TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Out: Download Group 1 Merit List PDF

TNPSC has declared the TNPSC Group 1 preliminary exam result 2025 at tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates can download the result PDF by visiting the TNSPC website and checking their roll numbers in it. Those who have qualified the Prelims exam are eligible to apepar for the Mains exam that is to be held from 1 to 4 December in Chennai for qualified candidates.
TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Out
The TNPSC Group 1 result 2025 has been declared on 28th August 2025 on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the exam held on 15th June 2025 can begin to download the Group 1 result PDF online from the official website.
Through this exam a total of 72 vacancies for the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes shall be filled up.
TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Download Link
The direct link to download TNPSC Group 1 result 2025 has been given below here for your reference. Candidates must download the result PDF and check if their roll number appears in the result PDF list or not.
How Many Candidates Appeared for Group 1 Exam 2025?
A total of 2,49,294 candidates were admitted for the exam, of which 1,86,128 candidates appeared. The examination was conducted at 44 centres across Tamil Nadu.Check the table below.