025 To be announced
Final UPPSC 2025 answer key To be announced
UPPSC Preliminary Result 2025 To be announced
UPPSC 2025 mains exam To be announced
UP PCS 2025 mains result To be announced

UPPSC 2025 Notification

UPPSC will release the UPPCS notification 2025 PDF soon on its official website. The notification informs you about the important events related to the exam such as exam date, vacancy, eligibility criteria, salary, syllabus, etc. 

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission releases the UPPSC PCS notification each year for the appointment of candidates to the post of Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Tax Assessment Officer, etc. The selection is done through Prelims, Mains and Interview. The UPPSC exam date shall also be declared in the notification pdf. You can download the UPPSC notification PDF in English and Hindi through the direct link that is given below here. 

UPPSC PCS Notification Download in English

Click Here (Previous year)

UPPSC PCS Notification Download in Hindi

Click Here (Previous Year) 

UPPSC 2025 Vacancy

UPPSC has announced a total of 200 vacancies for various posts to be filled in the UPPSC. The following is the list of posts available for the UPPSC PCS recruitment 2025:

  1. Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport)
  2. District Basik Shiksha Adhikari / Associate DIOS and Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Office
  3. District Audit Officer (Revenue Audit)
  4. Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I) / Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-II)
  5. Senior Lecturer, DIET
  6. Chemist
  7. Officer on Special Duty (Computer)
  8. District Can Officer, UP Agriculture Service Group B (Development Branch)
  9. Labour Enforcement Officer
  10. Management Officer/Manager (Estate Department)
  11. Technical Assistant
  12. Tax Assessment Officer

UPPSC Vacancy 2025 Exam Name

No. of vacancies 

Combined State / Senior Subordinate Services Examination 2025

200 

How to fill UPPSC Application Form 2025

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the UPPSC PCS application form through online mode only. The apply online link shall remain active till 6th April 2025. Hence, you must make sure that you fill the UPPCS form within the given date and time. We have share the steps to fil the UPPSC application form below for your convenience. 

Step 1: Visit the UPPSC One Time Registration Portal to register on the website. If you already have the UPPSC registration number then you need to re-register for it. 

Step 2: Complete the UPPSC OTR process by filling out all the required details on it to obtain a registration ID and password. 

Step 3: Login using the UPPSC registration number and password to complete the application form. 

Step 4: Fill up all the details and upload your scanned photograph and signature as per the format..

Step 5: Pay the application fee as per your category and submit the application form, Lastly, make sure to take a printout of the filled-in application form.

UPPSC Application Fee

It is mandatory to pay the UPPSC application fee so that your application form can be accepted by the commission for you to appear in the online exam. The category wise application fee for UPPSC PCS exam 2025 is given below in the table. 

Category of the candidates'

Application Fee

General/ OBC / Economically weaker sections

Exam fee Rs. 100/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/-, Total = Rs. 125/-

SC/ST

Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/-, Total = Rs. 65/-

Differently Abled Person 

Exam fee NIL+ On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 25/-

Ex-Serviceman

Exam fee Rs. 40/- + On-line processing fee Rs. 25/- Total = Rs. 65/- 

Dependents of the Freedom Fighters/Women

According to their original category

UPPSC 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The UPPSC eligibility criteria specifies if you can fill the application form or not. One has to fulfill the educational qualification, age limit to be eligible to appear for the exam. Below we have explained to you about the UPPSC PCS exam eligibility criteria.

UPPSC Educational Qualification

The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline to appear in the UPPSC PCS exam 2025. Those appearing for the final year exam can also appear in the exam but they need to submit their final year mark sheet at the time of the UPPCS main exam Detailed Application Form (DAF) submission. The post wise educational qualification for UPPSC PCS exam is as follows: 

UPPSC Post

Educational Qualification 

Sub Registrar, Assistant Prosecuting Officer (Transport), Law officer, Law Officer (Mandi Parishad)

Graduation (Law)

District Basic Shiksha Adhikari/ Associate DIOS & Other equivalent administrative posts, District Administrative Officer 

PG Degree

District Cane Officer

Graduation (Agriculture)

District Audit Officer

Graduation (Commerce)

Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-I)/Assistant Controller Legal Measurement (Grade-II)

Degree in Science with Physics or Mechanical Engineering as one subject.

Assistant Labour Commissioner

Degree (Arts) with Sociology or Economics as a subject or Commerce/ Law

District Programme Officer

Degree (Sociology/ Social Science/ Home Science/ Social Work)

Senior Lecturer, DIET

PG Degree with B.Ed.

