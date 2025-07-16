Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HSSC CET Syllabus 2025: Haryana CET Syllabus Weightage & Download PDF

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

HSSC CET 2025 exam is scheduled for 26th and 27th July 2025. Candidates who are going to take the exam should be well acquainted with the latest syllabus. The syllabus covers questions from  General Knowledge + Computer, Reasoning, Maths, English, Hindi, and Haryana GK. Know the subject wise marks weightage in the HSSC CET syllabus 2025. Read on to get the detailed syllabus here.

Check out the latest HSSC CET syllabus 2025 from here

HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the HSSC CET syllabus 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the CET exam scheduled for 26th and 27th July 2025 must go through the detailed syllabus. This will enable the candidates to be acquainted with the topics so that they do not skip out any of them. 

HSSC CET Syllabus consists of questions asked from subjects that are, General Knowledge + Computer, Reasoning, Maths, English, Hindi, and Haryana GK. Each of these subjects are equally important for the aspirants to crack the exam. Read this post to get complete knowledge about the HSSC CET syllabus and also know the subject wise marking scheme.

Haryana CET Syllabus 2025 Exam Highlights 

The Haryana CET Syllabus 2025 is crucial for focused and effective exam preparation. It helps candidates identify weak areas, build confidence, and improve performance. This article provides the detailed syllabus for Group C and D posts to support strategic and high-scoring preparation.

Haryana CET Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Key Highlights

Recruitment Organization

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Exam Name

Common Eligibility Test (CET)

Post Name

Group C & D

Category

Syllabus

Status

Released

Mode Of Examination

Offline (OMR-Based)

No. of Question

100

Duration

1 Hour 45 Minutes

Marking Scheme

No Negative Marking

Official Website

hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 for Haryana GK

Haryana GK forms an integral part of HSSC CET syllabus. Since this is a state level examination, therefore, candidates should ensure that they are well aware of the History, Geography, Civics, Important places, landmarks,etc, of Haryana. Check the table below to know the HSSC CET exam syllabus for Haryana GK. 

HSSC CET Haryana GK Syllabus 

History of Haryana

Geography of Haryana

Civics and Polity of Haryana

Sports and Awards related to Haryana

Important Places of Haryana

Old Names of Districts and Cities in Haryana

Major Battles (e.g., Battles of Panipat)

Recent Appointments and Government Schemes in Haryana

HSSC CET Maths Syllabus 

The HSSC CET Maths syllabus covers basic numericals based on 10th level. Maths syllabus for Haryana CET exam consists of topics from HCF, LCM, Average, Percentage, Simplification, Profit and Loss, Mensuration, etc. Listed below is the HSSC CET Maths syllabus. 

Topic

Sub-topics / Description

Number System

Types of numbers, divisibility rules, place and face value, basic operations

Ratio & Proportion

Direct and inverse proportions, continued proportion, partnership problems

Fractions & Decimals

Operations on fractions and decimals, conversions

HCF & LCM

Using prime factorization, word problems

Simplification

BODMAS, surds and indices, operations on brackets

Percentage

Calculation, increase/decrease, comparison

Average

Weighted average, average speed, numerical problems

Profit & Loss

Marked price, cost price, discount, successive transactions

Simple & Compound Interest

Difference between SI and CI, CI for 2 or 3 years, half-yearly/quarterly compounding

Allegation & Mixture

Rule of allegation, mixture of two or more entities

Time & Work

Work efficiency, pipes and cisterns

Time, Speed & Distance

Relative speed, trains, boats and streams

Tables & Graphs

Bar graph, pie chart, line graph, tabulation interpretation

Mensuration

Area, volume, surface area of 2D and 3D shapes (cube, cuboid, cylinder, cone, sphere, etc.)

Algebra (Basic)

Linear equations in one variable, identities

Geometry (Basic)

Lines, angles, triangles, circles – basic theorems and properties

Data Interpretation

Tabular data, percentage-based questions from graphs

Square Roots & Cube Roots

Finding roots of perfect and imperfect squares/cubes

HSSC CET Reasoning Syllabus

The HSSC CET syllabus 2025 for Reasoning aims to test the mental ability of the candidates. For this, candidates should have quick problem solving methods. Listed below are the topics which are covered in the HSSC CET Reasoning syllabus. 

