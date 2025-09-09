Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Expected on Sep 11: Hall Ticket Download Link

Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
13 Sep 2025To14 Sep 2025
Shiwani Kumari

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 will be released on the official website. Candidates need to download the admit card and carry it to the exam centres. Candidates are required to carry the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 mandatorily to the exam centres on the day of the examination. Those who forget to carry the Rajasthan Police Admit Card to the allotted exam centre will not be allowed to take the Rajasthan Police 2025 exam.

Here is the direct link to download Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 

Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2025 will be released by the officials on 11th September 2025. The candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan Police Constable exam will be eligible to download the admit card online by logging in to the official website which is police.rajasthan.gov.in. A direct link to download the hall ticket shall also be made available here as well for the exam which is scheduled for 13th and 14th September 2025. 

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card Highlights 

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Overview

Organization

Rajasthan Police Department

Post

Constable

Vacancies

10000

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam City 2025

9th September 2025

Admit Card 

by 11th September 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Date 2025

13th and 14th September 2025

Details Required to Download

Application Number and Date of Birth

Mode of Exam

Offline

Selection Process

Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Proficiency Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination

Official Website

www.police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025: How to Download? 

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Police Constable admit card using the steps that are mentioned below. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Police

Step 2: Click on the link Constable posts hall ticket on the home page

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

What is Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern?

The Rajasthan Police Constable exam consists of questions from Reasoning, Logic, and Basic Knowledge of Computers, GK, Science, SS, Current Affairs, Rights of Women & Children and Schemes by Raj. Govt. for them, and Rajasthan GK. All the questions shall be objective in nature. Check the table below for more details. 

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Negative Marking

Reasoning, Logic, and Basic Knowledge of Computers, GK, Science, SS, Current Affairs, Rights of Women & Children and Schemes by Raj. Govt. for them, and Rajasthan GK

150

150

0.25

