UPPSC Answer Key 2025 for Prelims exam is expected to be declared soon by the officials. It is expected that the answer key might be declared by 18th October 2025. Once the UPPSC PCS exam answer key for all sets is released, candidates will be able to download it and estimate their marks. Other than this, candidates will also be able to raise objections against the official answer key, if any. Read this post to gain insights on the UP PCS exam answer key official.
UPPSC Answer Key 2025
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) concluded the UPPSC PCS Prelims 2025 exam on 12th October 2025 (Sunday) in various exam centres across Uttar Pradesh. With the completion of the exam, the candidates who appeared for it are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the official UPPSC answer key 2025. The official answer key allows one to calculate their marks as per the marking scheme.
Once the official UPPSC PCS answer key is available for all four sets Set A, Set B, Set C, and Set D for Paper 1 (General Studies I) and Paper 2 (CSAT), candidates will be able to estimate their marks and also raise objections.
UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2025 Highlights
The following table has the major highlights of the UPPSC PCS exam answer key 2025.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Exam Date
|
12th October 2025
|
Answer Key Status
|
Available Soon
|
Papers Included
|
Paper 1 – General Studies I, Paper 2 – CSAT
|
Sets Available
|
A, B, C, D
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (OMR-Based)
|
Official Website
|
uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2025 Release Date
The UPPSC PCS Prelims Official Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released within a week from the date of completion of the exam. However, no official confirmation has been issued in this regard. This assumption is based on the past few year's trend. The table below has the answer key related dates.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
12th October 2025, Sunday
|
UPPSC Answer Key Date
|
By 18th October 2025, Expected
How to Check UPPSC Answer Key 2025 for SET A, B, C and D?
The UPPSC answer key 2024 is released in a PDF format by the officials. The steps to check the official UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key are as follows:
- Visit UPPSC website.
- Click on the link that displays “UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2025 - Download PDF”.
- Once you click on it, the official answer key will be downloaded.
- You will be able to check the set wise UPPSC PCS answer key PDF for SET A, B, C, D.
UPPSC Prelims Response Sheet 2025
Along with the official UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key, the Response Sheet 2025 will also be made available on the official website. Candidates can log in using their credentials to access their submitted responses and compare them with the official key to calculate estimated marks.
UPPSC Prelims Expected Cut Off 2025
UPPSC will release the UPPSC Prelims cut off 2025 along with the result. Candidates will be able to check the category wise cut off marks once it has been released by UPPSC. In the meantime, Jagran Josh will update the UPPSC expected cut off marks for Prelims exam based on the difficulty level of the exam.
