UPPSC Cut Off 2025 will be released by the UPPSC on its website. The cut off marks plays a crucial role in determining the qualification of the candidates. The candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC PCS prelims exam will be able to download the cut off marks along with the UPPSC result. Check the expected and previous year UPPSC PCS cut off here. Know last five years UPPSC cut off.
UPPSC Cut Off 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will release the UPPSC cut off 2025 along with the result on the UPPSC website. The candidates who have appeared for the Prelims exam held on 12th October 2025 will be able to check the official UPPSC Prelims cut off marks along with the result or on the UPPSC website.
The UPPSC answer key has been published by the officials on 25th December 2025. Hencve, the result is also expected to be out anytime soon now. In the meantime, the UPPSC exam aspirants can go through the UPPSC expected cut off marks here based on the feedback received by the students who have appeared for the exam. The UPPSC PCS cutoff marks is calculated on several factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies, etc. Get further updates on the prelims cut off.
UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Cut Off Overview
Before we get on to discussing the UPPSC cut-off 2025, let us have a look at the UPPSC exam overview.
|
UPPSC Exam Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCS Exam (UPPSC PCS Exam)
|
Exam Conducting Authority
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
|
Stage of Exam
|
UPPSC exam 2025
|
Exam Date
|
12th October 2025
|
Stages of Exam
|
Preliminary exam
Mains exam
Interview
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Official Website
|
uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC Expected Cut Off 2025
The UPPSC PCS expected cut off 2025 can be checked here below. The cut off marks is based on the feedback received from the students who have appeared for the exam. The expected cut off is the probable marks that the candidates have to score in the exam to be qualified to appear for the Mains exam. The marks is updated after considering several factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies, etc.
|UPPSC Expected Cut Off 2025
|Category
|Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200)
|General
|128-130
|OBC
|128–130
|SC
|114–116
|ST
|110-112
|EWS
|128 – 130
|PwD
|90-95
|Female
|125-127
UP PCS Cut Off 2025: Last 5 Years Cut Off
Candidates appearing for the UPPSC PCS exam 2025 can go through the UPPSC PCS previous year cut off that we have shared here. This will help you to analyse the last 5 year’s cut off marks and let you know the probable cut off marks.
UPPSC Previous Year Cut Off
It is important to know the UPPSC Previous year cut off marks so that you can have an idea of the marks that you would require to score in the exam. To make it easier for you, we have shared the UPPSC cut off last 5 years here. Check the UPPSC previous year cut off for Prelims and Mains exam.
UPPSC Cut Off 2021
The UPPSC Prelims cut off 2021 is given in the table below for all the category of candidates. Additionally, you can also download the official UPPSC PCS Prelims Cut Off PDF here.
|
UPPSC PCS Prelims Cut Off 2021
|
Category
|
UPPSC Cutoff Marks
|
General
|
115
|
OBC
|
113
|
SC
|
96
|
ST
|
82
|
EWS
|
117
|
PwD
|
92-107
|
Females
|
110
Download UPPSC Cut Off 2021
UPPSC Cut Off 2020 Prelims
UPPSC cut off 2020 is shared in the table below for Prelims exam. Along with knowing the Prelims cut off marks, you can also check the number of candidates selected for that category.
|
UPPSC Prelims Cut Off 2021
|
Category
|
Marks of Last Selected Candidate (Out of 200)
|
Number of Selected Candidates
|
General
|
110
|
1545
|
Scheduled Caste of Uttar Pradesh
|
95
|
701
|
Scheduled Tribes of Uttar Pradesh
|
77
|
52
|
OBC of Uttar Pradesh
|
110
|
1015
|
EWS
|
112
|
362
|
Dependant of Freedom Fighter of Uttar Pradesh
|
106
|
30
|
Female
|
104
|
653
|
Ex-Serviceman of Uttar Pradesh
|
100
|
39
|
UPPSC PCS Cut Off for Differently Abled Persons of Uttar Pradesh
|
OA
|
96
|
13
|
PB
|
81
|
27
|
PD
|
86
|
13
|
OA/OL/PB/PD/BA
|
108
|
13
|
OA/OL/PB/PD
|
109
|
13
Download UPPSC Cut Off 2020
UPPSC Cut Off 2019 - Prelims
The UPPSC cut off 2019 is given in the table below for the Prelims exam. Check the category wise UPPSC PCS cut off in the table below.
|
UPPSC Prelims Cut Off 2019
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
General
|
117
|
Scheduled Castes (SC) of UP
|
99
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST) of UP
|
77
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC) of UP
|
116
|
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)
|
117
UPPSC Cut Off 2019
UPPSC Cut Off 2018
|
UPPSC Cut Off 2018 Prelims
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
General
|
126
|
Scheduled Castes (SC) of UP
|
112
|
Scheduled Tribes (ST) of UP
|
90
|
Other Backward Classes (OBC) of UP
|
126
|
Female
|
116
How is UPPSC Cut Off Calculated?
UPPSC considers the following factors to determine the UPPSC cut-off marks.
- The total number of candidates who have appeared for the exam.
- The total number of vacancies that is released.
- The difficulty level of the exam
- Past year cut off trend
UPPSC Cutoff 2025 - Stages of UPPSC Cut Off
UPPSC cut off is released for each stage, i.e. Prelims, Mains, Interview. The stages for the release of UPPSC PCS cut off marks are as follows:
UPPSC Prelims Cut Off: The UPPSC Prelims exam is the first stage of the PCS exam. The PCS prelims exam has two papers, general studies 1 and 2. GS 2 is qualifying in nature where the candidates have to obtain at least 33% marks. Hence, only the marks scored by the candidates in UPPSC PCS Paper 1 will be used to determine the Prelims cut off marks of the candidates.
UPPSC Mains Cut Off: Candidates who secure the cut off marks in the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam will be able to appear for the Mains exam. The Mains exam is conventional in nature and is for 1500 marks. The marks scored by the candidates in English Language will not be considered to determine the cut off marks. However, candidates do need to score at leaset the minimum qualifying marks to clear the Mains exam.
UPPSC Final Cut Off: UPPSC declares the final cut off marks based on the marks obtained by the candidate in Mains and Interview. On the basis of the final cut off marks, the candidates are appointed in various Group A and B services of UPPSC PCS.
