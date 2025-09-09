Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Expected on Sep 11: Hall Ticket Download Link

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 will be released on the official website. Candidates need to download the admit card and carry it to the exam centres. Candidates are required to carry the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 mandatorily to the exam centres on the day of the examination. Those who forget to carry the Rajasthan Police Admit Card to the allotted exam centre will not be allowed to take the Rajasthan Police 2025 exam.
Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2025 will be released by the officials on 11th September 2025. The candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam will be eligible to download the admit card online by logging in to the official website which is police.rajasthan.gov.in. A direct link to download the hall ticket shall also be made available here as well for the exam which is scheduled for 13th and 14th September 2025.
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card Highlights
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Overview
|
Organization
|
Rajasthan Police Department
|
Post
|
Constable
|
Vacancies
|
10000
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam City 2025
|
9th September 2025
|
Admit Card
|
by 11th September 2025
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2025
|
13th and 14th September 2025
|
Details Required to Download
|
Application Number and Date of Birth
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Proficiency Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination
|
Official Website
|
www.police.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025: How to Download?
Candidates can download the Rajasthan Police Constable admit card using the steps that are mentioned below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Police
Step 2: Click on the link Constable posts hall ticket on the home page
Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page
Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window
Step 5: Download and save it for future reference
What is Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern?
The Rajasthan Police Constable exam consists of questions from Reasoning, Logic, and Basic Knowledge of Computers, GK, Science, SS, Current Affairs, Rights of Women & Children and Schemes by Raj. Govt. for them, and Rajasthan GK. All the questions shall be objective in nature. Check the table below for more details.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Negative Marking
|
Reasoning, Logic, and Basic Knowledge of Computers, GK, Science, SS, Current Affairs, Rights of Women & Children and Schemes by Raj. Govt. for them, and Rajasthan GK
|
150
|
150
|
0.25
