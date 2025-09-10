Rajasthan Police Constable Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Check here Subject Wise Topics

|
Unit / Topic
|
Details Covered
|
History, Culture, Geography, Administration
|
Overall history, geography, polity & administration of Rajasthan.
|
Location & Area
|
Geographical location, boundaries, and expansion of Rajasthan.
|
Physical Features
|
Mountains, plateaus, plains, desert areas.
|
Climate, Rivers, Soils, Lakes
|
Major rivers (Chambal, Banas, Luni, etc.), types of soils, important lakes (Sambhar, Pushkar, Ana Sagar, etc.), climate zones.
|
Animal Wealth & Dairy Development
|
Livestock, dairy development programs, White Revolution in Rajasthan.
|
Vegetation & Wildlife Sanctuaries
|
Forest types, sanctuaries (Ranthambore, Sariska, Keoladeo, Desert NP, etc.), biodiversity.
|
Mineral & Energy Resources
|
Major minerals (zinc, copper, gypsum, mica, etc.), energy resources (thermal, solar, wind, hydro).
|
Tourism
|
Major tourist destinations, heritage sites, desert tourism, religious tourism.
|
Irrigation Projects
|
Major dams & projects – Indira Gandhi Canal, Bisalpur, Mahi Bajaj Sagar, Jawai, etc.
|
Population (2011 Census)
|
Population size, density, literacy, sex ratio, rural-urban distribution.
|
Agriculture & Major Crops
|
Main crops (wheat, barley, bajra, maize, mustard, cotton, pulses), cash crops.
|
State Level Current Events
|
Recent state developments, govt. initiatives, important news.
|
Transportation
|
Roads, railways, airports, waterways.