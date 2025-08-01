HSSC CET Result 2025 Soon: Check Steps to Download Haryana CET Group C Scorecard PDF

HSSC CET result 2025 is expected to be declared in August 2025. No official information has been released so far, though. The exam for Haryana CET was concluded on 26th and 27th July 2025 in various exam centres across Haryana. Get complete details on HSSC CET exam result on this page.
HSSC CET Result 2025
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission will release the HSSC CET result 2025 anytime soon on its website. Candidates who have appeared for the HSSC CET exam 2025 will soon be able to download the HSSC CET result 2025.
The exam for HSSC CET was concluded on 26th and 27th July 2025. The provisional answer key for the same was released shortly on 29th July 2025.
HSSC CET Result 2025 Release Date
With the HSSC CET exam being completed and the answer key being released, it is expected that the HSSC CET result shall be out soon by the officials in August.
|
Events
|
Date
|
HSSC CET exam date
|
26th and 27th July 2025
|
Answer key release date
|
29th July 2025
|
Answer key objection date
|
29thJuly to 1st August 2025
|
Haryana CET result 2025 link date
|
August 2025 (Expected)
Where to Download HSSC CET 2025 Result from?
Haryana CET result 2025 can be checked by all the candidates who have appeared for the Haryana CET exam. This exam serves as a qualifying test for further selection of candidates for written test or skill test. The result for HSSC CET exam can be checked online at hssc.gov.in.
How to check Haryana CET Result 2025?
The Haryana CET result 2025 can be checked online by following the steps that are specified below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of HSSC, which is hssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the recruitment tab which appears on the screen.
Step 3: Click on the HSSC CET result link which is displayed on the screen.
Step 4: The HSSC CET result link 2025 PDF will be shown on the display.
Step 5: Enter login credentials such as user ID and password.
Step 6: Download PDF and save it for future reference.
HSSC CET Cut Off 2025
HSSC will release the HSSC cut off 2025 along with the result. The cut off is the minimum marks that is needed to be obtained by a student to be declared qualified in the exam.
