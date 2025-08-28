GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Out: Download Group 1 Merit List PDF

TNPSC has declared the TNPSC Group 1 preliminary exam result 2025 at tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates can download the result PDF by visiting the TNSPC website and checking their roll numbers in it. Those who have qualified the Prelims exam are eligible to apepar for the Mains exam that is to be held from 1 to 4 December in Chennai for qualified candidates.

tnpsc group 1 result 2025 is declared for Prelims exam

TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Out

The TNPSC Group 1 result 2025 has been declared on 28th August 2025 on its official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates who have appeared for the exam held on 15th June 2025 can begin to download the Group 1 result PDF online from the official website. 

Through this exam a total of 72 vacancies for the post of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes shall be filled up. 

TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Download Link 

The direct link to download TNPSC Group 1 result 2025 has been given below here for your reference. Candidates must download the result PDF and check if their roll number appears in the result PDF list or not. 

TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025 Download Link Click Here

How Many Candidates Appeared for Group 1 Exam 2025? 

A total of 2,49,294 candidates were admitted for the exam, of which 1,86,128 candidates appeared. The examination was conducted at 44 centres across Tamil Nadu.Check the table below. 

Particulars

Number
Total Candidates Admitted 2,49,294
Candidates Appeared 1,86,128
Examination Centres 44
State

Tamil Nadu

What's Next After TNPSC Group 1 Result is Declared? 

Candidates who have qualified the TNPSC Group 1 Prelims exam are eligble to appear for the Mains exam that is scheduled for 1st December 2025 to 4th December 2025 at the Chennai centre only.

Examination Fee for Mains

Candidates provisionally admitted to the Mains must pay an examination fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only), unless they are exempted from payment as per rules.

Document Upload Process

Candidates are also required to upload scanned copies of supporting documents for the claims made in their online application. The upload window will remain open from 3rd September 2025 to 12th September 2025 through all modes, including e-seva centres.

