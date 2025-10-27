This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 27 October

Every day has a history tied to it — stories of triumph, tragedy and change that shape our world. So what happened on October 27? On this day in 1682, the city of Philadelphia was founded by William Penn. In 1838, Missouri's governor issued the infamous "Extermination Order" against the Mormons. In 1904, the New York City Subway began operations, marking a new era in urban transit. In 1991, Turkmenistan declared its independence from the Soviet Union. And in 1978, Anwar Sadat of Egypt and Menachem Begin of Israel were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts toward peace. In this article, we'll explore October 27 in history — significant events, milestones and the people who made this date memorable.
What Happened On This Day – October 27?
Here's what happened in history on October 27:
1659 – Quakers Executed for Their Beliefs
- On October 27, 1659, William Robinson and Marmaduke Stevenson, two Quakers from England, were executed in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
- They had come to America to escape religious persecution, but were arrested for violating a law banning Quakers from the colony under penalty of death.
- Their execution highlighted early struggles for religious freedom in colonial America.
1682 – Philadelphia was Founded
- William Penn founded the city of Philadelphia on October 27, 1682.
- It soon became one of the most critical cities in colonial America and later the birthplace of U.S. independence.
- Penn envisioned it as a "city of brotherly love", based on tolerance and peace.
1838 – Missouri's "Extermination Order" Issued
- On October 27, 1838, Missouri Governor Lilburn W. Boggs signed Executive Order 44, known as the "Extermination Order".
- It declared members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormons) as enemies who must be driven from the state.
- The order came after violent clashes between Mormons and settlers and led to thousands being forced to flee Missouri.
1858 – Theodore Roosevelt Is Born
- On October 27, 1858, future U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt was born in New York City.
- He became the 26th President and one of America's most energetic and reform-minded leaders.
- His achievements included conservation, trust-busting, and the construction of the Panama Canal.
1873 – Joseph Glidden Patents Barbed Wire
- On October 27, 1873, Joseph Glidden of DeKalb, Illinois, applied for a patent for his barbed wire design.
- It revolutionised fencing across the American West, changing farming and ranching forever.
- Barbed wire quickly became essential for managing livestock and protecting land.
1904 – New York City Subway Opens
- On October 27, 1904, New York City opened its first subway line under Mayor Seth Low.
- The line ran 9.1 miles from City Hall to 145th Street with 28 stations.
- It transformed how New Yorkers travelled and became one of the largest subway systems in the world.
1932 – Poet Sylvia Plath Is Born
- On October 27, 1932, Sylvia Plath was born in Boston, Massachusetts.
- She became one of the most influential poets of the 20th century, known for her deeply personal writing.
- Her novel The Bell Jar helped define the confessional literary style.
1940 – Mafia Boss John Gotti Is Born
- John Joseph Gotti Jr, the future head of the Gambino crime family, was born in the Bronx, New York, on October 27, 1940.
- Nicknamed "The Dapper Don" for his sharp appearance, he became one of America's most notorious mob figures.
1961 – Appeals Court Upholds Chuck Berry's Conviction
- On October 27, 1961, a U.S. appeals court upheld rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry's conviction under the Mann Act.
- He was accused of transporting a minor across state lines for "immoral purposes".
- The case highlighted the racial and cultural tensions surrounding early rock 'n' roll artists.
1962 – Cuban Missile Crisis Nears Resolution
- On October 27, 1962, the U.S. and the Soviet Union came close to nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
- Intense negotiations that day helped both nations step back from the brink of conflict.
- It remains one of the most critical moments of the Cold War.
1975 – Bruce Springsteen Becomes "The Boss"
- On October 27, 1975, rocker Bruce Springsteen appeared on the covers of both TIME and Newsweek magazines.
- The rare double feature marked his rise from local bar performer to national rock icon.
- It cemented his image as "The Boss".
1978 – Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin Win the Nobel Peace Prize
- On October 27, 1978, Egypt's Anwar Sadat and Israel's Menachem Begin were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
- The honour recognised their groundbreaking efforts toward peace in the Middle East following the Camp David Accords.
1991 – Turkmenistan Declares Independence
- On October 27, 1991, Turkmenistan declared independence from the Soviet Union.
- The move came as the USSR was dissolving and marked a new era for Central Asia.
1994 – U.S. Prison Population Exceeds One Million
- On October 27, 1994, the U.S. Justice Department announced that the national prison population had surpassed one million inmates.
- The rise was primarily due to stricter sentencing laws and the war on drugs.
2004 – Boston Red Sox Break the "Curse of the Bambino"
- On October 27, 2004, the Boston Red Sox won the World Series for the first time since 1918.
- The victory ended the 86-year "Curse of the Bambino" and thrilled generations of fans.
2006 – Last Ford Taurus Rolls Off the Line
- On October 27, 2006, the final Ford Taurus sedan was produced in Hapeville, Georgia.
- The keys went to Truett Cathy, founder of Chick-fil-A, who added it to his company's collection of Fords.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 27?
October 27 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on 27 October
- Sylvia Plath (1932 – 1963): American poet and author of The Bell Jar, a pioneer of confessional literature.
- Ruby Dee (1922 – 2014) – American actress and civil rights activist, known for A Raisin in the Sun and American Gangster.
- Fran Lebowitz (1950 – ) – American essayist and humourist, famed for Metropolitan Life and Social Studies.
Notable Deaths on October 27
- Lou Reed (1942-2013) — American singer-songwriter and founding member of The Velvet Underground. He died on October 27, 2013.
- Lise Meitner (1878-1968) — Austrian-Swedish physicist whose work contributed to the discovery of nuclear fission; died on October 27, 1968.
- David Bohm (1917-1992) — American-British theoretical physicist, died October 27, 1992.
- Akbar the Great (1542-1605) — Mughal Emperor of India who died on October 27, 1605.
