HSSC CET Exam Analysis 2025 has been made available here on Jagran Josh. The 1st day and 1st shift of HSSC CET exam has completed. The Haryana CET exam is scheduled for 26th and 27th July in two shifts. More than 10 lakh students are going to take this exam. The exam analysis will be useful for the candidates to know their performance in the exam. Other than this, the candidates who will be appearing for the exam in subsequent shifts will be able to know about the exam’s difficulty level.
HSSC CET Exam Analysis 2025
The HSSC CET Exam 2025 is going to be held on two days, 26th and 27th July 2025. The candidates who are going to appear for the HSSC CET exam 2025 on each of the days and shifts will be able to check the HSSC CET exam analysis from here. The paper review will have details regarding the exam difficulty level, good attempts.
The HSSC CET exam analysis shared on Jagran Josh will allow the candidates to ascertain their performance in the exam. We shall also share the expected cut off marks here for the exam.
HSSC CET 2025 Exam Analysis, Highlights
The following table has the major highlights of the Haryana CET exam 2025.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2025 for Group-C posts
|
Advt. No.
|
01/2025
|
Exam Dates & Sessions
|
26.07.2025
Morning: 10:00 AM – 11:45 AM
Evening: 03:15 PM – 05:00 PM
27.07.2025
Morning: 10:00 AM – 11:45 AM
Evening: 03:15 PM – 05:00 PM
|
Duration
|
1 Hour 45 Minutes (105 minutes, including 5 minutes for filling fifth option)
|
Pattern of Exam
|
Objective Type / MCQ Based
|
Mode of Written Exam
|
Offline (OMR Based)
|
Medium
|
Hindi & English (Bilingual)
HSSC CET Exam Analysis 2025: Exam Timings
The HSSC CET exam 2025 is going to be held on two days in two shifts. The first shift is from 10 AM to 11:45 AM while the second shift is from 3:15 PM to 5 PM. The questions papers will be different for each day and shift to keep transparency in the examination system. The table below has the details of Haryana CET exam timings for morning and evening shifts.
|
Date
|
Session
|
Timing
|
26.07.2025
|
Morning
|
10:00 AM to 11:45 AM
|
Evening
|
03:15 PM to 05:00 PM
|
27.07.2025
|
Morning
|
10:00 AM to 11:45 AM
|
Evening
|
03:15 PM to 05:00 PM
HSSC CET Exam Analysis 2025, July 26: What was Paper Difficulty Level?
The HSSC CET exam paper difficulty level for each of the subjects shall be updated here once the exam gets over. The paper difficulty level is categories into easy, moderate and difficult. The following table shall be updated once we get feedback from the students who actually appeared for the exam in both shifts.
|
Subjects
|
Shift 1 Difficulty Level
|
Shift 2 Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge + Computer
|
To be updated
|
|
Reasoning
|
Maths
|
English
|
Hindi
|
Haryana GK
HSSC CET Exam Analysis 2025, July 26: Good Attempts
The subject wise HSSC CET exam 2025 good attempts shall be made available here once the exam has been completed.
|
Subjects
|
Shift 1 Difficulty Level
|
Shift 2 Difficulty Level
|
General Knowledge + Computer
|
To be updated
|
|
Reasoning
|
Maths
|
English
|
Hindi
|
Haryana GK
