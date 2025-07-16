HSSC CET Syllabus 2025: Haryana CET Syllabus Weightage & Download PDF

HSSC CET 2025 exam is scheduled for 26th and 27th July 2025. Candidates who are going to take the exam should be well acquainted with the latest syllabus. The syllabus covers questions from General Knowledge + Computer, Reasoning, Maths, English, Hindi, and Haryana GK. Know the subject wise marks weightage in the HSSC CET syllabus 2025. Read on to get the detailed syllabus here.
HSSC CET Syllabus 2025
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the HSSC CET syllabus 2025. Candidates who are going to appear for the CET exam scheduled for 26th and 27th July 2025 must go through the detailed syllabus. This will enable the candidates to be acquainted with the topics so that they do not skip out any of them.
HSSC CET Syllabus consists of questions asked from subjects that are, General Knowledge + Computer, Reasoning, Maths, English, Hindi, and Haryana GK. Each of these subjects are equally important for the aspirants to crack the exam. Read this post to get complete knowledge about the HSSC CET syllabus and also know the subject wise marking scheme.
Haryana CET Syllabus 2025 Exam Highlights
The Haryana CET Syllabus 2025 is crucial for focused and effective exam preparation. It helps candidates identify weak areas, build confidence, and improve performance. This article provides the detailed syllabus for Group C and D posts to support strategic and high-scoring preparation.
|
Haryana CET Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Key Highlights
|
Recruitment Organization
|
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Common Eligibility Test (CET)
|
Post Name
|
Group C & D
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Status
|
Released
|
Mode Of Examination
|
Offline (OMR-Based)
|
No. of Question
|
100
|
Duration
|
1 Hour 45 Minutes
|
Marking Scheme
|
No Negative Marking
|
Official Website
|
hssc.gov.in
HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 for Haryana GK
Haryana GK forms an integral part of HSSC CET syllabus. Since this is a state level examination, therefore, candidates should ensure that they are well aware of the History, Geography, Civics, Important places, landmarks,etc, of Haryana. Check the table below to know the HSSC CET exam syllabus for Haryana GK.
|
HSSC CET Haryana GK Syllabus
|
History of Haryana
|
Geography of Haryana
|
Civics and Polity of Haryana
|
Sports and Awards related to Haryana
|
Important Places of Haryana
|
Old Names of Districts and Cities in Haryana
|
Major Battles (e.g., Battles of Panipat)
|
Recent Appointments and Government Schemes in Haryana
HSSC CET Maths Syllabus
The HSSC CET Maths syllabus covers basic numericals based on 10th level. Maths syllabus for Haryana CET exam consists of topics from HCF, LCM, Average, Percentage, Simplification, Profit and Loss, Mensuration, etc. Listed below is the HSSC CET Maths syllabus.
|
Topic
|
Sub-topics / Description
|
Number System
|
Types of numbers, divisibility rules, place and face value, basic operations
|
Ratio & Proportion
|
Direct and inverse proportions, continued proportion, partnership problems
|
Fractions & Decimals
|
Operations on fractions and decimals, conversions
|
HCF & LCM
|
Using prime factorization, word problems
|
Simplification
|
BODMAS, surds and indices, operations on brackets
|
Percentage
|
Calculation, increase/decrease, comparison
|
Average
|
Weighted average, average speed, numerical problems
|
Profit & Loss
|
Marked price, cost price, discount, successive transactions
|
Simple & Compound Interest
|
Difference between SI and CI, CI for 2 or 3 years, half-yearly/quarterly compounding
|
Allegation & Mixture
|
Rule of allegation, mixture of two or more entities
|
Time & Work
|
Work efficiency, pipes and cisterns
|
Time, Speed & Distance
|
Relative speed, trains, boats and streams
|
Tables & Graphs
|
Bar graph, pie chart, line graph, tabulation interpretation
|
Mensuration
|
Area, volume, surface area of 2D and 3D shapes (cube, cuboid, cylinder, cone, sphere, etc.)
|
Algebra (Basic)
|
Linear equations in one variable, identities
|
Geometry (Basic)
|
Lines, angles, triangles, circles – basic theorems and properties
|
Data Interpretation
|
Tabular data, percentage-based questions from graphs
|
Square Roots & Cube Roots
|
Finding roots of perfect and imperfect squares/cubes
HSSC CET Reasoning Syllabus
The HSSC CET syllabus 2025 for Reasoning aims to test the mental ability of the candidates. For this, candidates should have quick problem solving methods. Listed below are the topics which are covered in the HSSC CET Reasoning syllabus.