Haryana CET Reasoning Syllabus 2025 

Semantic Analogy

Symbolic Analogy

Number Analogy

Trends

Figural Analogy

Space Orientation

Semantic Classification

Observation

Relationship Concepts

Venn Diagrams

Symbolic Classification

Number Classification

Drawing Inferences

Figural Classification

Punched Hole Pattern – Folding/Unfolding

Semantic Series

Figural Pattern Folding & Completion

Number Series

Embedded Figures

Figural Series

Critical Thinking

Problem Solving

Emotional Intelligence

Arithmetical Number Series

Arithmetical Reasoning

Word Building

Social Intelligence

Coding & Decoding

Direction & Distance

Clock & Calendar

Statement & Conclusion

Syllogism

HSSC CET English Syllabus

The HSSC CET English syllabus 2025 consists of Comprehension, Error spotting, Active and Passive Sentence, Direct & Indirect Speech etc. Below in the table, we have shared the list of topics which are covered in this. 

Topic

Topic

Spotting Errors

Fill in the Blanks

Synonyms / Antonyms

Spellings

Idioms & Phrases

One-word Substitution

Sentence Improvement

Voice (Active/Passive)

Narration (Direct/Indirect)

Sentence Rearrangement

Tenses

Cloze Test

Comprehension

Use of Articles, Prepositions, etc. 

HSSC CET Hindi Syllabus 

The HSSC CET syllabus is based on class 10th level. The syllabus consists of questions from topics such as Paryayvachi, Pratyay, Upsarg, Samas, Kaal, etc. Below we have shared the details of the HSSC CET syllabus with topics covered in it. 

Topic

Topic

Word (Shabd)

Antonyms (Vilom)

Synonyms (Paryayvachi)

Idioms (Muhavare)

Proverbs (Lokoktiyan)

Compound Words (Samas)

Prefix (Upsarg)

Suffix (Pratyay)

Sandhi (Word Combination)

Sandhi Viched (Word Splitting)

Sentence Correction

Tenses (Kaal)

Gender (Ling)

Number (Vachan)

Case (Karaka)

Clause (Upvakya)

Verb (Kriya)

Adjective (Visheshan)

Noun (Sangya)

Pronoun (Sarvanam)

Indeclinables (Avyay)

Spelling (Vartani)

Word Pairs (Shabd Yugm)

Sentence Arrangement

Translation (Anuvad)

Word Identification (Pad Parichay)

Coordinating Conjunctions

Prepositions (Sambandhbodhak)

HSSC CET Computer Syllabus

HSSC CET GK and Computer syllabus consists of basic knowledge of computers. The list of topics are as follows: 

Haryana CET GK syllabus 2025 

Organization of a Computer

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Computer Memory

Memory Organization

Input-Output Devices

Back-up Devices

PORTs (e.g., USB, HDMI, etc.)

Keyboard Shortcuts & Shortcut Keys

Windows Explorer

Windows Operating System

MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint (Basics)

Internet & Email (Browsing, Downloading, Uploading, etc.)

Networking (Basics)

Managing an E-mail Account

History of Computers (GK)

Founders of Major Tech Companies (e.g., Microsoft, Apple)

Popular Software & Full Forms (PDF, HTTP, URL etc.)

Latest Developments in Tech (AI, IoT, etc.)

HSSC CET GK Syllabus

HSSC CET GK syllabus consists of basic everyday GK topics that one should be aware of. The list of topics are as follows: 

HSSC CET syllabus for GK 

India and Neighboring Countries

Current Affairs (National & International)

History

Geography

Polity

Indian Economy

National/International Organizations

Globalization

Environment

Awards and Honours

Art and Culture

Climate & Weather

Major National/International Events

Science and Technology

HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 with Marks Weightage 

The HSSC CET syllabus 2025 consists of several topics. Maximum weightage is given to Haryana GK. Hence, candidates must make sure that they are aware of the General Knowledge questions from Haryana. The marks weightage for each subject has been tabulated below. 

Subjects

Marks

General Knowledge + Computer

15 (11+4)

Reasoning

15

Maths

15

English

15

Hindi

15

Haryana GK

25

Total

100

What is HSSC CET Exam Pattern? 

The HSSC CET exam is held in offline mode or pen and paper mode. The exam consists of 100 marks of 1 mark each. The exam duration is 1 Hour 45 Minutes. The paper shall be set in English and Hindi. There is no penalty for incorrect answers marked by the candidate. However, an unattended question will lead to deduction of 1 mark. The table below has the HSSC CET exam pattern. 

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Knowledge + Computer

15

15 (11+4)

1 hour 45 minutes

Reasoning

15

15

Maths

15

15

English

15

15

Hindi

15

15

Haryana GK

25

25

Total

100

100

