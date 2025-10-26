TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
Chhath Puja Holiday: Schools Closed in These States for Public Holiday

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 26, 2025, 09:08 IST

Schools, Colleges other educational institutions to remain closed in these states on the occassion of Chhath Puja from tomorrow, October 27. Check state wise holiday details here. 

Chhath Puja School Holiday 2025
Key Points

  • Schools closed in Delhi on October 27 for Chhath Puja
  • Schools in Bihar and UP are closed until October 28 and 29, respectively, for Chhath Puja
  • West Bengal, Rajasthan schools closed on October 27 for Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja Holiday:  Schools, colleges and other educational offices in Delhi will be closed tomorrow, October 27, on the occasion of Pratihar Shashthi, also known as Surya Shashthi or Chhath Puja. The holiday will be applicable for all government schools and offices across the national capital. 

The holiday was announced by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, followed by which the official notification was issued by the General Administration Department

Apart from Delhi, schools will also remain closed in several other states for Chhath Puja. In Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja is being celebrated from October 26 to October 29. Bihar will be celebrating Chhath Puja from October 26 to October 28, 2025. Schools and colleges will remain closed on these dates for both states. 

Chhath Puja is being celebrated on October 27 in states like West Bengal and Rajasthan. Schools will be closed in these states on Monday. 