|
Haryana CET Reasoning Syllabus 2025
|
Semantic Analogy
|
Symbolic Analogy
|
Number Analogy
|
Trends
|
Figural Analogy
|
Space Orientation
|
Semantic Classification
|
Observation
|
Relationship Concepts
|
Venn Diagrams
|
Symbolic Classification
|
Number Classification
|
Drawing Inferences
|
Figural Classification
|
Punched Hole Pattern – Folding/Unfolding
|
Semantic Series
|
Figural Pattern Folding & Completion
|
Number Series
|
Embedded Figures
|
Figural Series
|
Critical Thinking
|
Problem Solving
|
Emotional Intelligence
|
Arithmetical Number Series
|
Arithmetical Reasoning
|
Word Building
|
Social Intelligence
|
Coding & Decoding
|
Direction & Distance
|
Clock & Calendar
|
Statement & Conclusion
|
Syllogism
HSSC CET English Syllabus
The HSSC CET English syllabus 2025 consists of Comprehension, Error spotting, Active and Passive Sentence, Direct & Indirect Speech etc. Below in the table, we have shared the list of topics which are covered in this.
|
Topic
|
Topic
|
Spotting Errors
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
Synonyms / Antonyms
|
Spellings
|
Idioms & Phrases
|
One-word Substitution
|
Sentence Improvement
|
Voice (Active/Passive)
|
Narration (Direct/Indirect)
|
Sentence Rearrangement
|
Tenses
|
Cloze Test
|
Comprehension
|
Use of Articles, Prepositions, etc.
HSSC CET Hindi Syllabus
The HSSC CET syllabus is based on class 10th level. The syllabus consists of questions from topics such as Paryayvachi, Pratyay, Upsarg, Samas, Kaal, etc. Below we have shared the details of the HSSC CET syllabus with topics covered in it.
|
Topic
|
Topic
|
Word (Shabd)
|
Antonyms (Vilom)
|
Synonyms (Paryayvachi)
|
Idioms (Muhavare)
|
Proverbs (Lokoktiyan)
|
Compound Words (Samas)
|
Prefix (Upsarg)
|
Suffix (Pratyay)
|
Sandhi (Word Combination)
|
Sandhi Viched (Word Splitting)
|
Sentence Correction
|
Tenses (Kaal)
|
Gender (Ling)
|
Number (Vachan)
|
Case (Karaka)
|
Clause (Upvakya)
|
Verb (Kriya)
|
Adjective (Visheshan)
|
Noun (Sangya)
|
Pronoun (Sarvanam)
|
Indeclinables (Avyay)
|
Spelling (Vartani)
|
Word Pairs (Shabd Yugm)
|
Sentence Arrangement
|
Translation (Anuvad)
|
Word Identification (Pad Parichay)
|
Coordinating Conjunctions
|
Prepositions (Sambandhbodhak)
HSSC CET Computer Syllabus
HSSC CET GK and Computer syllabus consists of basic knowledge of computers. The list of topics are as follows:
|
Haryana CET GK syllabus 2025
|
Organization of a Computer
|
Central Processing Unit (CPU)
|
Computer Memory
|
Memory Organization
|
Input-Output Devices
|
Back-up Devices
|
PORTs (e.g., USB, HDMI, etc.)
|
Keyboard Shortcuts & Shortcut Keys
|
Windows Explorer
|
Windows Operating System
|
MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint (Basics)
|
Internet & Email (Browsing, Downloading, Uploading, etc.)
|
Networking (Basics)
|
Managing an E-mail Account
|
History of Computers (GK)
|
Founders of Major Tech Companies (e.g., Microsoft, Apple)
|
Popular Software & Full Forms (PDF, HTTP, URL etc.)
|
Latest Developments in Tech (AI, IoT, etc.)
HSSC CET GK Syllabus
HSSC CET GK syllabus consists of basic everyday GK topics that one should be aware of. The list of topics are as follows:
|
HSSC CET syllabus for GK
|
India and Neighboring Countries
|
Current Affairs (National & International)
|
History
|
Geography
|
Polity
|
Indian Economy
|
National/International Organizations
|
Globalization
|
Environment
|
Awards and Honours
|
Art and Culture
|
Climate & Weather
|
Major National/International Events
|
Science and Technology
HSSC CET Syllabus 2025 with Marks Weightage
The HSSC CET syllabus 2025 consists of several topics. Maximum weightage is given to Haryana GK. Hence, candidates must make sure that they are aware of the General Knowledge questions from Haryana. The marks weightage for each subject has been tabulated below.
|
Subjects
|
Marks
|
General Knowledge + Computer
|
15 (11+4)
|
Reasoning
|
15
|
Maths
|
15
|
English
|
15
|
Hindi
|
15
|
Haryana GK
|
25
|
Total
|
100
What is HSSC CET Exam Pattern?
The HSSC CET exam is held in offline mode or pen and paper mode. The exam consists of 100 marks of 1 mark each. The exam duration is 1 Hour 45 Minutes. The paper shall be set in English and Hindi. There is no penalty for incorrect answers marked by the candidate. However, an unattended question will lead to deduction of 1 mark. The table below has the HSSC CET exam pattern.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge + Computer
|
15
|
15 (11+4)
|
1 hour 45 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
15
|
15
|
Maths
|
15
|
15
|
English
|
15
|
15
|
Hindi
|
15
|
15
|
Haryana GK
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