District Probation Officer

PG Degree (Relevant Disciplines)

Designated Officer/ Food Safety Officer

PG (Chemistry)

Statistical officer

PG (Mathematics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Statistics/ Agricultural Statistics)

Labour Enforcement Officer

Bachelor’s Degree/ PG (Relevant Disciplines)

Distt. Horticulture officer Group-2 Grade-1

B.Sc (Agriculture / B.Sc (Horticulture)

Extension Service Officer Group-2

B.Sc or B.Sc. (Ag.) followed by a 15-month Post-graduate Diploma Course

Tax assessment officer

Bachelor’s degree (Commerce or Economics)

Marketing officer/ Secretary Group-II (Mandi Parishad)

Graduation (Relevant Disciplines)

Account and Audit Officer (Mandi Parishad)

Graduation (Commerce) with Accountancy

Senior Sugarcane Development Inspector

PG (Agriculture Science) and CCC Certificate

Veterinary and Welfare officer

B.V.Sc. and A.H or equivalent

UPPCS Age Limit

The age limit for UPPSC exam is as follows:

  • Minimum Age limit- 21 years
  • Maximum Age Limit - 40 years (on July 1 of the exam year)

The UP Govt. has also gien age relaxation to the reserved category of candidates as per the govt. norms. 

UPPSC Question Paper 

The candidates who will be taking the UPPSC Exam 2025 should practice the UPPSC Previous Year Question Paper to get knowledge of the questions that are asked in the exam. Practicing the past year papers is highly effective as it allows one to understand their preparation level of the exam. 

UPPSC 2025 Selection Process

The selection process for UPPSC PCS exam is done in three stages that are mentioned below here: Stage 1: Preliminary Examination, Objective in nature

Stage 2: Mains Examination, Descriptive paper

Stage 3: Interview/Personality Test

The merit list for the appointment of candidates will be based on the marks obtained by candidates in Mains and Interview. 

UPPSC 2025 Exam Pattern

UPPSC exam pattern has been changed this year. The UPPSC has removed the optional papers from the Mains exam from 2025 onwards. Two additional GS papers have been added to the UP PCS mains exam instead of the optional papers. We have mentioned about the UPPSC PCS exam pattern for Prelims and Mains below. 

UPPSC Prelims Exam Pattern

No changes have been made to the UPPSC Prelims exam pattern. The Prelims exam has only two papers for 200 marks each. Paper 2 is the general studies paper which is qualifying in nature. A candidate has to obtain at least 33% marks in it. Te selection for the Mains exam shall be done on the baiss of the marks scored by you in the GS paper 1. Given below is the UPPSC Prelims exam pattern:

UPPSC Exam Pattern for Prelims

UPPSC PCS Prelims Paper

No. of Questions

Marks

General Studies Paper-1

150

200 marks

General Studies Paper-2 (Qualifying in Nature)

100

200 marks

UPPCS Mains Exam Pattern

UPPSC exam pattern for Mains has been changed as per the UPPSC notification 2025. The government of Uttar Pradesh has removed the optional papers from the Mains exam and instead added two General Studies paper in it. The new UPPSC mains exam pattern has been given below in the table below.

Paper

Description

Marks

1

General Hindi

150

2

Essay

150

3

General Studies-I

200

4

General Studies –II

200

5

General Studies –III

200

6

General Studies –IV

200

7

Optional Subject - Paper 1 Uttar Pradesh Specific Paper-1

200

8

Optional Subject - Paper 2 Uttar Pradesh Specific Paper-2

200

Sub-Total (Written Test)

1500

Personality Test (Viva-Voce)

100

Grand Total

1600

UPPSC Syllabus 2025

The UPPSC syllabus for Prelims and Mains is notified by the UPPSC in its official notification. Questions based on Polity, Economy, Current Affairs, Geography, History, etc. The Mains exam of UPPSC shall be descriptive. With the addition of two General Studies paper, candidates will have to get a thorough knowledge of Uttar Pradesh since both papers shall be Uttar Pradesh specific papers. 

UPPSC Contact Information

The candidates can contact the following given helpline numbers in case of an urgency or requirement.

Exam Helpdesk No.

10:00 AM to 05:00 PM

0532 – 2407547

+91 – 8765973668

+91 – 8765973766 (Lucknow)

Official Website

http://uppsc.up.nic.in/

Address

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission,10, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj (Allahabad) Uttar Pradesh - 211018

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Admit Card 2025

The UPPSC admit card 2025 will be released 10 days before the exam date. Candidates would need to login using their UPPSC registration number, date of birth and captcha code to be able to download the call letter. Check the following table to lknow the UPPSC Mains exam schedule. 

UPPSC Answer Key 2025

The UPPSC Prelims answer key 2025 will be released by the UPPSC on its website in a few days after the completion of the exam. The UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key allows you to know the correct answer key for all sets of question paper. The link to check the UPPSC PCS answer key is shared below here. 

