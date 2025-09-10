Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Check here Subject Wise Topics

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Exam Mode : Online
Exam from
13 Sep 2025To14 Sep 2025
Shiwani Kumari

The candidates who are going to take the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 exam must revise thoroughly the syllabus, The Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus consists of questions from Rajasthan History and Culture, Geography, Economics, Polity, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Laws and Regulations Regarding Crimes Against Women and Children, Reasoning, Logic, and Basic Computer Literacy. Special emphasis is given to Rajasthan GK. Those who are able to qualify the written test will be eligible to appear for the physical test followed by document verification. Read on to get complete information on the Rajasthan Police Constable exam syllabus.

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2025 

The Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus 2025 consists of a written test followed by PET/PST. Candidates need to qualify the Rajasthan Police Constable written test in order to be eligible to appear for the next stage of the examination process. The Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus for written test consists of General Knowledge, GS & Current Affairs and Knowledge of Laws regarding the Rights of Children & Women and Govt Schemes and Institutions run by the Rajasthan Govt, Reasoning, Logic and Basic Knowledge of Computers and Rajasthan GK. 

In this post, the Rajasthan Police Constable exam aspirants can find out the detailed syllabus here. Download Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2025

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus Highlights 

Before we proceed to discuss about the Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus for each subject, let us first give you a brief of the syllabus. 

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2025

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Police Department

Post Name

Constable

Vacancy

10000

Total Questions

150

Questions

150

Duration

2 hours

Negative Marking

0.25 marks

Selection Process

Written Exam, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Proficiency Test, Medical Examination, and Document Verification.

Official website

police.rajasthan.gov.in/

Rajasthan Police Constable Selection Process

The Rajasthan Police Constable selection process generally consists of six stages – Written Exam, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Proficiency Test, Medical Examination, and Document Verification. Candidates have to qualify each stage of the examination to be eligible for an appointment to the post of Rajasthan Police Constable. 

  1. Written Exam
  2. Physical Efficiency Test - (PET)
  3. Physical Standard Test - (PST)
  4. Proficiency Test
  5. Document Verification
  6. Medical Examination

Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Subject Wise 

The Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus consists of questions from the Rajasthan History and Culture, Geography, Economics, Polity, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Laws and Regulations Regarding Crimes Against Women and Children, Reasoning, Logic, and Basic Computer Literacy. The following table has the subject wise topics for each of the subjects for Rajasthan Police Constable syllabus. 

Rajasthan Police Constable GK, Science, Current Affairs Syllabus 

Section

Topics Covered

Details

General Knowledge & Science

Rajasthan GK

History, geography, culture, economy, folk arts, fairs & festivals of Rajasthan.

Indian GK

History (ancient, medieval, modern), Indian geography, Indian polity & constitution, economy, national movements.

General Science

Basics of physics, chemistry, biology, environment & ecology.

Other GK

Sports, awards, books & authors, important days, discoveries & inventions.

Current Affairs

National & International

Latest news (politics, defense, sports, science & tech), important appointments, awards, international summits.

Govt Schemes

Central government welfare schemes & Rajasthan state schemes (recent ones most important).

Reports & Indices

National & international rankings, major reports.

Rajasthan Police Constable Laws Regarding Rights of Women & Children Syllabus 

Laws Regarding Rights of Women & Children

Women’s Rights

- Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005

- Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961

- Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013

- Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956

- Equal Remuneration Act, 1976

Children’s Rights

- Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006

- Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Act, 1986

- Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015

- Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012

- Right to Education Act, 2009

Rajasthan Police Constable Government Schemes and Institutions Syllabus 

Govt Schemes & Institutions (Rajasthan)

Women & Child Schemes

- Rajshree Yojana

- Indira Gandhi Matritva Poshan Yojana

- Palanhar Yojana

- Mukhyamantri Free Scooty Yojana (for girls)

Social Welfare Schemes

- Bhamashah Yojana

- Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana

- Annapurna Rasoi Yojana

Education & Employment

- Mukhyamantri Uch Shiksha Yojana

- Rajasthan Skill & Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) programs

Important Institutions

- Rajasthan State Commission for Women

- Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights

- Dept. of Women & Child Development (WCD Rajasthan)

- Rajasthan State Child Protection Society

Rajasthan GK Syllabus

Candidates will also have a subject on Rajasthan GK. The syllabus for Rajasthan GK is specified below in the table. Candidates need to know about Rajasthan’s Geography, History, Polity, etc. 

