This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 27 October

Every day has a history tied to it — stories of triumph, tragedy and change that shape our world. So what happened on October 27? On this day in 1682, the city of Philadelphia was founded by William Penn. In 1838, Missouri's governor issued the infamous "Extermination Order" against the Mormons. In 1904, the New York City Subway began operations, marking a new era in urban transit. In 1991, Turkmenistan declared its independence from the Soviet Union. And in 1978, Anwar Sadat of Egypt and Menachem Begin of Israel were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts toward peace. In this article, we'll explore October 27 in history — significant events, milestones and the people who made this date memorable.

What Happened On This Day – October 27?

Here's what happened in history on October 27: