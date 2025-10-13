RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
Collage Name

UPPSC Cut Off 2025: UP PCS Prelims Expected Cut Off and Previous Year Cutoff Marks

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

UPPSC Cut Off 2025 will be released by the UPPSC on its website. The cut off marks plays a crucial role in determining the qualification of the candidates. The candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC PCS prelims exam will be able to download the cut off marks along with the UPPSC result. Check the expected and previous year UPPSC PCS cut off here. Know last five years UPPSC cut off. 

uppsc cut off 2025

UPPSC Cut Off 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will release the UPPSC cut off 2025 along with the result on the UPPSC website. The candidates who have appeared for the Prelims exam held on 12th October 2025 will be able to check the official UPPSC Prelims cut off marks along with the result or on the UPPSC website.

The UPPSC answer key has been published by the officials on 25th December 2025. Hencve, the result is also expected to be out anytime soon now. In the meantime, the UPPSC exam aspirants can go through the UPPSC expected cut off marks here based on the feedback received by the students who have appeared for the exam. The UPPSC PCS cutoff marks is calculated on several factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies, etc. Get further updates on the prelims cut off. 

UPPSC PCS 2025 Exam Cut Off Overview

Before we get on to discussing the UPPSC cut-off 2025, let us have a look at the UPPSC exam overview. 

UPPSC Exam Particulars

Details

Exam name

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission PCS Exam (UPPSC PCS Exam)

Exam Conducting Authority

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Stage of Exam

UPPSC exam 2025

Exam Date

12th October 2025

Stages of Exam

Preliminary exam

Mains exam

Interview

Exam Mode

Offline

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Expected Cut Off 2025

The UPPSC PCS expected cut off 2025 can be checked here below. The cut off marks is based on the feedback received from the students who have appeared for the exam. The expected cut off is the probable marks that the candidates have to score in the exam to be qualified to appear for the Mains exam. The marks is updated after considering several factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of vacancies, etc. 

UPPSC Expected Cut Off 2025
Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200)
General 128-130
OBC 128–130
SC 114–116
ST 110-112
EWS 128 – 130
PwD 90-95
Female 125-127

UP PCS Cut Off 2025: Last 5 Years Cut Off

Candidates appearing for the UPPSC PCS exam 2025 can go through the UPPSC PCS previous year cut off that we have shared here. This will help you to analyse the last 5 year’s cut off marks and let you know the probable cut off marks. 

UPPSC Previous Year Cut Off 

It is important to know the UPPSC Previous year cut off marks so that you can have an idea of the marks that you would require to score in the exam. To make it easier for you, we have shared the UPPSC cut off last 5 years here. Check the UPPSC previous year cut off for Prelims and Mains exam. 

UPPSC Cut Off 2021

The UPPSC Prelims cut off 2021 is given in the table below for all the category of candidates. Additionally, you can also download the official UPPSC PCS Prelims Cut Off PDF here. 

UPPSC PCS Prelims Cut Off 2021

Category 

UPPSC Cutoff Marks

General 

115

OBC

113

SC

96

ST

82

EWS

117

PwD

92-107

Females

110

Download UPPSC Cut Off 2021

UPPSC Cut Off 2020 Prelims 

UPPSC cut off 2020 is shared in the table below for Prelims exam. Along with knowing the Prelims cut off marks, you can also check the number of candidates selected for that category. 

UPPSC Prelims Cut Off 2021

Category

Marks of Last Selected Candidate (Out of 200)

Number of Selected Candidates

General

110

1545

Scheduled Caste of Uttar Pradesh

95

701

Scheduled Tribes of Uttar Pradesh

77

52

OBC of Uttar Pradesh

110

1015

EWS 

112

362

Dependant of Freedom Fighter of Uttar Pradesh

106

30

Female

104

653

Ex-Serviceman of Uttar Pradesh

100

39

UPPSC PCS Cut Off for Differently Abled Persons of Uttar Pradesh

OA

96

13

PB

81

27

PD

86

13

OA/OL/PB/PD/BA

108

13

OA/OL/PB/PD

109

13

Download UPPSC Cut Off 2020

UPPSC Cut Off 2019 - Prelims

The UPPSC cut off 2019 is given in the table below for the Prelims exam. Check the category wise UPPSC PCS cut off in the table below. 

UPPSC Prelims Cut Off 2019

Category

Cut Off

General 

117

Scheduled Castes (SC) of UP

99

Scheduled Tribes (ST) of UP

77

Other Backward Classes (OBC) of UP

116

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)

117

UPPSC Cut Off 2019

UPPSC Cut Off 2018

UPPSC Cut Off 2018 Prelims

Category

Cut Off

General

126

Scheduled Castes (SC) of UP

112

Scheduled Tribes (ST) of UP

90

Other Backward Classes (OBC) of UP

126

Female

116

How is UPPSC Cut Off Calculated?

UPPSC considers the following factors to determine the UPPSC cut-off marks.

- The total number of candidates who have appeared for the exam. 

- The total number of vacancies that is released. 

- The difficulty level of the exam 

- Past year cut off trend

UPPSC Cutoff 2025 - Stages of UPPSC Cut Off

UPPSC cut off is released for each stage, i.e. Prelims, Mains, Interview. The stages for the release of UPPSC PCS cut off marks are as follows: 

UPPSC Prelims Cut Off: The UPPSC Prelims exam is the first stage of the PCS exam. The PCS prelims exam has two papers, general studies 1 and 2. GS 2 is qualifying in nature where the candidates have to obtain at least 33% marks. Hence, only the marks scored by the candidates in UPPSC PCS Paper 1 will be used to determine the Prelims cut off marks of the candidates. 

UPPSC Mains Cut Off: Candidates who secure the cut off marks in the UPPSC PCS Prelims exam will be able to appear for the Mains exam. The Mains exam is conventional in nature and is for 1500 marks. The marks scored by the candidates in English Language will not be considered to determine the cut off marks. However, candidates do need to score at leaset the minimum qualifying marks to clear the Mains exam. 

UPPSC Final Cut Off: UPPSC declares the final cut off marks based on the marks obtained by the candidate in Mains and Interview. On the basis of the final cut off marks, the candidates are appointed in various Group A and B services of UPPSC PCS. 

Check other competitive exams

SSC Exams

Banking Exams

Teaching Exams

Business and Management Exams

Defence Exams

Law Exams

Trending Exams: 

UPSC IAS | BPSC PCS | MPPSC | APPSC Group 1

Trending

FAQs

  • How many vacancies have been announced for the UPPSC PCS exam 2025 recruitment?
    +
    A total of 200 vacancies have been announced for the UPPSC PCS 2025 recruitment.
  • What is UPPSC PCS eligibility criteria?
    +
    The candidates who are willing to apply for the UPPSC PCS 2025 exam should be a graduate from a recognised university and should be between the age limit of 21 to 40 years.
  • What is UPPSC PCS 2025 apply online date?
    +
    The UPPSC PCS 2025 apply online date has not been released yet by the officials.

Other Exams

TNPSC Group 2

Rajasthan Police Constable

BPSC Bihar PCS

UPSSSC PET

UPSC IAS

UPPSC RO ARO

HSSC CET

TNPSC Group 1

MPPSC

Quick Links

Popular Searches

Latest Education News