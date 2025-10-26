Chhath Puja Holiday: Schools Closed in These States for Public Holiday

Chhath Puja Holiday: Schools, colleges and other educational offices in Delhi will be closed tomorrow, October 27, on the occasion of Pratihar Shashthi, also known as Surya Shashthi or Chhath Puja. The holiday will be applicable for all government schools and offices across the national capital.

The holiday was announced by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, followed by which the official notification was issued by the General Administration Department

Apart from Delhi, schools will also remain closed in several other states for Chhath Puja. In Uttar Pradesh, Chhath Puja is being celebrated from October 26 to October 29. Bihar will be celebrating Chhath Puja from October 26 to October 28, 2025. Schools and colleges will remain closed on these dates for both states.

Chhath Puja is being celebrated on October 27 in states like West Bengal and Rajasthan. Schools will be closed in these states on Monday.