Geography of Rajasthan GK 

Unit / Topic

Details Covered

History, Culture, Geography, Administration 

Overall history, geography, polity & administration of Rajasthan.

Location & Area

Geographical location, boundaries, and expansion of Rajasthan.

Physical Features

Mountains, plateaus, plains, desert areas.

Climate, Rivers, Soils, Lakes

Major rivers (Chambal, Banas, Luni, etc.), types of soils, important lakes (Sambhar, Pushkar, Ana Sagar, etc.), climate zones.

Animal Wealth & Dairy Development 

Livestock, dairy development programs, White Revolution in Rajasthan.

Vegetation & Wildlife Sanctuaries 

Forest types, sanctuaries (Ranthambore, Sariska, Keoladeo, Desert NP, etc.), biodiversity.

Mineral & Energy Resources

Major minerals (zinc, copper, gypsum, mica, etc.), energy resources (thermal, solar, wind, hydro).

Tourism

Major tourist destinations, heritage sites, desert tourism, religious tourism.

Irrigation Projects

Major dams & projects – Indira Gandhi Canal, Bisalpur, Mahi Bajaj Sagar, Jawai, etc.

Population (2011 Census) 

Population size, density, literacy, sex ratio, rural-urban distribution.

Agriculture & Major Crops

Main crops (wheat, barley, bajra, maize, mustard, cotton, pulses), cash crops.

State Level Current Events

Recent state developments, govt. initiatives, important news.

Transportation

Roads, railways, airports, waterways.

Rajasthan State Administration 

Sub-topic

Details

Governor, Chief Minister, Council of Ministers

Structure, roles, powers & functions.

Legislative Council & Assembly

Vidhan Sabha, Vidhan Parishad – structure, powers.

Judiciary

High Court (Jodhpur + Jaipur Bench), subordinate courts.

Local Self Government

Panchayati Raj, urban bodies, municipal councils.

Commissions & Authorities

Rajasthan Human Rights Commission, Women’s Commission, Public Service Commission (RPSC), Lokayukt, Advocate General, Revenue Board.

Rajasthan Economy

Sub-topic

Details

Industries

Textile, handicrafts, cement, marble, gems & jewelry, IT.

Economic Sector

Agriculture, industry, services sector overview.

Major State Schemes

Govt. welfare, social security, education, health, and employment schemes.

Economic Issues

Growth & development challenges, desert economy, water scarcity, unemployment.

Rajasthan Art & Culture

Sub-topic

Details

Dress & Jewelry, Architecture

Traditional attire, ornaments, forts, palaces, chhatris.

Literature, Handicrafts & Arts

Rajasthani literature, folk arts, handicrafts.

Languages & Dialects

Marwari, Mewari, Dhundhari, Harauti, Wagdi, etc.

Tribes, Customs, Fairs & Festivals

Bhil, Meena, Garasia tribes; Pushkar Fair, Desert Festival, Gangaur, Teej.

Saints, Sects, Folk Deities

Sant traditions, sects like Nath, folk gods & goddesses (Pabuji, Tejaji, etc.).

Painting & Architecture

Miniature paintings, Shekhawati frescoes, temple architecture.

Folk Dance & Music

Ghoomar, Kalbeliya, Chari dance; instruments like Sarangi, Algoza, Dhol.

Rajasthan History 

Sub-topic

Details

Ancient Civilization & Heritage

Indus Valley sites (Kalibangan), Ahar-Banas culture, early settlements.

1857 Revolt

Contribution of Rajasthan regions & leaders in the Revolt of 1857.

Major Dynasties

Chauhan, Pratihara, Rathore, Guhil, Kachwaha dynasties – rulers, contributions.

Peasant & Prajamandal Movements

Role in the freedom struggle, social reforms.

Historical Personalities

Rana Pratap, Rana Sanga, Panna Dhai, Mirabai, etc.

Integration of Rajasthan

Unification process post-independence (1948–1956).

